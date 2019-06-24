

Monday, June 24

‘Illegal to Be You: Gay History Beyond Stonewall’ at the National Museum of American History: In a museum known for displaying the demure dresses of first ladies, there’s a provocative new outfit on view: a skimpy chrome and rubber S&M harness that was worn by a gay activist at several recent San Francisco Pride marches. You can find it in a display case on the second floor of the National Museum of American History as part of a new mini-exhibit, “Illegal to Be You: Gay History Beyond Stonewall.” The exhibit covers more than 100 years of queer life and activism in the United States, a story that includes but doesn’t center on the seismic 1969 Stonewall riots in New York. Through 2020. Free.

Hops & Hogs at B Side: The most suburban outpost of the ChurchKey/Bluejacket empire is running a week-long special menu that pairs hard-to-find beers with some signature charcuterie, courtesy of the Red Apron Butchery. San Diego’s Modern Times Beer is represented by Atlantis, a red wine barrel-aged sour matched with Lebanon bologna. If you want to stay local-ish, Richmond’s the Veil is showing off Unknown Double IPA, brewed with four different hop varieties, which comes with the standout of the Red Apron butcher counter: tete de pho, a pig’s head braised with classic pho spices such as star anise. Through Sunday. No cover charge; flights priced from $25-$35.

Tuesday, June 25

‘The Warmth of Other Suns: Stories of Global Displacement’ at the Phillips Collection: The weight of the Phillips Collection’s new exhibit makes it feel not just like an art show, but a call to action. “The Warmth of Other Suns” displays works that challenge political opinions surrounding immigration and the world’s ongoing refugee crisis. The extensive exhibit includes pieces from 75 artists from across the globe who will showcase videos, photography, paintings and more to tell stories of migration. Through Sept. 22. $10-$12.

‘A Doll’s House Pt. 2’ at Lansburgh Theatre: In Lucas Hnath’s inspired sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House,” Holly Twyford assumes the marquee role of Nora, and it’s a becoming psychic merger. The self-assurance Twyford effectively projects lays a tantalizing groundwork for the blowback she gets from her husband, Torvald (a somber Craig Wallace), housekeeper Anne Marie (a fine, anxiety-ridden Nancy Robinette) and daughter Emmy (a rewardingly assertive Kathryn Tkel). The bulk of the tension in “A Doll’s House, Part 2” is generated by the peculiar request Nora is forced to make of Torvald, the husband she left in Ibsen’s drama; what Hnath mines here is the cruel ways that marriage — and the history of legal inequity in contracts between partners of different genders — can keep a woman in chains to a man, long after a union has dissolved. 7:30 p.m. Times vary through June 30. $55-$66.

Wednesday, June 26

See-I at Eighteenth Street Lounge: Another Wednesday night is melting into another Thursday morning and See-I is covering Bob Marley’s “Could You Be Loved” for the 600th time, give or take a couple hundred. But somehow, the D.C. reggae troupe makes it sound as if it’s inventing this groove on the spot — everybody chasing after the rhythm without stepping on anybody’s toes. Has See-I learned anything from the crowd during its 13-year Wednesday-night residency at Eighteenth Street Lounge? “Man, we learn so much from this audience,” vocalist and bandleader Zeebo Steele says, “because this audience changes.” Every Wednesday at 11 p.m. $5-$10.

Knife Wife at Rhizome: You might think that Knife Wife unintentionally sounds fast and loose like other young upstart bands, but that would be shorting its deliberately mystifying tracks. The young D.C. trio flexes their knack for churning rhythms by stringing droning guitars and piercing drums, which lends a worthy counterpunch to their dreamily huffed lyrics. The band recently announced its first collection of songs, “Family Party,” led by the track “Dogs,” which offers a glimpse into its enchanting brand of rock. Listen for the infectious — and inscrutable — group chant (“all the little dogs in the fridge”) that is cut by pithy coos and comes soaked in a syrupy guitar line. 7 p.m. $7.

Popstar Workout Series at Yards Park: Do you need to inject some new life and new moves into your fitness routine? Head to Yards Park. Every Wednesday, instructors lead a free class of enthusiastic dancers through the choreography featured in a video by Beyoncé, Drake or Cardi B. And while you’re learning the steps, you’re also getting in some important Cardi O. The song and routine change every week, making this a date to keep on your calendar. 6:30 p.m. Free.

