Wednesday, July 3

Jane Austen Film Festival at Dumbarton House: Of the myriad outdoor film series in the Washington area, none may have a fan base as loyal as the Jane Austen Film Festival at Dumbarton House. Tickets for the most popular films, such as “Sense and Sensibility” (July 3) and “Emma” (July 10) regularly sell out, leaving a full series pass the only way to get access to the screenings, which are held in the garden of the 18th-century home. Bring a picnic, a blanket and your best rom-com loving friends; bonnets and parasols are optional. Through July 31. $6-$25.

Rolling Stones at FedEx Field: For all their highs and lows, the Rolling Stones are nothing if not dependable. The band has been going strong for nearly 60 years, a constant presence in stadiums around the world. It’s difficult to imagine Mick, Keith and the boys hanging it up, even if we intellectually know that’s inevitable. That inevitability became even starker when Jagger had heart valve replacement in April. The show must go on, and the “No Filter” tour continued after a two-month hiatus, but it looks as if the end could be near for rock’s greatest survivors. Best not to miss what could be their last ride. 7:30 p.m. $99.50-$662.

Tribute: King of the Go-Go Beat at Echostage: Earlier this year, legendary go-go vocalist and talker Donnell Floyd announced that he was retiring from music after 2019. Floyd performed with Rare Essence for almost two decades, helping craft the anthems “Lock It” and “Uh Oh (Heads Up)” before leaving in 2000 and going on to found the groups 911, Familiar Faces and Team Familiar. His contributions to local music are being honored with an Echostage concert featuring Be’la Dona, Secret Society and Suttle before Team Familiar takes the stage. 9 p.m. $30-$50.

Thursday, July 4

Fourth of July celebration in Takoma Park: First, you hear the joyous bagpipes, unmistakable even when they’re still around the corner. Then, a dozen or so members of the Scottish Reels drill team rush by, pushing lawn mowers as they shimmy about, executing what appears spontaneous but is actually a choreographed routine. “I’ve been in Takoma Park for as many years as I’ve been alive, and they’re always there,” coordinator Tara Egan says of the drill team and the parade. “It’s really unique — it has all the traditional, patriotic elements, like bands and firetrucks. But we also have some really esoteric groups — we had a group of people dressed up as squid last year.” Festivities start at 10 a.m. Free.

[Five homegrown Fourth of Julys worth celebrating]

‘A Capitol Fourth’ at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol: You used to be able to count on the programming for the Fourth of July — save for any weather issues. This year, plans are still in flux as to what’s actually happening with where and how you can see fireworks, but the one constant is PBS’s “A Capitol Fourth.” If you want to stake out a comfy spot on the lawn of the Capitol, gates will open up at 3 p.m. Musical performers scheduled for this year’s prime-time event vary from Sesame Street to Carole King to Lindsey Stirling. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. Free.

Fourth of July celebration at Tiki TNT: Tiki TNT, the Wharf’s tiki bar and rum distillery, has an unobstructed view at the northern end of the development. Tickets include a cookout-style dinner — a burger, a hot dog, macaroni salad, a bag of chips and a choice of drink — and a cash bar. Only the rooftop bar will be open after 6 p.m. 7 to 10 p.m. $45-$65.

[A party yacht and rooftop bars: The best ways to see Fourth of July fireworks in D.C.]

Annual Independence Day Concert at the Washington National Cathedral: You’ll hear plenty of patriotic music on July 4, but there’s nothing like hearing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless America” performed on the Washington Cathedral’s massive pipe organ, with full symphonic accompaniment. The free concert goes beyond the usual patriotic anthems: Previous years have featured tributes to composer John Williams (complete with “The Imperial March”) and performances of John Philip Sousa favorites. 11 a.m. to noon. Free.

Frederick Douglass Fourth of July Event at the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site: “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.” One of Frederick Douglass’ most powerful speeches, delivered in Rochester, N.Y., in 1852, contrasts the hypocracy of white Americans’ celebrations of life, liberty and freedom on Independence Day while slaves were still legally held in bondage in the south. An actor will reenact Douglass’ speech at his home, now a National Park Service site, followed by an open house with guided tours. 11 a.m. Free.

