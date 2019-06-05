

Mallory Pugh, third from left, a forward for the United States and the Washington Spirit, and her teammates hope to have a lot to celebrate during the Women's World Cup. The tournament is held in France from June 7 to July 7. (Steve Luciano/AP)

Every four years, the Women’s World Cup grows in prestige and public awareness. The U.S. is the defending champion, which always helps, but this tournament is a bigger deal than ever, with sports bars and special events taking place across the region over the next month.

Special events and viewing parties

Host nation France kicks off the tournament with a match against South Korea on Friday at 3 p.m. The French Embassy opens the doors of its La Maison Francaise in Georgetown for a viewing party with food and drink for sale, beginning at 2 p.m. Free tickets are required for each attendee, including children, and must be reserved in advance.

Expect some divided loyalties at Wundergarten on Sunday, when the British Embassy hosts a viewing party for a match between England and Scotland. Expect English and Scottish food and drink for sale, embassy-sponsored raffles and the match on multiple TVs in the NoMa beer garden’s tent. Kickoff is at noon.

Montgomery Parks is hosting a viewing party for the U.S. women’s second match, against Chile, at the Wheaton Sports Pavilion on June 16. The indoor field will be turned into a picnic area — bring your own blankets — while the action is shown on a jumbo inflatable screen, beginning at noon. Members of the Washington Spirit will be at the party to cheer for teammates Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh and to sign autographs after the game.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live on a 32-foot waterfront movie screen at National Harbor, which will be offering soccer skills clinics and food and drink specials throughout the tournament, plus new beer garden and seating areas. The full schedule is on the National Harbor website.

Bars

Fado Irish Pub: The Chinatown pub bills itself as “Team USA Headquarters,” but will show all games with sound, and specials on buckets of Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

Franklin Hall: In addition to opening early for all U.S. matches, the cavernous bar, located near 14th Street and Florida Avenue NW, will offer 8 to 10 beers from breweries that are owned by women or headed by female brewers. Girls Pint Out, a group for female craft beer aficionados, and the Pink Boots Society, an organization for female brewers, will co-host the party for the first U.S. game on June 11.

Ireland’s Four Courts: A packed month of soccer viewing at the Arlington pub includes all World Cup games, with daily food and drink specials. The bar is running a prediction contest with prizes, and entries are due by June 7.

Lou’s City Bar: The Columbia Heights sports bar, which just officially opened its new patio bar, will be open for all matches, with $5 Samuel Adams pints.

Mackey’s Public House: The American Outlaws supporters group will host viewing parties for all U.S. women’s matches at Mackey’s, with discounted pitchers and buckets of beers, and food from Astro Fried Chicken and Doughnuts. The location near Metro Center makes it easier to sneak out of the office for the 3 p.m. kickoffs on June 11 and 20.

The Queen Vic: H Street NE’s favorite English pub is opening early for all games involving the U.S. or English teams, with $5 Heinekens.

Silver Branch Brewing: The Silver Spring brewery and pub offers happy hour pricing — $5 cask ale, $7 gin and tonics or house wines — during the tournament’s opening match and all U.S. games.

