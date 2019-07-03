A man and a woman died in a water scooter accident in Maryland, officials said Wednesday.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the South River near the Route 2 South River Bridge in Edgewater, which is located in Anne Arundel County, according to the local fire department.

Their names were not released, pending notification of their families.

HAPPENING NOW: In #Edgewater: Two bodies have been recovered following a jet ski accident, investigation in progress. Follow @nbcwashington for more info as it becomes available #Chopper4 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/aHXEku5aXF — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) July 3, 2019

Rescuers got a 911 call about two people who were on a water scooter and missing on the South River, officials said. Witnesses told authorities that the man and woman had left a home in the 200 block of Edgewater Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Witnesses said they heard “the sound of a collision” around 1:45 a.m. and called for help after the two had not come back. Rescuers found a partially submerged water scooter in the river. Fire officials said both victims were recovered from the water around 5:15 a.m.

The accident comes after a 39-year-old woman, who was a Secret Service agent, died Saturday in a kayaking accident in Maryland. And two people, who went missing while crabbing in Stoney Creek on Saturday, were found dead Monday. Authorities are looking for another person, who went missing in Curtis Bay, also on Saturday.