An American Celebration at Mount Vernon: Where better to celebrate American independence than at the home of the father of our country? The day-long party includes colonial military encampments, daytime fireworks, a concert of patriotic music, a chance to meet George and Martha Washington and, of course, red, white and blue birthday cake. An annual highlight: A naturalization ceremony for new American citizens. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. $20-$12.

‘Lawn’ at the National Building Museum: Every summer the National Building Museum unveils a large-scale immersive installation in its Great Hall, and for 2019, visitors will be able to relax on a giant, man-made expanse of grass. The LAB at Rockwell Group’s “Lawn” is made of recyclable materials and is set up like an actual backyard with lounge areas, swinging hammocks and augmented-reality fireflies. Programming on the indoor “Lawn” will include traditional summer activities such as yoga and movie nights, all with a blissful blast of air-conditioning. Through Sept. 2. $7-$10.

AmeriCAN DrinkDependence Day at Jack Rose Dining Saloon: This July 4 is a two-part celebration at Jack Rose. In addition to the usual rooftop cookout with $4 canned Flying Dog beers, $5 drafts and half-price wings and snacks, the bar is opening its tiki bar for half-price tropical drinks from 3 to 9 p.m. It’s possible to see the Washington Monument from both decks, so there’s a chance you can catch at least part of the fireworks show. 3 to 9 p.m. Free admission; Drinks priced individually.

Visionary Pets on Parade at the American Visionary Art Museum: Every summer since its opening, the Visionary Art Museum hosts one of the area’s most idiosyncratic (and silly) Independence Day events: a parade of costumed pets and their human companions. For the 24th annual Visionary Pets on Parade, expect mostly pooches — animals have to be on-leash or carried — and mostly in some variant of red-white-and-blue finery. This being Baltimore, you should also expect the unexpected: Some participants have been known to bring pet goats, iguanas and tortoises, and costumes can include wigs, swim goggles and other forms of public humiliation of Man’s Best Friend. Whether you choose to walk the route, which starts at 9 a.m. at the museum’s Federal Hill home, or just spectate, it’s all in good fun. Prizes will be handed out for best (and “most visionary”) costume, and the free event ends with a talent show. 9 a.m. Free.

Friday. July 5

Capital Fringe at various locations: Theater and performance festival Capital Fringe returns to Southwest Washington this summer, and this year’s event is slated to be the largest showing in the past three years. Nearly 100 productions will happen during the month of July on 13 stages at seven venues, all located within walking distance from one another. Amid all the theater, music, art, dance and other performances, check out the Fringe Curated Series: selections include D.C. projection artist Robin Bell’s interactive arcade at the Wharf on Maine Avenue SW. Through July 28. Prices vary.

Putt-Putt at Rosslyn Putt-Putt + Candy Bar: Most people don’t think of Rosslyn as a happy hour destination. The answer might be a new pop-up mini-golf course. The nine holes were inspired by local landmarks, such as Dark Star Park, and while they’re not as challenging or high-tech as you’d find at the beach, the short, bright course is a fun place to hang out, with Adirondack chairs, corn hole and outdoor games. Indoors is reminiscent of a community center, with air hockey, foosball and a vintage Pac-Man machine, plus a bar selling $5 glasses of rosé and $6 pints of local craft beer. Make it a date night by heading over to Gateway Park for an evening screening of “Crazy Rich Asians.” 5 to 9 p.m. $3 per golf round; Free admission to bar and game room.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ at Sonny’s Green: One of the area’s best outdoor summer movie destinations is in a park nestled behind a Giant. AFI Silver will host screenings at Sonny’s Green in Silver Spring every other Friday this summer, starting with the Oscar-winning charmer “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” Other movies on the schedule include a 20th-anniversary screening of “The Matrix” (July 19), and a bring-your-own-dog screening of Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” (Aug. 2). Films begin at sunset every other Friday through Aug. 30. Free.

Summer Road Trip Festival party at America Eats Tavern: José Andrés’ restaurant celebrating classic American dishes hopped around the area before finding a permanent home in Georgetown. For the past month, the restaurant’s weekly specials have taken diners on a culinary road trip, with dishes including Louisiana’s oyster po’ boys and Georgia’s Brunswick stew. The mini-festival ends with one big bash featuring live music, a patio oyster station, and face painting and cotton candy for families. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission; food and drink priced individually.