Capital Fringe Festival Preview at Market SW: The annual Capital Fringe Festival returns in July, and with 500 performances of 89 different productions over 20 days, it can be tough to know what to see — or even where to begin. Consider the Fringe Festival Preview your very handy cheat sheet: At least 20 of the festival’s shows will offer “4 minute rapid-fire excerpts,” which might be all it takes to convince you to buy a ticket. And if you think a show looks terrible, well, the market has plenty of food and drink vendors to browse while you wait for the next preview. 7 p.m. Free.

Thursday, June 27

Cate Le Bon at Black Cat: The story goes that Cate Le Bon formed her new soul-emptying album “Reward” concurrently with an intensive furniture-making course. The 36-year-old Welsh native’s approach in song crafting always felt strikingly off-kilter by throwing convention to the wind with oblique lyric phrasing and elliptical guitar riffs. How could she keep listeners on their toes? By making a more straightforward album while keeping her aural signature. There’s an analogue between the rigid structure found in manipulating materials into household furnishings and music-making, so sink into your seat and be moved by these tender, heart-wrenching songs. 7:30 p.m. $15-$18.

Faye Webster at DC9: Faye Webster isn’t like the other twangy artists you might know. She’s not afraid to add R&B elements to some of her self-described Americana songs — for her, it shows growth. The songs on “Run and Tell,” her debut album, she says, were pretty, plain and simple. They’re objectively good, but they formed the kind of 11-song set that she doesn’t want to make in the future. “I look at it like a bad tattoo,” she says now. If “Run and Tell” was chock full of dreamy, pretty lyrics, this third full-length album, “Atlanta Millionaires Club,” sounds a bit more grown up. And that’s kind of who Webster is writing for these days. 8 p.m. $10-$12.

Friday, June 28

Jawbox at 9:30 Club: It’s time to add another one of your favorite 1990s underground rockers to the list of newly reunited. Jawbox was one of the most electric groups to emerge from the city’s prolific punk rock scene. The D.C.-formed quartet reached the peak of their powers with their 1994 major-label debut, “For Your Own Special Sweetheart,” though the album left a sour taste in the mouths of some who lobbed claims that the band sold out. But a decade ago, Jawbox re-teamed with their original music home, Dischord Records, to issue a remastered version that fully realized the special alchemy of a band that sounds just as vital today as it did 25 years ago. 8 p.m. (doors). $28. Through June 29.

‘L’homme Cirque: The One-Man Circus’ at Strathmore: When you think of the Strathmore, you usually expect a masterful orchestral performance or a legendary artist stopping in town. You don’t picture a one-man circus tent where the star is suspended 150 feet in the air, but that’s exactly what you get. For 11 days, the Bethesda music center will open up its space to high-wire dancer David Dmitri, who has previously appeared in Cirque du Soleil and Big Apple Circus events. There’s the promise of high aerial flips on the wire, a human cannon launch and, for something a little tamer, accordion serenades. Friday night has an optional VIP opening party with a meet-and-greet, plus food and drinks, in the Strathmore’s new outdoor pavilion. 7:30 p.m. Times vary through July 7. $20-$75.

Helado Negro at U Street Music Hall: Whether he’s singing in English or Spanish, Roberto Carlos Lange takes his time, letting his mellow, atmospheric (yet catchy) pop melodies unfold. The New York-based singer known as Helado Negro follows up his singles “Young, Latin and Proud” and “It’s My Brown Skin” with his new album, “This Is How You Smile” — inspired in part by his childhood in Miami as the son of Ecuadoran immigrants. 7 p.m. $15.

‘Ginny Ruffner: Reforestation of the Imagination’ at Renwick Gallery: For the Renwick Gallery’s latest installation, visitors will be encouraged to use their phones while strolling the exhibit, because it’s actually part of the art. “Reforestation of the Imagination,” from Seattle artist Ginny Ruffner, features colorless glass sculptures of tree stumps that come to life through a downloadable app that displays Ruffner’s art — which melds animals into flower shapes — in augmented reality. Through Jan. 5. Free.

