Monday, June 17

Outdoor roller skating at Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion: The National Park Service oversees more than 400 parks and historic sites across the United States, but only one contains a roller rink. The Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion officially kicks off free summer skate rentals on Monday, allowing anyone to borrow a pair of four-wheeled shoes as long as they have a photo ID. On summer afternoons, the crowd at the open-air rink is a cross section of Washington, from giggling schoolchildren to smooth skaters who’ve been perfecting their moves since before “Roller Boogie” kicked off a national trend. On weekends, DJs take over and provide the party soundtrack. Through Sept. 2. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, June 18

Drag bingo at Brothers and Sisters: Usually, you’re going to Brothers and Sisters on a weeknight for the perfectly cooked burger with bacon jam, or the knife-cut noodles with fennel sausage, or just to have a Hemingway daiquiri and hang out at the bar. But in honor of Pride Month, the Line Hotel’s lobby restaurant is hosting a special evening of drag bingo hosted by the District’s own Jane Saw, whom you may have seen onstage at Trade or the Wonderland Ballroom. A bingo card costs $2, and proceeds go to local nonprofit HIPS DC. A special cocktail menu benefits Trans Legal Advocates of Washington. 5 to 8 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, June 19

AFI Docs at various locations: The 17th annual documentary film festival opens with “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality,” a profile of the lawyer who founded the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization providing legal services for the poor. The five-day festival closes with a portrait of another fighter: “Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins,” about the late Pulitzer Prize-nominated political columnist. But the one movie that this celebration of nonfiction filmmaking is touting as its centerpiece is “American Factory,” which looks at what happened in 2014 after a Chinese billionaire opened an auto-glass factory in a shuttered General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio. Through June 23. $50-$275.

Perry Farrell at City Winery: As the frontman of Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros, the founder of Lollapalooza and the man possibly responsible for Coachella’s long-running success, Perry Farrell has done more than his share to shape the music of the past three decades. At 60 years old, the alt-rock icon is still stirring the pot, teaming with a collective of musicians called the Kind Heaven Orchestra. The crew’s first song, the dubstep-rocker “Pirate Punk Politician,” sees Farrell aiming his one-of-a-kind screech at a “so-called president” who has “split your country down the middle.” Expect to hear new material, along with some Jane’s and Pyros favorites for old times sake. 8 p.m. $73-$103.

Fury at Pie Shop: Some of California’s finest hardcore representatives will join forces with local punks Wednesday night. The Orange County, Calif., band Fury will be bringing tracks from its adrenaline rush of a new album, “Failed Entertainment,” which packs melodic guitars and searing vocals. Joining Fury from the Golden State is Diztort, which plays a more pummeling brand of hardcore. Representing the local scene will be Baltimore’s Praise and Washington’s Plastic Taste. 8 p.m. $12.

Thursday, June 20

‘I Am . . . Contemporary Women Artists of Africa’ at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art: Get to know 28 female artists in the National Museum of African Art’s summer show, “I Am . . . Contemporary Women Artists of Africa.” The exhibition, drawn from the museum’s permanent collection, features works that focus on big issues such as identity, the environment, racism, community and faith. One artist featured is Ethiopian photographer Aïda Muluneh, a former photojournalist who creates portraits of powerful women, rendered in bold colors. Through March 15, 2020. Free.

Chamber Dance Project at Sidney Harman Hall: The hesitant, self-doubting narrator of T.S. Eliot’s poem “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock” famously wonders, “Do I dare to eat a peach?” No comparable skittishness hampered the genesis of “Prufrock,” a movement-theater work making its world premiere June 20-22 as part of Chamber Dance Project’s program at Sidney Harman Hall. “It’s risky,” co-creator and co-director Diane Coburn Bruning says of the piece, which deploys five dancers and an original score to explore Eliot’s poem, one of the bedrock texts of literary modernism. Risks notwithstanding, suggests co-creator and co-director Matt Torney, “the poem reveals itself in new and surprising ways,” when matched with the movement and stage pictures he and Bruning have devised. Through Saturday. $38-$52.

