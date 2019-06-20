

Jon Stewart's desk is the centerpiece of the Newseum's newest exhibit, "Seriously Funny: From the Desk of 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,'" which opens Friday. Photo by Ellen Collier. (Ellen Collier/Washington Post Express)

Friday, June 21

‘Seriously Funny: From the Desk of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” ’ at the Newseum: Travel back to a time when the idea of Donald Trump running for president was still a joke and many Americans got their news from a comedian named Jon Stewart. “Seriously Funny,” one of the Newseum’s final exhibits before it vacates its downtown building at the end of the year, looks back at Stewart’s version of “The Daily Show,” which ran from 1999 to 2015 on Comedy Central and changed the way Americans — and the world — consumed satire and news. Stewart’s desk is among the 50 or so objects from the late-night show on display. The exhibition will also explore humor as a protected form of speech and highlight the comedians whose careers the show helped launch: Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Steve Carell and many others. Through Dec. 31. $14.95-$24.95.

Hip-hop and craft beer showcase at ChurchKey: The lack of diversity in the craft-beer scene has been a hot-button topic for several years — even before Dave Infante penned his 2015 deep-dive “There Are Almost No Black People Brewing Craft Beer. Here’s Why,” which won a James Beard Award the following year. This event at ChurchKey is a showcase for four outstanding breweries led by African American brewers and owners: Brooklyn, Union Craft Brewing, Green Bench Brewing and Blackman Brewing. While you sample, check out local rapper Mista Forty and a set of golden-age hip-hop spun by DJ Analyze of WKYS. 4 p.m. No cover charge; drinks priced individually.

‘Showroom’ at Studio Theatre: In bygone summers, Studio Theatre “let its hair down,” says Artistic Director David Muse, producing offbeat musicals such as “Carrie” and “The Rocky Horror Show.” That habit has been mothballed for a few years, but this month the theater seats have been yanked out of the Milton stage on Studio’s second floor, replaced by cabaret tables and chairs. Tiffany lamps hang throughout the room. In the back, as you enter, there’s a bar. Willkommen to Showroom, a mini-festival of decidedly downtown acts running through July 28. The Olney Theatre Center’s production of “Every Brilliant Thing” is the first of Showroom’s two anchor shows, each of which will run for three weeks. Through July 28. $20-$55.

The Jester of Tortuga release at Cotton and Reed Distillery: Washington’s Supreme Core Cider teamed up with Union Market rum distillery, Cotton and Reed, to age a new cider in an old rum barrel — judging from the name, you can probably guess that some of the folks behind the collaboration might have been at the sold out Lonely Island show at the Anthem. Get a taste of the cider before it runs out from 6 to 9 p.m., but even if you miss out, you can still sip on some of the cocktails at the rum bar including the Liquid Nostalgia which pairs Cotton and Reed’s white rum with singani, a Bolivian grape-based spirit, and blood orange soda. 6 to 9 p.m. No cover charge; drinks priced individually.

Saturday, June 22

Solstice Saturday at Smithsonian museums: The summer solstice brings the most sunlight of the year. It’s also the longest day at the Smithsonian, where museums stay open extra late to offer a full day of free programming for families and adults. Highlights include looking at the sun through solar telescopes at the Air and Space Museum (noon); films and dance performances across the museums on the Mall; a kid-friendly dance party and films at the National Zoo (6 p.m.); a concert with Rare Essence, Eric Hilton and the Archives at the American Art Museum (6 p.m.); and a conversation with Big Freedia, New Orleans’ Queen of Bounce, at the National Museum of African American History and Culture (7 p.m.), followed by a dance party. 10 a.m. to midnight; individual event times vary. Free.

Portside Festival at Waterfront Park: If you haven’t taken a trip into Old Town Alexandria recently, Saturday will be your best time to see the new things and places that dot the waterfront. The city has revamped its Waterfront Park to host more activities throughout the year, and for this summer kickoff, that includes the addition of a pop-up beer garden courtesy of Alexandria favorites, Port City Brewing Company. There will be live music all day with the Ethiopian jazz stylings of Feedel Band (4:15 p.m.) and bumping brass tunes from Black Masala (6:45 p.m.). You’ll also be able to experience some activities for all ages, including classic lawn games and a public art installation. 2 to 8 p.m. Free.

Solstice: A Natural Wine Festival at Burnt Hill Farm: While many of the natural wine bars in Washington pour bottles from Europe or Australia, there’s a growing segment of natural wine producers in our own backyard, including Maryland’s Old Westminster, which has been winning plaudits for its approach to growing wines with wild yeast and “minimal intervention.” To celebrate the summer solstice, Old Westminster is hosting a natural wine festival at its Burnt Hill Farm vineyard with American and international producers pouring at least 100 different wines in a giant circus tent. Beyond sipping, the day includes a DJ, live painting, and food from regional restaurants. The festival has an intriguing option for carless cuty dwellers: Round-trip bus transportation leaving directly from natural wine bars in the District, including Primrose and Dio. Noon to 6 p.m. $45-$160.

‘Solaris: Shelter for the Next Cold War’ at Culture House DC: Artist Mark Kelner grew up in Rockville, the son of two Soviet emigres who fled the U.S.S.R. during the Cold War. That background informs much of his art on display at “Solaris: Shelter for the Next Cold War” at Culture House DC (formerly Blind Whino). Many parts of the exhibition, which includes propaganda-themed graphic works, photography and an immersive installation, play with ideas of language and commerce, like a logo for “Stalinbucks” coffee, with the mustachioed despot replacing the familiar green mermaid. Other sections make more direct reference to our current era of renewed U.S.-Russia tensions, like a wall of pages from the Mueller report with only the black redactions visible. Saturday night brings a Soviet dance party complete with era-appropriate kitsch and music spun by DJs across two floors. Noon to 5 p.m. (Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through July 7.) Free (tickets required).

