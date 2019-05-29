Broken beach umbrellas, beer cans, towels, plastic rafts, chairs and paper wrapper were among the items in 10 tons of trash that were left along part of Virginia Beach’s oceanfront during the Memorial Day weekend.

The litter was left after “Floatopia,” a Sunday event that celebrates the kickoff of summer. Officials with the Virginia Beach government said in a Facebook post that the event did not have a permit to be on Chic’s Beach.

A Facebook video showed the beach littered with trash.

Posted by Melissa Noel on Monday, May 27, 2019

In their post, Virginia Beach officials said that the city “takes great pride in keeping our beaches clean, so we were disappointed to see the condition Chic’s Beach was left in.”

Officials from the city said they were thankful for the “swift and through work of our Beach Operations crew, the beach is once again clean.” It also thanked local citizens who helped clean away the trash.

CITY STATEMENT REGARDING FLOATOPIA: The City takes great pride in keeping our beaches clean, so we were disappointed... Posted by Virginia Beach City Government on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Drew Lankford, a spokesman for Virginia Beach Public Works, told WCNC-TV that crews started the cleanup Monday morning.

He said there were food wrappers, bottles, pieces of floats and towels scattered on the beach.

“It was almost like they saw a tornado coming and everybody just got up and ran for safety and left everything there.”

Y’all really went to floatopia and left our beaches like this? Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/p1EeHYBth5 — Sierra Taylor (@Sierrantaylor) May 27, 2019

Councilman Michael Berlucchi put up photos of the trash and said “trash all over our beautiful Chesapeake Bay.”

Berlucchi wrote, “We can do better than this!”

City officials told WCNC-TV that Floatopia is organized mostly through social media, so getting in touch with the planners is difficult.