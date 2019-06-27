

Solid State Books marks its first year on the H Street corridor with a two-day birthday celebration. (Calla Kessler for The Washington Post)

Friday, June 28

Jawbox at 9:30 Club: It’s time to add another one of your favorite 1990s underground rockers to the list of newly reunited. Jawbox was one of the most electric groups to emerge from the city’s prolific punk rock scene. The D.C.-formed quartet reached the peak of their powers with their 1994 major-label debut, “For Your Own Special Sweetheart,” though the album left a sour taste in the mouths of some who lobbed claims that the band sold out. But a decade ago, Jawbox re-teamed with their original music home, Dischord Records, to issue a remastered version that fully realized the special alchemy of a band that sounds just as vital today as it did 25 years ago. 8 p.m. (doors). $28. Through June 29.

Capital Fringe Festival Preview at Market SW: The annual Capital Fringe Festival returns in July, and with 500 performances of 89 different productions over 20 days, it can be tough to know what to see — or even where to begin. Consider the Fringe Festival Preview your very handy cheat sheet: At least 20 of the festival’s shows will offer four-minute "rapid-fire excerpts,” which might be all it takes to persuade you to buy a ticket. And if you think a show looks terrible, well, the market has plenty of food and drink vendors to browse while you wait for the next preview. 7 p.m. Free.

‘L’homme Cirque: The One-Man Circus’ at Strathmore: When you think of the Strathmore, you usually expect a masterful orchestral performance or a legendary artist stopping in town. You don’t picture a one-man circus tent where the star is suspended 150 feet in the air, but that’s exactly what you get. For 10 days, the Bethesda music center will open up its space to high-wire dancer David Dimitri, who has previously appeared in Cirque du Soleil and Big Apple Circus events. There’s the promise of high aerial flips on the wire, a human cannon launch and, for something a little tamer, accordion serenades. Thursday night has an optional VIP opening party with a meet-and-greet, plus food and drinks, in the Strathmore’s new outdoor pavilion. 7:30 p.m. Times vary through July 7. $20-$75.

Helado Negro at U Street Music Hall: Whether he’s singing in English or Spanish, Roberto Carlos Lange takes his time, letting his mellow, atmospheric (yet catchy) pop melodies unfold. The New York-based singer known as Helado Negro follows up his singles “Young, Latin and Proud” and “It’s My Brown Skin” with his new album, “This Is How You Smile” — inspired in part by his childhood in Miami as the son of Ecuadoran immigrants. 7 p.m. $15.

‘Ginny Ruffner: Reforestation of the Imagination’ at Renwick Gallery: For the Renwick Gallery’s latest installation, visitors will be encouraged to use their phones while strolling the exhibit, because it’s actually part of the art. “Reforestation of the Imagination,” from Seattle artist Ginny Ruffner, features colorless glass sculptures of tree stumps that come to life through a downloadable app that displays Ruffner’s art — which melds animals into flower shapes — in augmented reality. Through Jan. 5. Free.

Saturday, June 29

No Kings Collective block party at Apple Carnegie Library: The new Apple store across the street from the convention center has hosted a few parties and some gatherings recently, including a U.S. women’s World Cup viewing in Mount Vernon Square, and its opening month festivities conclude with a big bash. Organized by the local No Kings Collective, bands and artists will take the surrounding square for a block party with music and art created before your eyes. Local rock duo Bat Fangs kicks things off, and go-go staples Backyard Band close the night. In between, you’ll find, DJs and food, including funnel cakes and Swizzler hot dogs. 5 to 11 p.m. Free.

Folklife Festival on the Mall: You have only two days to experience this summer’s Smithsonian Folklife Festival instead of the usual 10, thanks in part to January’s government shutdown. The smaller festival pivoted to focus on the “Social Power of Music,” which corresponds with the Smithsonian’s Year of Music programming. This theme lends itself to concerts on the Mall: spoken-word artist Ruby Ibarra will headline a Saturday evening show alongside D.C. artist Kokayi. Musicians will honor the life and legacy of folk artist Pete Seeger during the day on Sunday, with a family-friendly performance from Grandmaster Flash. Through Sunday. Free.

