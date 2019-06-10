

Robert Mapplethorpe self-portrait is projected during a protest at the Corcoran Gallery on June 30, 1989. The Corcoran School of the Arts and Design’s new exhibit dives into the Corcoran’s decision to cancel the museum’s 1989 exhibition “Robert Mapplethorpe: The Perfect Moment." (Carol Guzy/The Washington Post)

Monday, June 10

Elliott Hughes and Brad Linde’s Big Ol’ Ensemble at Atlas Performing Arts Center: The festival’s slogan is “Capital Sounds, Global Reach,” and D.C. saxophonist and bandleader Brad Linde has taken it to heart. The 14-piece Big Ol’ Ensemble is his big band, but its repertoire for its DC JazzFest performance is that of Australian trumpeter-composer Elliott Hughes. Hughes writes intricate, highly conceptual music for a large ensemble that’s nonetheless full of hooks; Linde and his ensemble bring it smartly to life. 8 p.m. $13-$25.

[7 local acts to catch at the DC Jazz Festival]

Tuesday, June 11

Watch parties for the U.S. women’s national soccer team: The United States is the defending Women’s World Cup champion, and special events are taking place across the region. In addition to opening early for all U.S. matches, Franklin Hall, near 14th Street and Florida Avenue NW, will offer eight to 10 beers from breweries that are owned by women or headed by female brewers. Girls Pint Out, a group for female craft beer aficionados, and the Pink Boots Society, an organization for female brewers, will co-host a party at Franklin Hall on Tuesday when the team plays Thailand. The American Outlaws soccer group is also hosting viewing parties for all U.S. women’s matches at Mackey’s, with discounted pitchers and buckets of beers, and food from Astro Fried Chicken and Doughnuts. The location near Metro Center makes it easier to sneak out of the office for the 3 p.m. kickoff. 3 p.m. No cover charge.

[Where to watch the Women’s World Cup]

‘Falsettos’ at the Kennedy Center: James Lapine was, as he puts it, a “young and stupid” 32-year-old directing his first musical when he helmed off-Broadway show “March of the Falsettos” in 1981. It was a show with misfit characters, a set made of whatever was plucked from the theater’s basement and music that was only half-written when rehearsals began. “We did it in a little 90-seat attic theater with absolutely no expectations,” Lapine said. “Ignorance is bliss.” “March of the Falsettos” was the first of two one-act shows that eventually merged into the 1992 smash “Falsettos,” which featured a score by William Finn and book penned by Lapine and Finn. The musical explores the life of middle-aged father Marvin, who leaves his wife for a promiscuous younger man and finds himself trying to untangle messy family dynamics. Through June 23. $49-$139.

[‘Falsettos’ co-creator James Lapine returns to a different time with the AIDS-era musical’s revival]

‘Love’s Labor’s Lost’ at Folger Theatre: The giddiness of Shakespeare’s early comedy “Love’s Labor’s Lost” is hard to get right. The wordplay is relentless as a quartet of scholarly men try (and fail) to avoid romance, and slapstick acting sometimes just gets in the way. Vivienne Benesch’s jolly, natty-looking staging at the Folger Theatre comes mostly as a relief. And the play is friendly and frisky, but it doesn’t paw at you with all those puns and academic comebacks. Shakespeare’s difficult comedy may not really have a knockout punch, but this cast’s sober shift at the serious end is a pleasing finish to a mostly winsome show. 7:30 p.m. Various times through Sunday. $42-$85.

Wednesday, June 12

‘Sooner/Later’ at the Atlas Performing Arts Center’s Sprenger Theatre: Local playwright Allyson Currin’s “Sooner/Later” is an often funny, ultimately moving play that weaves rom-com elements into more-sober musings about parenting and loss. In the spare, handsome production, directed by Gregg Henry, Cristina M. Ibarra delivers a marvelously vivid portrait of daughter Lexie, whose role in the household proves more complicated than it might initially appear. Portraying Lexie’s mother, Nora, Erica Chamblee instinctively bristles at Griff (the very good Tony K. Nam), a not-so-suave game designer who witnesses her dating fiascoes in a coffee shop. The characters’ predicaments register with increasing poignancy as the play proceeds. 8 p.m. Various times through Sunday. $20-$50.

Joe Herrera and James Zimmerman at Wild Days at the Eaton DC Hotel: It’s an unlikely pairing, at least on the surface. Joe Herrera is a trumpeter with a taste for pushing the envelope, including a strong embrace of hip-hop and electronica. James Zimmerman is a singer who is deeply immersed in vocal jazz tradition. But the music thrives on such seemingly unlikely pairings; Herrera is also well-versed in jazz tradition, and Zimmerman’s vocal fluency lends itself to audacious undertakings on the bandstand. The two performers won’t have to look too hard to find common ground. 5 p.m. Free.

