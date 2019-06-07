It was the lizard version of a miracle baby.

Experts at the National Zoo in Northwest Washington said a female Asian water dragon produced an offspring without a mate.

It’s known as “facultative parthenogenesis,” said scientists at the zoo, meaning that “she reproduced without contribution from a male.”

A paper on the findings was published June 5 in the PLOS One scientific journal. In a Twitter message, the zoo said, “Life found a way at our Reptile Discovery Center!”

🦎 Life found a way at our Reptile Discovery Center! Zoo scientists are the first to confirm our female Asian water dragon underwent facultative parthenogenesis—that is, she reproduced without contribution from a male. LEARN MORE: https://t.co/uJUFr5vTKY. #Science #WeSaveSpecies pic.twitter.com/fegZV4EUgX — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 5, 2019

It’s quite a tale of how the baby water dragon came to be.

An Asian water dragon is a kind of lizard. Zoo experts said the mama lizard came to the National Zoo in 2006 from the St. Louis zoo when she was 4 months old. Asian water dragons are native to Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and southern China.

They have a long tail that is helpful in climbing and balancing themselves. And they use it like a whip to defend against predators, experts said.

At the National Zoo, the plan was not to breed her but for her to be an “animal ambassador,” zoo experts said in a statement. She would be used to teach visitors about biology and lizard behavior.

Female water dragons, experts said, are known for “laying infertile eggs if they have not bred with a male,” the zoo said, so when she started to produce eggs in 2009, no one thought much of it.

But in 2015, zookeepers wanted to do a study, so they incubated all eggs that were laid by female reptiles that were not bred. After two weeks of incubation, the zookeepers “candled them,” a process in which they hold each one up to a light to see if there are veins.



The Smithsonian’s National Zoo was the first to confirm "facultative parthenogenesis" in Asian water dragons, a species of lizard. Officials said a female Asian water dragon (left) hatched August 2016 and is the only surviving offspring of her 12-year-old mother (right). (Skip Brown and /Skip Brown/Smithsonian's National Zoo)

There were, and experts said it was a “telltale sign that the eggs were fertile and embryos were developing.”

The first two batches did not survive. But the third batch happened to have what scientists call a “breakthrough,” and a female hatchling came out of her shell on Aug. 24, 2016.

Zookeepers took a DNA swab from inside her cheek and sent it to other scientists for analysis. Another dragon hatched from the same mom in November 2018, but it died from a blockage in its gastrointestinal tract.

After a lot of analysis, scientists figured out that the egg had developed “without assistance from a male,” said Robert Fleischer, head of the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute’s Center for Conservation Genomics.

The baby dragon can be seen at the zoo’s Reptile Discovery Center.