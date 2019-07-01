

If you don't want to deal with lines and crowds on the Mall on July 4, head to a nearby community celebration, such as Takoma Park's, for parades and patriotic fun. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Monday, July 1

Opaline at Dwell DC: Ever feel that rare nightlife sensation when you’re absolutely certain that you’re standing in the coolest room in the city? It’s like the opposite of FOMO. Everyone assembled was obviously feeling it on a recent Saturday night at Opaline, a monthly multisensory party with no fixed address. The June edition was staged in a rowhouse in Columbia Heights, where, about 2 a.m., TrillaKay was spinning polychromatic Rico Nasty tunes while the venturesome rap duo Model Home was gearing up for a set of improvised turbulence. 4 p.m. $9-$10.

JulyPA at Pizzeria Paradiso: India Pale Ale remains the best-selling style of craft beer, accounting for more than a third of all off-premise sales in 2018, even as the style known for pungent bitterness has diversified, with breweries cranking out tropical hazies, milkshake-like lactose bombs and sparkling brut IPAs. All facets of the IPA will be on display at Pizzeria Paradiso for the next two weeks, as every single draft line will be dedicated to IPAs at all five locations. Look for rarities from local and national breweries, and expect the beers to switch up regularly. Through July 14. Free; Beers priced individually.

Hugh Jackman at Capital One Arena: Hugh Jackman has spent nearly 20 years playing Wolverine, the most iconic of the X-Men. And while Wolverine is a trained killer who constantly fights to prove his humanity, Hugh Jackman is a blockbuster superhero who just wants to sing and dance. He’s done plenty of the latter, in hit musical films such as “Les Misérables” and “The Greatest Showman,” and onstage in “Oklahoma!” and his Tony-winning turn in “The Boy from Oz.” Now, he’s taking the show on the road under a banner of “The Man. The Music. The Show,” promising less Logan and more Jean Valjean. 7 p.m. $45.50-$221.

Tuesday, July 2

‘Spacesuits: Apollo to Today’ at National Air and Space Museum: It will be hard to miss the glut of events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing later this month. The National Air and Space Museum will showcase Neil Armstrong’s spacesuit in its restored glory starting July 16, and on Tuesday night, you can learn about what goes into making a spacesuit. A panel of spacesuit experts — ranging from an Apollo archivist to a Russian spacesuit engineer — will talk about the evolution of astronaut gear. 8 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, July 3

Jane Austen Film Festival at Dumbarton House: Of the myriad outdoor film series in the Washington area, none may have a fan base as loyal as the Jane Austen Film Festival at Dumbarton House. Tickets for the most popular films, such as “Sense and Sensibility” (July 3) and “Emma” (July 10) regularly sell out, leaving a full series pass the only way to get access to the screenings, which are held in the garden of the 18th-century home. Bring a picnic, a blanket and your best rom-com loving friends; bonnets and parasols are optional. Through July 31. $6-$25.

Rolling Stones at FedEx Field: For all their highs and lows, the Rolling Stones are nothing if not dependable. The band has been going strong for nearly 60 years, a constant presence in stadiums around the world. It’s difficult to imagine Mick, Keith and the boys hanging it up, even if we intellectually know that’s inevitable. That inevitability became even starker when Jagger had heart valve replacement in April. The show must go on, and the “No Filter” tour continued after a two-month hiatus, but it looks as if the end could be near for rock’s greatest survivors. Best not to miss what could be their last ride. 7:30 p.m. $99.50-$662.

Tribute: King of the Go-Go Beat at Echostage: Earlier this year, legendary go-go vocalist and talker Donnell Floyd announced that he was retiring from music after 2019. Floyd performed with Rare Essence for almost two decades, helping craft the anthems “Lock It” and “Uh Oh (Heads Up)” before leaving in 2000 and going on to found the groups 911, Familiar Faces and Team Familiar. His contributions to local music are being honored with an Echostage concert featuring Be’la Dona, Secret Society and Suttle before Team Familiar takes the stage. 9 p.m. $30-$50.

Thursday, July 4

Fourth of July celebration in Takoma Park: First, you hear the joyous bagpipes, unmistakable even when they’re still around the corner. Then, a dozen or so members of the Scottish Reels drill team rush by, pushing lawn mowers as they shimmy about, executing what appears spontaneous but is actually a choreographed routine. “I’ve been in Takoma Park for as many years as I’ve been alive, and they’re always there,” coordinator Tara Egan says of the drill team and the parade. “It’s really unique — it has all the traditional, patriotic elements, like bands and firetrucks. But we also have some really esoteric groups — we had a group of people dressed up as squid last year.” Festivities start at 10 a.m. Free.