Thursday, June 13

Summer rooftop happy hour series at the Kennedy Center: The Kennedy Center is hoping you’ll pick it as your new summer go-to for happy hour. The performing arts center is opening up its scenic rooftop and pairing live music with local beer on Thursdays; first up are three DJs who will square off with one another to create the best seasonal playlist. Alexandria’s Port City Brewing Company will provide the beers, and there will be cocktail specials and half-priced wine. Also on the calendar are performances from Japanese pop punk band Chai (July 18) and D.C.’s tropical vinyl dance party Ritmos Raros (July 11) brought outdoors — with beer courtesy of the District’s 3 Stars Brewing. 5 to 8 p.m.; recurs on Thursdays through Aug. 1. Free.

Nicole Saphos Trio at Tudor Place: Bassist-vocalists are a rare breed; even rarer are bassist-vocalists who are equally accomplished on both accounts. Nicole Saphos is not only superb on both her instruments but is a fine and idiosyncratic songwriter to boot. She explores the standards as well as her own writing with the help of guitarist John Lee and drummer Ele Rubenstein, creating a perceptive trio that weaves strange, haunting atmospheres with Saphos’s quirky magnetism. 6:30 p.m. $15-$20.

Friday, June 14

‘6.13.89: The Cancelling of the Mapplethorpe Exhibition’ at Corcoran School of the Arts & Design: New York’s Guggenheim Museum is in the midst of a massive retrospective of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe’s work, but in Washington, gallery-goers can learn more about the Mapplethorpe exhibit that never was. The Corcoran School of the Arts and Design’s “6.13.89: The Cancelling of the Mapplethorpe Exhibition” dives into the Corcoran’s decision to cancel the museum’s 1989 exhibition “Robert Mapplethorpe: The Perfect Moment” in the face of political pressure over the artist’s controversial work. Internal memos and other documents will be revealed, recalling the closure’s effect on issues of artistic freedom and censorship. A free RSVP-required opening night party will take place exactly 30 years after the cancellation (Thursday at 6 p.m.). Through Oct. 6. Free.

Brandi Carlile at Merriweather Post Pavilion: Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has become Americana’s latest star, thanks in part to her Grammy-winning 2018 album “By the Way, I Forgive You.” But if you’ve been paying attention, you know that Carlile has been building a loyal fan base since she released her self-titled debut in 2005. (That following includes Adele, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam, each of which recorded one of Carlile’s songs for 2017’s “Cover Stories.“) Her music has evolved over the years but it’s always been rooted in the rootsy, country-ish sound of “By the Way, I Forgive You,” perhaps best exemplified by the uplifting ballad “The Joke.” Carlile — who recently went viral for busking a Beatles song with Dave Grohl in Seattle — is also heading up a new country supergroup called the Highway Women with Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, ensuring her place at the genre’s forefront. 7 p.m. $46-$76.

Raul Midón at Lubber Run Amphitheater: For 50 years running, a quaint amphitheater nestled in Lubber Run Park in Arlington has hosted free summer concerts (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Sept. 15). It’s a great time for all ages, and while the schedule includes the usual rotating cast of performers, there are also some standouts, such as Friday’s opening night performance from Grammy-nominated jazz singer Raul Midón. 8 p.m. Free.

[From crab feasts to mountain getaways, these are the essential summer outings in D.C., Maryland and Virginia]

‘Paddington’ at Gateway Park: While Rosslyn is mostly known for its myriad office buildings, tucked near its border is Gateway Park, which offers over a month-long movie series on Fridays. There are food trucks parked at one end of the park, so you can enjoy some snacks beyond just popcorn while watching films that include the beyond charming “Paddington” on Friday. Every Friday at dusk through July 12. Free.

Ari Lennox at the 9:30 Club: When Ari Lennox first caught the ear of J. Cole — the rap superstar who would go on to sign her to his Dreamville imprint — she was supposed to help write songs for Rihanna. That didn’t pan out, however. “They wound up being my records ’cause I’m just not really a songwriter for other artists,” the 28-year-old D.C. native told Billboard last year. “It’s hard for me ’cause I’m always writing personal [songs].” Rihanna’s loss is R&B fans’ gain, as Lennox ended up recording an album of timeless and timely bedroom anthems, “Shea Butter Baby,” that is all her. 8 p.m. Sold out.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly, Rudi Greenberg, Thomas Floyd, Nelson Pressley, Michael J. West and Celia Wren