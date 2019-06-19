A federal district judge in Maryland on Wednesday ruled that new evidence in the case of a census citizenship question merits additional consideration, opening the door for plaintiffs’ lawyers to request that an appeals court return the case to him.

Civil rights groups who had sued the government over its addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census had asked U.S. District Court Judge George J. Hazel to reconsider his ruling on whether the government was guilty of conspiracy and intent to discriminate after new evidence in the case emerged last month. Files discovered on hard drives of a deceased Republican redistricting strategist suggested he had communicated with the Trump administration about how to get the citizenship question onto the survey and that the strategist had determined that adding the question would create an electoral advantage for Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.

Hazel had ruled in April against the question, joining two other federal judges in finding that the government had violated administrative law when it added it last year. But in that ruling he did not find enough evidence to support plaintiffs’ claims that the government intended to discriminate against immigrants, Latinos and Asian Americans by adding the question, or that adding it was part of a conspiracy within the Trump administration to violate the constitutional rights of non-citizens and people of color.

At a hearing in Greenbelt, Md. on Tuesday, plaintiffs’ lawyers argued the new evidence was enough to prove a clear connection between the strategist, Thomas Hofeller, and Trump administration officials who pushed for the question to be added. Department of Justice lawyers at the hearing sought to discredit the new evidence, calling into question its authenticity.

Hazel could have reversed his earlier decision; his ruling Wednesday does not definitively indicate how he would rule if the case is returned to him. But plaintiffs’ lawyers hailed it as a win.

“This is a significant move by the district court that gives credence to what we all know, that the government conspired to discriminate against Latinos and immigrants of color when it added a citizenship question to the 2020 census,” said Andrea Senteno, regional counsel for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF), a plaintiff in the case.

Requests for comment from the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce were not immediately returned.

The Plaintiffs had claimed the administration intended to cause an undercount of minorities in violation of the equal-protection clause of the Fifth Amendment and that it conspired to deprive racial minorities of their constitutional rights.

The case is technically closed in Hazel’s court and plaintiffs have appealed his earlier decision that there was insufficient evidence of conspiracy and intent to discriminate. It now resides with the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which can either return the case to Hazel or decide to rule regardless of his recommendation.

Now, lawyers for Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), and individual U.S. citizens say the new findings show the administration sought to intentionally discriminate against Latinos and immigrants of color when it added the question.

The new evidence emerged as the Census Bureau awaits a Supreme Court ruling on whether the question can go on the forms, which are due to go to the printer next month. The high court had expedited consideration of the question in order to meet that deadline, and is expected to announce a decision before its term ends next week. In argument in April, the conservative majority appeared inclined to defer to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s authority in adding questions to the census form, including the one on citizenship.

But after the new evidence emerged, civil rights groups in the New York case asked the high court to delay its ruling if it was not prepared to affirm the lower court rulings, they should send the issue back to a lower court to consider the new evidence.

The Justice Department has denied that Hofeller influenced the administration’s decision to add the question, and characterized the new claims as a “frivolous” last-ditch effort to derail the Supreme Court’s decision.

This story is developing.