Serenade! Washington D.C. Choral Festival at various locations: Choirs from across the country and the world — including Ecuador, Mongolia, Germany, France, Mexico and Iran — will head to Washington for this year’s Serenade! Choral Festival. Performances, which take place over multiple days at the Kennedy Center and at venues across the area, are staged around the theme “The Human Journey: Music, Migration & Identity.” The free grand finale at the Kennedy Center (July 8) brings these global musicians for individual performances and a mass choir debuting a new song called “Refuge.” Through July 8. Various times and ticket prices.

Saturday, July 6

‘Every Brilliant Thing’ at Studio Theatre: “Solo” is an inadequate word for Alexander Strain’s performance, since he does nearly everything in a collaboration with the audience that couldn’t feel more safe and warm. The 80-minute piece, by British writer Duncan Macmillan and original performer Jonny Donahoe, is about a man coping with his mother’s suicide attempts and fighting depression himself. Starting at age 7, with his mother’s first attempt, the boy begins to generate a list of life’s delights. Co-opting the audience in inventive, disarming ways makes the performance therapeutic and conscious-raising, but it’s also an ingenious bit of storytelling. 2 and 8 p.m. Through Sunday. $20-$45.

Reggae and Ribs Festival at Bull Run Winery: Still in town for the holiday but want to make a daytrip? Head to the edge of Virginia wine country for an unlikely yet delightful trio of live reggae music, smoked ribs and wine. I & I Riddim will play from 2 to 5 p.m. as you get a chance to try some ribs and barbecue from the Bone Food Truck. If you prefer something sweeter with your wine, there will also be an ice cream truck parked outside until 6 p.m. Noon to 9 p.m. Free admission; food and drink priced individually.

Midsummer Mardi Gras at Pearl Street Warehouse: You don’t need an excuse to tune your ears to some local brass bands, but it doesn’t hurt to have a reason. New Orleans natives celebrate Mardi Gras with the usual parade and festivities more than once a year, and Pearl Street Warehouse will follow suit by hosting Annapolis-based Naptown Brass Band for a concert at the Wharf — and in traditional fashion, the group will lead a second line parade. 8 p.m. Free.

Sunday, July 7

Women’s World Cup final watch parties: The U.S. Women’s National Team is the top-ranked side in the world, and it’s no surprise that they’re seeking a fourth World Cup trophy in Lyon. The biggest outdoor celebration is at National Harbor, where the match will be shown on a 32-foot screen at the waterfront. Soccer fans will also head to Mackey’s Irish Pub, home of the American Outlaws supporters group; Lucky Bar, D.C.'s best-known soccer bar; and the Wunder Garten beer garden in NoMa. Kickoff is at 11 a.m., but you’ll want to get to a bar earlier to save a space.

D.C. Art Book Fair at National Museum of Women in the Arts: Founded in 2016 by the D.C. Art Book Collective, a group united by the love of the printed page, this curated fair relocated in 2017 from Union Market to the National Museum of Women in the Arts, an institution with a well-established respect for (and well-regarded collection of) artists’ books. The family-friendly event in the museum’s Great Hall spotlights the work of area creatives working in a variety of paper-based mediums: zines, comics, limited-edition (or one-of-a kind) artists’ books and art prints. Noon. Free.

‘Grease’ at Slash Run: By Sunday, you might be tuckered out from the weekend of outdoor activities, so beat the heat by heading inside the Petworth burger bar for a brunchtime showing of “Grease.” The 1978 teen classic will be playing while you feast on the usual bottomless brunch offerings including mimosas, fried chicken waffle sandwiches and beer-mosas. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission; food and drink priced individually.

‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ at the Mall: The creators of “Pokémon Go” are hoping to create another phenomenon with the help of Harry Potter. Fans of the children’s book and film series might have already downloaded “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” to their smartphone, but now fans are gathering up to play the augmented reality game like it’s summer 2016 again. Aspiring wizards can gather outside the Smithsonian Metro station meet fellow fans and set off casting spells around the Mall. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

-- Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Angela Haupt, Chris Kelly, Michael O’Sullivan and Nelson Pressley