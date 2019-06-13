

Maya Freelon’s “Reciprocity Respite & Repass” is installed at the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building, one of three “hub” sites for the annual By the People Festival, which begins Saturday. (Chris Ferenzi)

Friday, June 14

‘6.13.89: The Cancelling of the Mapplethorpe Exhibition’ at Corcoran School of the Arts & Design: New York’s Guggenheim Museum is in the midst of a massive retrospective of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe’s work, but in Washington, gallery-goers can learn more about the Mapplethorpe exhibit that never was. The Corcoran School of the Arts & Design’s “6.13.89: The Cancelling of the Mapplethorpe Exhibition” dives into the Corcoran’s decision to cancel the museum’s 1989 exhibition, “Robert Mapplethorpe: The Perfect Moment,” in the face of political pressure over the artist’s controversial work. Internal memos and other documents will be revealed, recalling the closure’s effect on issues of artistic freedom and censorship. A free RSVP-required opening night party will take place exactly 30 years after the cancellation (Thursday at 6 p.m.). Through Oct. 6. Free.

Brandi Carlile at Merriweather Post Pavilion: Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has become Americana’s latest star, thanks in part to her Grammy-winning 2018 album “By the Way, I Forgive You.” But if you’ve been paying attention, you know that Carlile has been building a loyal fan base since she released her self-titled debut in 2005. (That following includes Adele, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam, each of which recorded one of Carlile’s songs for 2017’s “Cover Stories.“) Her music has evolved over the years, but it’s always been rooted in the rootsy, country-ish sound of “By the Way, I Forgive You,” perhaps best exemplified by the uplifting ballad “The Joke.” Carlile, who recently went viral for busking a Beatles song with Dave Grohl in Seattle, is also heading up a new country supergroup called the Highway Women with Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, ensuring her place at the genre’s forefront. 7 p.m. $46-$76.

Raul Midón at Lubber Run Amphitheater: For 50 years running, a quaint amphitheater nestled in Lubber Run Park in Arlington has hosted free summer concerts (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Sept. 15). It’s a great time for all ages, and while the schedule includes the usual rotating cast of performers, there are also some standouts, such as Friday’s opening night performance from Grammy-nominated jazz singer Raul Midón. 8 p.m. Free.

‘Paddington’ at Gateway Park: While Rosslyn is mostly known for its myriad office buildings, tucked near its border is Gateway Park, which offers a several-week movie series on Fridays. There are food trucks parked at one end of the park, so you can enjoy some snacks beyond just popcorn while watching films that include the beyond-charming “Paddington” this week. Fridays at dusk through July 12. Free.

Ari Lennox at the 9:30 Club: When Ari Lennox first caught the ear of J. Cole — the rap superstar who would go on to sign her to his Dreamville imprint — she was supposed to help write songs for Rihanna. That didn’t pan out, however. “They wound up being my records ’cause I’m just not really a songwriter for other artists,” the 28-year-old D.C. native told Billboard last year. “It’s hard for me ’cause I’m always writing personal [songs].” Rihanna’s loss is R&B fans’ gain, as Lennox ended up recording an album of timeless and timely bedroom anthems, “Shea Butter Baby,” that is all her. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Saturday, June 15

By the People Festival at various locations: This ambitious free arts festival returns to the District for a second year, setting up shop with installations and events all over the city — including on the Potomac and Anacostia rivers. A billboard art installation on a barge will float along the water, visiting Georgetown, the Capitol Riverfront and Anacostia during the course of the festival. Plan to check out more works across the city, including at Union Market, the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building and CityCenterDC. In Georgetown, add to your collection at the By the People art fair, which features all local artists. Through June 23. Free.

Smorgasburg at Tingey Plaza: When Brooklyn Flea tried to establish a hipster beachhead in Washington in 2014, things didn’t quite go as planned. But its organizers have higher hopes for Smorgasburg, an offshoot of the wildly popular weekly Brooklyn food market. Starting this Saturday, Smorgasburg — a portmanteau of “Smorgasbord” and “Williamsburg” — takes over Tingey Plaza near the Navy Yard. Among the 34 vendors confirmed for the market are Skew’d, “a new yakitori concept” from Sushi Taro chef Nobu Yamazaki, and Hot Lola’s, the Sichuan-meets-Nashville hot fried chicken from chef Kevin Tien, which is currently found only at Ballston’s Quarter Market. Smorgasburg also includes a bar serving beer and wine. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Food and drink priced individually.

The Experience at Songbyrd: “Out in LA,” a song by rapper-singer-songwriter the Experience, is destined for dance parties, with its four-on-the-floor groove and a chic bass line reminiscent of dance floors past. The song sounds timeless, but its genesis is of our shared economy, socially networked times. The song might rep Los Angeles, but the 24-year-old talent born Dayon Greene is all DMV. His debut EP “All For You?” is full of lushly instrumented rap-soul-funk, and struts down a lane that he says was paved by local contemporaries James, Chaz French and GoldLink: “We have some fire musicians.” 8 p.m. $12-$14.

