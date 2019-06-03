

Local jazz veteran Shannon Gunn and the Bullettes helps kick off DC JazzFest on Friday. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Monday, June 3

Pearie Sol at Galaxy Hut: Nowadays, very few musicians are brave enough to play with the perverse forces of performance. Sure, every stage performer flirts with self-humiliation to some degree, but a Pearie Sol concert can feel like an exercise in precisely that. His songs scramble the boundaries between the confessional and the confrontational, inviting us to revisit the lines we’ve drawn between empathy and embarrassment. Stick it out for an entire set and your fidgeting might start to feel like a different kind of dancing. 9 p.m. $5.

Tuesday, June 4

‘Can I Kick It?’ at Freedom Plaza: There’s no shortage of outdoor movie venues around the District, but head to Can I Kick It? on Freedom Plaza for something a bit more unique: films scored live by DJ 2-Tone Jones, who mixes an original soundtrack of hip-hop and soul. While previous years have focused on martial arts films, this year’s lineup is dedicated to “Black Panther,” “Captain Marvel” and other Marvel superheroes. Get there early to claim your spot and dance to pre-movie tunes starting at 7:30 p.m. There’s even free popcorn and a martial arts demo. Tuesdays through July 9. Movies begin at 8:30 p.m. Free.

Jamila Woods at Union Stage: On Jamila Woods’s masterful new album “LEGACY! LEGACY!,” the song titles form an all-caps roll call of a dozen of her heroes: authors Zora Neale Hurston and James Baldwin; poets Nikki Giovanni and Sonia Sanchez; painters Frida Kahlo and Jean-Michel Basquiat; musicians Betty Davis and Sun Ra; and so on. Throughout the album, the Chicago singer-songwriter distills the lessons of those legends to write the latest chapter in their lineage with the voice of a soothsayer and the pen of a poet (because she is an accomplished one). And while she asks that listeners “don’t call me legend till I kick the bucket,” she’s well on her way. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.

Taste of Adams Morgan at various locations: Adams Morgan’s dining scene has livened up in recent years, thanks to the arrival of spots such as Lucky Buns (with its pineapple-and-pickled-beet-topped burgers) and Green Zone (with its Middle East-inspired cocktails and Lebanese falafel). They’re among the restaurants that will be represented at this year’s Taste of Adams Morgan, where you can buy tickets to try food from establishments up and down 18th Street NW. Korean street food spot Bul, Afghan bistro Lapis and barbecue joint Smoke & Barrel will also be among the restaurants offering up bites for this event, the proceeds of which benefit Mary’s Center. 5 p.m. $35-$80 for taste tickets.

‘Hello, Dolly’ at the Kennedy Center: Betty Buckley takes her turn as the star of director Jerry Zaks’s “Hello, Dolly!” stepping into the shoes last filled by Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters on Broadway. She told NPR that when she saw Midler in the Tony Award-winning revival, she ended up “crying with rapture.” Now the 71-year-old Broadway legend plays the matchmaking role in the national touring production, which features smile-inducing choreography and costumes worthy of the “Put on Your Sunday Clothes” tune. Through July 7. $49-$159.

Wednesday, June 5

U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Jamaica at Audi Field: While the U.S. men’s soccer team might have missed last year’s World Cup, they still have a trophy of their own to defend. In preparation for the Concacaf Gold Cup, a battle of teams from North and Central America as well as the Caribbean that begins June 18, the national team hosts a rematch of the 2017 championship game against Jamaica, which the Red, White and Blue won 2-1. But this is a match that looks to the future: This friendly is a chance for new manager Gregg Berhalter to evaluate a squad that’s still in flux, and it’s the first U.S. national team match — men’s or women’s — held at the new Southwest home of DC United. 7 p.m. $28-$200.

Thursday, June 6

Elizabeth Gilbert at Lincoln Theatre: In the decade-plus since author Elizabeth Gilbert published “Eat Pray Love” in 2006, her memoir-meets-travelogue has become a cultural touchstone, selling more than 10 million copies worldwide and inspiring a Julia Roberts movie. Gilbert sets her newest book — a work of fiction — in 1940s New York City, where a 19-year-old girl finds freedom and love in the theater scene. She’ll discuss “City of Girls” at Lincoln Theatre; the ticket price includes a copy of the new book. 7 p.m. $40-$55.

