Three years ago, the organizers of the Scripps National Spelling Bee faced a conundrum: The spellers were just getting too good, and two consecutive contests ended in ties. But despite rule changes to make the competition more difficult, this year’s contest saw an unprecedented outcome: eight co-champions.

"This does not actually surprise us at all,” said Paige Kimble, the Bee’s executive director, after the event. “We didn’t go into the competition tonight not knowing that this was a possibility and not having a plan.”

Experts and observers in the competitive spelling world agreed that survival of eight contestants through 20 rounds in the 94-year-old contest was an impressive performance, but some wondered whether the competition could — and perhaps should — have been harder.

The average viewer may have been stumped by any of the words the winners overcame in the final rounds, which included the likes of “pendeloque,” “erysipelas” and “aiguillette.” But Linda Tarrant, CEO of spelling bee coaching company Hexco, said all of those words are included on common spelling study lists.

“It’s an awkward thing to have eight winners,” said Tarrant. “I think it dilutes the winning.”

Bee spokeswoman, Valerie Miller, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Mitch Kaplan, whose daughter Simone made the finals, said the outcome was not probably what everybody was looking for.

“I don’t think the degree of difficulty kept going up enough,” he said. “They probably need to do something not to have this happen again.”

This isn’t the first time Bee winners have had to share the spotlight. Until 2014, there hadn’t been a tie in more than 50 years, according to the Associated Press. But from 2014 to 2016, two co-champions battled to a draw and shared the trophy. That’s when Scripps changed the rules.

Organizers added tougher questions in 2016 and implemented a tiebreaker in 2017 and 2018 — a written test between the semifinals and finals — but never had to use it. Ironically, they did away with the tiebreaker this year, although it may not have broken the eight-way tie.

There are other ways to avoid a similar outcome in another marathon spell-off next year, said Shalini Shankar, a professor at Northwestern University and author of “Beeline: What Spelling Bees Reveal About Generation Z’s New Path to Success.”

“They could have chosen harder words,” she said, “but at the time, it was just spectacular, and a testament to how overly prepared these kids get for this contest. "

That level of preparation, Shankar said, is largely a result of a cottage industry that has sprung up for personal coaches and study software, such as that produced by Hexco.

There may be no way to stop the young contestants from finding a way to beat any new rules to increase the challenge.

Rahul Walia, founder of another national spelling competition, the South Asian Spelling Bee, said today’s contestants are extremely well trained. “They’re almost like machines,” he said.

He said adding geographical and proper names could make the contest more challenging.

“One has to recognize the fact that they’re going to annihilate words that are not really obscure.”