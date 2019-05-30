

Contestants on stage during the Scripps National Spelling Bee at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on May 30 in National Harbor, Md. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Hephzibah Sujoe stepped calmly up to the microphone — for the eighth time — on Thursday. The semifinals of the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee had already lasted more than five hours, but if the 13-year old from Fort Worth was tired, she didn’t show it.

She asked Jacques Bailly, the Bee’s longtime official pronouncer, for the definition and origin of her word, then slowly and confidently spelled it out: Yponomeutid, which of course refers to a member of a particular family of tineoid moths.

And with that, just 16 of the 50 young spellers who started the day remained on the stage. Those finalists will vie for the $50,000 prize in Thursday night’s prime-time finals, broadcast nationally on ESPN. The Bee, which is taking place at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md., kicked off Tuesday with its biggest field ever. The 565 contestants ranged in age from 7 to 14 and came from across the United States and several other countries, including Canada, Ghana and Jamaica.

By 3 p.m. — the session was scheduled to end by 2 p.m. — the Bee’s organizers resorted to what is called a “lawn mower” round of extremely hard words intended to winnow the remaining field. It worked, with spellers knocked out by head-spinning words such as Wundtian, coelogyne and yertchuk. Yet other spellers vanquished the likes of huiscoyol, bremsstrahlung and ferraiolone to advance to the finals.

The marathon spelling session was a testament to the “ultracompetitive” nature of the event, said Shalini Shankar, a professor at Northwestern University and author of “Beeline: What Spelling Bees Reveal About Generation Z’s New Path to Success.”

“Every year they ramp up and get harder,” she said, “because it’s really hard to get these kids out.”

Much has changed since Bailly himself won the Bee in 1980. The winning words from that bygone era — croissant in 1970, incisor in 1975, luge in 1984 — would make today’s finalists laugh.

Hephzibah’s brother, Ansun Sujoe, was a co-champion in 2014 and said that just five years later, he barely recognizes the event.

“What I went through at this phase was two rounds and it lasted less than two hours,” he said. “This lasted five hours. It tells you how much smarter these kids are. My sister knew way more words than I do, and I was like, ‘Wow, good job!’ ”