Cabaret on K: A Celebration of Nightlife in 1920s Berlin and Modern D.C. at Goethe Institut: Between the end of World War I and the rise of the Third Reich, Berlin had an international reputation for its decadent, anything-goes culture, which allowed freedom for artists and LGTBQ performers — a scene memorialized in the musical “Cabaret” and the TV series “Babylon Berlin.” The Goethe-Institut brings a slice of the Weimar Republic to downtown Washington as part of its “Queer as German Folk” celebrations for Pride Month. In true cabaret fashion, there will be a mix of music, daring performance art, burlesque and drag, including appearances by Mama Ulita, a member of Berlin’s Kabarett der Namenlosen known as Queen of the Fire Tassles, local singer Emily Shallbetter and performance artist Miss P.P. Popdoff. Costumes are strongly encouraged. 8 to 10 p.m. $6.

Heurich House Anniversary Backyard Bash: The Dupont Circle mansion owned by Washington brewing magnate Christian Heurich was completed in 1894, and to mark this 125th anniversary of the stately home turned museum, the Heurich House is throwing a ’90s-themed birthday party. (The 1990s that is, and not the 1890s, because it’s more fun to dance to En Vogue, Busta Rhymes and Britney Spears than to gather around the piano and sing “A Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight.”) Held on the mansion’s surprisingly spacious back lawn, this event features music, lawn games, tours, birthday cake and the chance to try samples of Senate Ale, a recreation of Heurch’s best-selling lager from the 1940s. 1 to 4 p.m. $12.50 suggested donation.

Bebel Gilberto at the Birchmere: Bebel Gilberto was born to Brazilian music royalty, so there could be a certain burden placed on her to carry out a legacy. Instead, the Brazilian American singer — the daughter of pioneering Brazilian musician João Gilberto and the dynamic vocalist Miúcha — has carved out her own tender brand of bossa nova. The 53-year-old singer set a high bar for herself nearly two decades ago with her monumental album “Tanto Tempo.” These days, Bebel is still setting the pace for bossa nova artists while putting her own stamp on popular songs, including an absolutely breathtaking cover of Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon,” which has become one of her in-concert staples. 7:30 p.m. $45.

Well Ray: The main street in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood turns into an open-air workout studio during this annual health-focused festival. Bring your yoga mat and take part in free classes led by local instructors who specialize in Pilates, yoga, CrossFit, cycle, barre and dance. Kids will have their own workshops too, with parkour and high-intensity training classes geared toward little ones. The event is expected to draw 75 vendors, from acupuncturists to therapists to nutritionists. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free.

Taste the Philippines at District Pier at the Wharf: Some of Washington’s best chefs will put their spin on Filipino cuisine at this food festival at the Wharf. That includes the team from Kaliwa, located in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood, along with chefs from Daikaya and Tiger Fork. Farther-flung restaurants such as Rockville’s Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, Baltimore’s Ekiben and Chicago’s Oriole will also be in attendance. Pick up a pack of tasting tickets, and stay for such family-friendly afternoon activities as martial arts demos, Filipino cultural performances and giveaways. 2 to 6 p.m. Admission is free, tasting tickets are $5 (individual) to $44 (pack of 11).

Sunday, June 23

Crabs and Coladas at Archipelago: Since 2017, Washington food lovers have been looking forward to the opening of Pennyroyal Station in Mount Ranier. The American kitchen, helmed by former Bar Pilar chef Jesse Miller, is getting close to opening, and Miller is hosting a pop-up crab feast at the Archipelago tiki bar on U Street. (Archipelago co-founder Owen Thomson was the beverage director at Pilar.) Tickets include all-you-can-eat blue crabs and a seat on the patio; potent rum cocktails are priced a la carte. 5 to 10 p.m. $35.

Momofuku D.C. Summer Seafood Boils: On one Sunday per month this summer, Momofuku chef Tae Strain is inviting some friends over to cook on the CityCenter restaurant’s patio. They’ll prepare a seafood boil -- local blue crab, shrimp, crawfish, clams, mussels -- that will be sold by the pound with special sides and sauces created by the chefs, plus beer towers and adult slushies. The inaugural event features Tim Ma of American Son and Johanna Hellrigl of Doi Moi. Just get there early, as no reservations are taken. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Seafood boil $15 to $21 per pound.

Blagden Market Pop-Up: The narrow, hidden passages of Blagden Alley and Naylor Court are home to James Beard-nominated restaurants, one of the country’s best cocktail bars and some of the city’s most colorful murals. But this weekend, artists will take over the streets and selected businesses to sell paintings, jewelry and other goods during the Blagden Market. Stop into Lost and Found, Tiger Fork, La Colombe and Calico to browse merchants, listen to live music or enjoy happy hour specials. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.

Sneaks at the Kennedy Center: Eva Moolchan, who performs as Sneaks, made her name in the local music scene with various projects that hovered around punk and electro pop. On her latest album, “Highway Hypnosis,” you can almost hear the young singer’s mind darting around, as no track extends beyond three minutes. Instead of getting lost in the murky pinballing of sounds, the songs emerge as succinct handcrafted missives from an artist who is dedicated to doing things on her own terms. Once you think you’re close to tracing where Moolchan is going with her delirious tracks, she has already set course for a different sonic dimension. 6 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Michael Gaynor, Rudi Greenberg and Nelson Pressley