Smorgasburg at Tingey Street SE: This summer, Smorgasburg might become Washington’s hottest dining destination. That’s not just because the weekly food market near the Navy Yard includes purveyors of tacos, bao buns, hot chicken and yakitori, but because it’s held on a shade-free brick plaza on the middle of a Saturday afternoon. Smorgasburg comes from the founders of the Brooklyn Flea, who launched the urban food market in Williamsburg in 2011 and later expanded the concept to markets in Los Angeles in 2016 and Manhattan this spring. Consider this an alfresco urban version of a super-trendy food hall, with some weekend day drinking thrown in. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Birthday weekend at Solid State Books: Washington is lucky to have a wealth of independent bookstores, so take the time this weekend to celebrate one of the newest. Solid State Books landed on H Street NE last year, and they’re ringing in one year at their permanent location. The party technically starts Friday night with local musicians performing at 8, but Saturday will be your best bet to hop in at any time of day for something interesting. The day is bookended with a 10:30 a.m. birthday-themed story time and an 8 p.m. improv show. Look for hourly giveaways and surprises all day Saturday. Friday through Sunday. Free.

Sunday, June 30

‘Space Was the Place: An Abbreviated History of Washington, DC Arts Venues’ at the National Gallery of Art, East Building Auditorium: Long before Washingtonians were catching hot new bands at the Black Cat or U Street Music Hall, they were venturing to concerts and exhibits at the city’s alternative arts venues, including D.C. Space, the Museum of Temporary Art and the Maya Gallery. All played a key role in fostering communities of artists and musicians before eventually being displaced by what was then called “urban renewal.” Ray Barker, the archivist of special collections at the D.C. Public Library, discusses these three lost venues in the first of a series of lectures on local arts venues, featuring a performance by Andrew White, a longtime D.C. jazz musician and author. 2 p.m. Free.

LeAnn Rimes at the Birchmere: Before there was Taylor Swift, there was LeAnn Rimes: a teenage country sensation who went on to higher heights, thanks to a pop crossover. And while Swift’s success was built on her skills as a songwriter, Rimes did it with her voice, a rich soprano reminiscent of Patsy Cline’s. With that voice, Rimes remade countless covers and standards in her own image, and even scored one of the most touching ballads of all time, “How Do I Live.” At this “up close and acoustic” concert, hear Rimes’ voice the way it was meant to be heard. 7:30 p.m. $69.50.

‘Punk the Capital’ at the Hirshhorn: Missed out on Saturday’s sold-out screening of the latest D.C. punk retrospective at AFI Silver? Here’s your chance to catch it absolutely free. “Punk the Capital” looks back on the music scene between 1976 and 1983 and highlights some of the biggest names from that era, including Bad Brains and Minor Threat. What distinguishes this documentary from the rest is recently discovered Super-8 footage of some of the concerts. Get your tickets soon before they run out. 2 p.m. Free.

Dom Flemons at Hill Center DC: From his days as a founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Dom Flemons has embraced the roots of Americana music. His latest project, released last year on Smithsonian Folkways, goes down a road too frequently ignored or forgotten: the importance of African American, Mexican and Native American contributions to our shared folk and country music heritage. Flemons performs toe-tapping blues and string-band songs from his Grammy-nominated “Black Cowboys” collection at a special outdoor concert in the garden at the Hill Center. 4 p.m. $18. Children younger than 12 free.

Block Party at Milk Bar Logan Circle: If you’ve only seen Milk Bar on your Instagram feed, Sunday would be a good opportunity to check out the Logan Circle outpost of the New York sweets shop. Milk Bar celebrates its first birthday with a block party featuring burgers, bar service and a station where you can roll your own birthday truffles — one of the store’s signature desserts. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

Firefly Festival at Fort C.F. Smith Park: One of the best natural perks of summer is seeing the night sky lit up by fireflies. Arlington’s parks department is inviting any and all bug lovers to join the fun as experts lead bug hunts, walks and discussions about insect life. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic to wait out the sunset for peak firefly viewing times. All children must be accompanied by a registered adult. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. $7.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin and Chris Kelly