The Purple Session: Prince’s Birthday with DJ Dredd: Prince Rogers Nelson left this world three years ago, and on his birthday, DJ Dredd will celebrate the life and career of Minneapolis’s funkiest son on the dance floor at U Street Music Hall. Dredd isn’t just any DJ armed with Prince’s greatest hits: He’s Washington’s foremost Princeocologist, creator of the long-running Prince dance parties at the Black Cat and 9:30 Club, and the longtime house DJ for the fan club LoveSexy DC. Dredd’s deep collections of remixes and rarities guarantee a night of His Purple Majesty like you’ve never heard him before. 10 p.m. $5-$12.

DC Brau Pride Pils Release at Dacha Beer Garden: Every June, DC Brau’s Pilsener undergoes a significant makeover, adopting a new name, Pride Pils, and new art on its cans. Proceeds from the sales of the limited-edition lager are donated to SMYAL, a local nonprofit that works with LGBTQ youths, and the Blade Foundation, supporting LGBTQ-focused journalism. (The event has raised $23,750 since 2017.) The release party for Pride Pils was traditionally held during a dog-friendly Yappy Hour at Town Danceboutique, but with that club’s closure, it’s moving to Dacha Beer Garden in Shaw. 4 p.m. Free; beers priced individually.

Marian McLaughlin at Dupont Underground: Every day seems to bring a new dispatch about the dire state of a world in climate crisis: Species extinction. Rising temperatures. Melting ice sheets. The reports are depressing to the point of despondency: What can individuals do when our fellow citizens, corporations and governments seem content to push the pedal to the floor and accelerate toward an uninhabitable planet? Singer-songwriter Marian McLaughlin found an answer in last year’s “Lake Accotink.” The Baltimore-based artist wrote the album — named after a Fairfax reservoir that she lived by growing up — as a way to process emotions about “ecological issues that are currently unraveling.” 7:30 p.m. $18-$22.

Friday, June 7

DC JazzFest at various venues: Sure, you’ll see big names like Snarky Puppy and Jon Batiste at this year’s DC JazzFest, but the local bands are the true stars of the show. The 10-day celebration is one of the largest public gatherings of the District’s jazz community, bringing together dozens of musicians who will play at various venues around town. Established veterans including Shannon Gunn and the Bullettes (June 7), Chuck Brown Band (June 7) and Elijah Jamal Balbed Quartet (June 13) are just a few of the esteemed D.C. acts on the bill. Through June 16. Venues and ticket prices vary; many events are free.

Capital Pride Presents: Riot! at Echostage: The 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots is the theme of the first big event of Pride. “It’s to remind us of how Pride began and why we can celebrate our victories today,” says Aaron Riggins of Trade, which is co-producing the event with Capital Pride. Riggins and the organizers are proud of “the sheer number of diverse queer artists that will be onstage,” with performances happening constantly throughout the huge space, headlined by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veteran Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and veteran D.C. DJ Ed Bailey. Looking back to Stonewall, “our cast of performers is meant to be a reflection of the diverse participants that have been fighting for our freedoms since,” Riggins says. 9 p.m. $30-$35.

Booty Rex at Black Cat: Booty Rex began almost a decade ago as a fusion of two different all-female DJ nights: the Anthology of Booty and She Rex, at an Adams Morgan bar named Chief Ike’s Mambo Room. “It started off as a group of friends coming together,” says Ebony Dumas, who spins with Anthology of Booty as DJ Natty Boom. “Back then, there were a lot of punks and working-class folks.” Booty Rex eventually moved to the Black Cat, where they could offer DJs spinning different genres on different floors to appeal to more people. This year, with the Black Cat slimmed down to one floor, Dumas says the soundtrack will be contemporary, with current hip-hop and tropical bass spun by a team of six DJs. 8 p.m. $15.

Capital Jazz Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion: India.Arie, Gladys Knight, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Chrisette Michele, Raheem DeVaughn, Brian McKnight and George Clinton are some of the starry names headlining this year’s Capital Jazz Fest. The annual festival takes over Merriweather Post Pavilion for a weekend, with multiple outdoor stages and hours of jazz and soul music. It’s a scene beyond the music, too, with a food court, arts and crafts for sale at a festival marketplace, and meet-and-greet opportunities with Capital Jazz Fest artists. Through Sunday. $59.50-$129.50.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Kara Elder, Chris Kelly, Chris Richards and Stephanie Williams