Bloomsday Reading at Petworth Citizen and Loyalty Bookstore: June 16, any scholar of Irish bards and authors will tell you, is Bloomsday, the day that the events of James Joyce’s monumental novel “Ulysses” take place around Dublin. Washington has celebrated Bloomsday since 1981, when the James Joyce Society began public readings in Dupont Circle. Over the years, the event has been held at the Irish Times and sponsored by the Harvard Club, but it’s currently celebrated in Petworth. A marathon 32-hour reading of Joyce’s complete text takes place between Petworth Citizen, where it begins at noon on Saturday, and Loyalty Bookstore, where it ends sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. on Sunday. More than 30 locals will take turns reading, including NPR personalities and members of the D.C. theater scene, and on Saturday night, mixologist Chantal Tseng will pour Joyce-inspired cocktails in the Petworth Citizen Reading Room. Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free.

Kim Petras at the Fillmore Silver Spring: The world of pop music feels more saturated than ever with bright-eyed newcomers. But Kim Petras seems to have a solid blueprint for finding her footing in a crowded room. Though she does touch on serious topics in her sprawling bubble gum anthems — an example being her most recent breakup ballad “All I Do Is Cry” — the German singer wholly embraces the playful, and even borderline campy, sides of pop. And she pulls this off with an air of unremitting confidence, whether musing about designer clothes (“I Don’t Want It At All”) or brazenly giving out her number for a late-night hookup (“Got My Number”). Her June dates around the United States mark her biggest headlining tour yet, and most of the stops are already sold out. Her date at the Fillmore will be sure to follow. 9 p.m. $23.

Russell Dickerson at Jiffy Lube Live: It’s easy to lose track of the days when you’re a country singer who spends most of your time on the road, but Russell Dickerson always knows when it’s Saturday — his Instagram and Twitter notifications inevitably start blowing up as his debut single and biggest hit, “Yours,” starts playing at weddings nationwide for a happy couple’s first dance. “I get chills just thinking about it,” Dickerson, 32, said during a recent interview in Nashville. “It’s such a common thing now. Wedding season is in full swing, and I’m excited to look every Saturday: ‘Who’s getting married today?!’” 7 p.m. $49.75-$88.50.

Stanley Cowell at An Die Musik: In 2015, jazz pianist and composer Stanley Cowell released his “Juneteenth Suite,” commemorating the 150th anniversary of Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the day that the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth turns this historical stain into a celebration of freedom; Cowell’s “Juneteenth” does the same, referencing and recontextualizing iconic moments from the American songbook. Originally recorded as a piano solo, Cowell will be joined by an ensemble of strings, vocals and percussion, giving new life to a work that highlights an underappreciated moment in our history. 8 p.m. $10-$25.

Frame of Mind at Lost Origins Gallery: The Columbia Heights gallery is slowly becoming the place to go for art-loving punks. Washington photographer Antonia Tricarico has a new photo book out, “Frame of Mind: Punk Photos and Essays from Washington, DC, and Beyond, 1997-2017,” and she’s launching it with an accompanying photo exhibition at Lost Origins. The photos run the gamut of punk staples, including Fugazi, the Make-Up and Lungfish, but the essays within the book are all written by iconic women in the scene, including Amy Farina and Allison Wolfe. 6 to 9 p.m. Free.

Sunday, June 16

International Yoga Day at the Washington Monument: The Embassy of India sponsors this annual yoga event on the Mall, which includes a practice with poses, breath work and guided meditation, followed by an Indian Vegetarian Food Festival at the Smithsonian’s Freer and Sackler Galleries. No prior yoga experience is required, but participants should register and bring their own mat. 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Free.

Brau-B-Q at Moreland’s Tavern: If you’re in search of Father’s Day plans, there might be a good chance dad will be into a whole pig roast. Moreland’s Tavern, one of the city’s finest neighborhood restaurants, will be cooking up a whole hog alongside a spread of usual cookout favorites such as baked beans. The roast will happen rain or shine, and the price of your ticket gets you pickings at all the food and a DC Brau selection of your choice. 4 to 8 p.m. $25.

CornerStore at District Pier at the Wharf: The brainchild of bassist Kris Funn, CornerStore might best be described as the collision of musical sounds, aesthetics and ideas that Funn encountered while growing up in Baltimore and then attending Howard University. Swing, funk, rock and hip-hop all make their presence known in the trio’s evocative, highly personal brew, powerful enough to win the festival’s DC JazzPrix competition in 2018. That, in turn, won CornerStore a coveted spot in its crown-jewel weekend marathon at the Wharf this year. 5:45 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Chris Kelly, Michael J. West, Stephanie Williams and Emily Yahr