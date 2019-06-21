

Fireworks illuminate the Mall in celebration of Independence Day in Washington on July 4, 2018. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

President Trump plans to address the nation from the Mall on the Fourth of July, upending tradition and bringing changes to the annual event. Details have been sparse, but here’s what we know:

Where will the fireworks be?

The traditional site for the holiday’s fireworks along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been moved about 1,500 feet south to West Potomac Park, and the display will run from 9:07 p.m. to 9:27 p.m. An Interior Department spokeswoman said that there are plans to bring together the two companies producing the fireworks.

When is Trump expected to speak at the Lincoln Memorial?

The Salute to America, with music, military demonstrations and flyovers, is to take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The White House has not yet provided details on when the president will speak.

Will ‘A Capitol Fourth’ still go on in front of the U.S. Capitol?

Yes. The annual event, which airs on PBS, is unaffiliated with any other Fourth of July event. This year’s concert, which runs from 8 to 9:30 p.m., will feature songwriting legend Carole King, singer Vanessa Williams and the National Symphony Orchestra.

How much will the additional events cost the city and the federal government?

It is unclear how much the additional events will cost the city and the federal government. The city says that Trump still has not paid the District government more than $7 million for the 2017 inauguration, which cost the city $27.3 million.

If I’m planning on going to the Mall, where do I go and how do I get there?

Metro traditionally has been the best way to reach the Mall on the Fourth of July. Several roads around the area will be closed. A spokesman for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority earlier said that the agency would modify its operating plans for trains and buses to accommodate the president’s speech.

What’s the history here? Who was the first president to celebrate July 4?

No president has been part of a Fourth of July celebration on the Mall in recent memory. President Ronald Reagan participated in a “Star Spangled Salute to America” at the Jefferson Memorial on July 3, 1987, the day before the holiday. Presidents George Washington and John Adams attended celebrations in various towns around the country.