‘A Capitol Fourth’ at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol: You used to be able to count on the programming for the Fourth of July — save for any weather issues. This year, plans are still in flux as to what’s actually happening with where and how you can see fireworks, but the one constant is PBS’s “A Capitol Fourth.” If you want to stake out a comfy spot on the lawn of the Capitol, gates will open up at 3 p.m. Musical performers scheduled for this year’s prime-time event vary from Sesame Street to Carole King to Lindsey Stirling. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. Free.

‘Lawn’ at the National Building Museum: Every summer the National Building Museum unveils a large-scale immersive installation in its Great Hall, and for 2019, visitors will be able to relax on a giant, man-made expanse of grass. The LAB at Rockwell Group’s “Lawn” is made of recyclable materials and is set up like an actual backyard with lounge areas, swinging hammocks and augmented-reality fireflies. Programming on the indoor “Lawn” will include traditional summer activities such as yoga and movie nights, all with a blissful blast of air-conditioning. Through Sept. 2. $7-$10.

Fourth of July celebration at Tiki TNT: Tiki TNT, the Wharf’s tiki bar and rum distillery, has an unobstructed view at the northern end of the development. Tickets include a cookout-style dinner — a burger, a hot dog, macaroni salad, a bag of chips and a choice of drink — and a cash bar. Only the rooftop bar will be open after 6 p.m. 7 to 10 p.m. $45-$65.

Annual Independence Day Concert at the Washington National Cathedral: You’ll hear plenty of patriotic music on July 4, but there’s nothing like hearing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless America” performed on the Washington Cathedral’s massive pipe organ, with full symphonic accompaniment. The free concert goes beyond the usual patriotic anthems: Previous years have featured tributes to composer John Williams (complete with “The Imperial March”) and performances of John Philip Sousa favorites. 11 a.m. to noon. Free.

Visionary Pets on Parade at the American Visionary Art Museum: Every summer since its opening, the Visionary Art Museum hosts one of the area’s most idiosyncratic (and silly) Independence Day events: a parade of costumed pets and their human companions. For the 24th annual Visionary Pets on Parade, expect mostly pooches — animals have to be on-leash or carried — and mostly in some variant of red-white-and-blue finery. This being Baltimore, you should also expect the unexpected: Some participants have been known to bring pet goats, iguanas and tortoises, and costumes can include wigs, swim goggles and other forms of public humiliation of Man’s Best Friend. Whether you choose to walk the route, which starts at 9 a.m. at the museum’s Federal Hill home, or just spectate, it’s all in good fun. Prizes will be handed out for best (and “most visionary”) costume, and the free event ends with a talent show. 9 a.m. Free.

Friday, July 5

Capital Fringe at various locations: Theater and performance festival Capital Fringe returns to Southwest Washington this summer, and this year’s event is slated to be the largest showing in the past three years. Nearly 100 productions will happen during the month of July on 13 stages at seven venues, all located within walking distance from one another. Amid all the theater, music, art, dance and other performances, check out the Fringe Curated Series: selections include D.C. projection artist Robin Bell’s interactive arcade at the Wharf on Maine Avenue SW. Through July 28. Prices vary.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ at Sonny’s Green: One of the area’s best outdoor summer movie destinations is in a park nestled behind a Giant. AFI Silver will host screenings at Sonny’s Green in Silver Spring every other Friday this summer, starting with the Oscar-winning charmer “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” Other movies on the schedule include a 20th-anniversary screening of “The Matrix” (July 19), and a bring-your-own-dog screening of Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” (Aug. 2). Films begin at sunset every other Friday through Aug. 30. Free.

Summer Road Trip Festival party at America Eats Tavern: José Andrés’ restaurant celebrating classic American dishes hopped around the area before finding a permanent home in Georgetown. For the past month, the restaurant’s weekly specials have taken diners on a culinary road trip, with dishes including Louisiana’s oyster po’ boys and Georgia’s Brunswick stew. The mini-festival ends with one big bash featuring live music, a patio oyster station, and face painting and cotton candy for families. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission; food and drink priced individually.

Serenade! Washington D.C. Choral Festival at various locations: Choirs from across the country and the world — including Ecuador, Mongolia, Germany, France, Mexico and Iran — will head to Washington for this year’s Serenade! Choral Festival. Performances, which take place over multiple days at the Kennedy Center and at venues across the area, are staged around the theme “The Human Journey: Music, Migration & Identity.” The free grand finale at the Kennedy Center (July 8) brings these global musicians for individual performances and a mass choir debuting a new song called “Refuge.” Through July 8. Various times and ticket prices.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Angela Haupt, Chris Kelly, Michael O’Sullivan and Chris Richards