Yappy Hour at Ballston Quarter: A lineup featuring some of the area’s best fast-casual concepts — Hot Lola’s Sichuan spices with Nashville hot chicken and Sloppy Mama’s barbecue ribs — has made Ballston Quarter Market one of the area’s hottest food courts. But Ballston’s looking for a new, four-legged audience this week at its Yappy Hour. Co-sponsored by Pet Rescue Alliance and Tail Wagging Dog Services, this event features free dog treats for pups and snacks for humans, while a portion of the drink sales from Ballston Service Station will be donated to the Pet Rescue Alliance. It’s worth noting that dogs are not allowed into the Quarter Market itself but are welcome on the plaza, where there are tables and grassy areas. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Billie Eilish at the Anthem: A month before her 14th birthday, Billie Eilish uploaded her first song to SoundCloud. “Ocean Eyes” is as good an introduction as any: a woozy pop song that showed off the preternaturally talented singer’s breathy voice and ready-for-prime-time songwriting. Now just 17, Eilish whispers, gasps, groans and eye-rolls through “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” a vital concoction featuring Disney princess melodies about Xanax, cabaret songs about good girls who go to hell, gossamer ballads, slinky synth-pop and loads of in-the-red bass. Weirder and wiser than most teen pop stars, Eilish has Generation Z in good hands. 6 p.m. Sold out.

‘Taming of the Shrew’ at Grace Episcopal Church: Washingtonians don’t have many chances to see outdoor theater, which is only one of the reasons to head to Georgetown and see the Fat and Greasy Citizens Brigade. Their annual performances of Shakespeare, staged in the churchyard of Grace Episcopal, are free and picnic-friendly, and acted by a mix of veteran thespians and first-timers. This year’s production is the classic, and sometimes controversial, “The Taming of the Shrew.” Thankfully, wine is on sale at intermission. Through Saturday at 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

Friday, June 21

‘Seriously Funny: From the Desk of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” ’ at the Newseum: Travel back to a time when the idea of Donald Trump running for president was still a joke and many Americans got their news from a comedian named Jon Stewart. “Seriously Funny,” one of the Newseum’s final exhibits before it vacates its downtown building at the end of the year, looks back at Stewart’s version of “The Daily Show,” which ran from 1999 to 2015 on Comedy Central and changed the way Americans — and the world — consumed satire and news. Stewart’s desk is among the 50 or so objects from the late-night show on display. The exhibition will also explore humor as a protected form of speech and highlight the comedians whose careers the show helped launch: Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Steve Carell and many others. Through Dec. 31. $14.95-$24.95.

Hip-hop and craft beer showcase at ChurchKey: The lack of diversity in the craft-beer scene has been a hot-button topic for several years — even before Dave Infante penned his 2015 deep-dive “There Are Almost No Black People Brewing Craft Beer. Here’s Why,” which won a James Beard Award the following year. This event at ChurchKey is a showcase for four outstanding breweries led by African American brewers and owners: Brooklyn, Union Craft Brewing, Green Bench Brewing and Blackman Brewing. While you sample, check out local rapper Mista Forty and a set of golden-age hip-hop spun by DJ Analyze of WKYS. 4 p.m. No cover charge; drinks priced individually.

Javier Starks at the Lincoln Memorial: There are so many free concerts in Washington each summer that it’s easy to miss the ones taking place at Abe Lincoln’s feet. For six years running, Music at the Monument sets up a stage at the Lincoln Memorial and provides a (very) public space for some of the District’s staples. Local hip-hop artist Javier Starks has been wrangling the programming for the past four years and has taken nearly every stage around the area including the Kennedy Center. Starks typically hosts every concert and performs a few songs, but on Friday, he’ll be celebrating his birthday with a full set of songs that burst with verve and display his commitment to providing young listeners with a brand of hip-hop that emphasizes the positive. 5 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Chris Kelly, Michael O’Sullivan and Celia Wren