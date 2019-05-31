About 4,300 people in Maryland and Northern Virginia were without power Friday morning after strong storms hit the region Thursday evening.

In Northern Virginia, about 3,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power. Most of those customers were in the Fairfax area.

BGE said about 300 of its customers in the Baltimore County area lost power.

Most of the power outages were expected to be restored by midmorning.

On Thursday, afternoon and evening storms hit the region. The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in Howard County.