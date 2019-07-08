

Monday, July 8

Summer concert series at Fort Reno Park: As in recent years, the schedule for the Fort Reno concert series has been announced at the last minute, but it remains one of the city’s most essential summer outings. Monday’s kickoff show features the usual suite of local acts, including alt-rockers Tosser and Broken Hills. For those looking ahead, the date to mark is next Monday, July 15, when the venerable supergroup Hammered Hulls takes the outdoor stage. It’s the band’s first show in the area since a string of sold-out dates at Black Cat and Comet Ping Pong in the winter, and word is that Hammered Hulls’s first recording will be available this summer. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Free.

Potty Mouth at Comet Ping Pong: Potty Mouth has always dipped its toe into charted pop waters. But for its first album in six years, the band decided to dive in headfirst. So is Potty Mouth shedding its DIY punk roots in favor of mainstream success? Yes, there’s a bit more polish and sheen to the production of “Snafu” than what was on its debut, “Hell Bent,” but if you really dig into the new album, you’ll quickly realize the core of Potty Mouth’s musical DNA is still present: Those killer, quick-witted jabs are still there, as are the melodic choruses that burrow deep into your consciousness. But, if you’re still worried that Potty Mouth’s finessed sound is a sign of selling out, lead vocalist Abby Weems came prepared to ease your fears through one of the best songs on “Snafu,” titled “Smash Hit.” “You want a smash hit/Do you know what’s in fashion?” she sarcastically quips about the major record labels that have (unsuccessfully) wooed the band. 9 p.m. $12-$15.

Tuesday, July 9

Shakespeare in the Parks at various parks and historical sites: Free Shakespeare is one of Washington’s great summer traditions. If you prefer your Bard alfresco, head to one of the dozen performances of “Much Ado About Nothing” held across Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, including at Brookside Gardens (July 9) and on the grounds of Oxon Hill Manor (July 11). This year’s family-friendly production features a band performing traditional Italian music. Through July 21. Free.

‘Bustin’ Loose for Eileen Carson Schatz’ at the Birchmere: The rootsy music community is a tightknit one, so when one of its own needs help, it helps. Eileen Carson Schatz, a staple of this scene, is the artistic director for Maryland’s Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble. Schatz was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year, and her friends and family are putting on a show at the Birchmere to raise money for her medical bills. It just so happens that those friends include guitarist Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station, Grammy-winning fiddler Stuart Duncan and banjo extraordinaire Béla Fleck. 7:30 p.m. $100.

Wednesday, July 10

Free for All: ‘Hamlet’ at Sidney Harman Hall: More than 12,000 people get to see the Bard gratis each season during the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Free for All at Sidney Harman Hall. Broadway vet and “Ugly Betty” star Michael Urie plays the lead role in “Hamlet,” which is staged with a modern spin. This is also a chance to experience Michael Kahn’s vision before he retires from his post as the company’s longtime artistic director. To snag free tickets, enter the online lottery or wait outside on the day of the show. (The line starts forming four hours before showtime.) Through July 21. Free.

Third Annual Pina Colada Festival at Colada Shop: Blame Rupert Holmes. Because of a yacht rock-adjacent novelty song, the humble piña colada is often treated as a joke by cocktail aficionados — a syrupy, too-sweet concoction more suited for TGI Fridays than a classic cocktail bar. One place that does take the piña colada seriously, though, is Colada Shop, which specializes in classic Cuban and Puerto Rican cocktails. Through July 21, the bar has four different piña coladas on the menu, including variations that add Fernet (La Negra Tiene Tumbao) and white wine and coconut water (Colada Sangria). Best of all, each drink is only $9. Through July 21. Cocktails $9.

Thursday, July 11

Summer Film Festival at the Library of Congress: There are plenty of outdoor film screenings in the D.C. area, but none can match the setting at the Library of Congress’s annual summer series. On one side of the lawn is the landmark Library. Across the street is the hulking Supreme Court. Just peeping out above the giant projection screen is the dome of the U.S. Capitol. Most people don’t associate the Library with movies, but it’s home to the National Film Registry, a collection of American motion pictures “deemed culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.” Every summer, the Library screens a selection of films from the Registry on its north lawn; this year’s calendar includes “Mary Poppins” (July 11), “Jaws” (Aug. 1) and “Jurassic Park” (Aug. 15). Bring a blanket and a picnic, and arrive early to secure a spot and hear live music by Washington Performing Arts. Thursdays at sunset through Aug. 15. Free.

OG Lullabies at Dwell D.C.: Familial legend has it that Taylor Brooke taught herself to play the piano by the age of 2. By 6, she picked up the violin, and, as a teen, she learned how to use production software to turn her loose ideas into fully formed songs. “Things spiraled from there,” the native Washingtonian, now 24, says of her ascent into artistry. “Eventually I had a ‘you have to do this, this is what you need to do’ [moment] — a spiritual calling toward it.” That spiritual awareness permeates her work as OG Lullabies, on songs both metaphysical and astrological. 7 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO at Capital One Arena: Time is a construct — this is the ethos that’s kept Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra relevant within the pop lexicon for years. Sure, the band’s idiosyncratic space rock can be a bit campy, but it’s managed to age well. Well enough that its popularity now crosses over several generations of fans and has inspired a countless number of musicians (listen to Daft Punk’s “Face to Face” or Pussycat Dolls “Beep” and you’ll get a good sense of how vast this fandom is). ELO’s latest trek across America is the group’s first tour in nearly four decades, and though many years have passed, it won’t feel like a performance stuck in a time capsule. 8 p.m. $49.50-$129.50.

Frank Hurricane at Rhizome: So where, exactly, are we going with this? It’s a question you can’t shake from your mind when you first listen to Frank Hurricane’s hazy Appalachian folk album “Life Is Spiritual.” As you attempt to decipher his off-kilter musings, it eventually becomes clear — you just have to let go. This isn’t a maddening situation, but rather freeing, actually, as you ride shotgun with Hurricane through his whimsical psychedelic trip. And at times, that trip can get pretty strange, man. Take “Susquehanna River Blues,” where he muses about a group of Juggalos he met while at a Burger King. It’s a bizarre tale, indeed, but his astute self-awareness and breezy disposition are part of the album’s charm. 8 p.m. $10.

Friday, July 12

Blerdcon at Crystal City’s Hyatt Regency Hotel: This weekend, the annual Blerdcon gathering will take over Crystal City’s Hyatt Regency Hotel, with special guests including actress Rachel True (“The Craft”); singer and voice actress Estelle (“Steven Universe”); and voice actor Beau Billingslea (“Cowboy Bebop”). Inaugurated in 2017, Blerdcon was created specifically for pop-culture fans of color but touts its diversity and inclusivity: LGBTQ fans, fans with disabilities, fans from the international community — really, any and all fans — are welcome. Through Sunday. $25-$55; VIP passes $200; ages 12 and younger free.

‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ at the Warner Bros. Theater: “Hello, San Dimas High!” The Smithsonian Theaters’ weekend-long tribute to Keanu Reeves kicks off with his breakthrough — and some would say greatest — role: Ted “Theodore” Logan in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” Before you hop in the time machine with Socrates, Napoleon and the princesses, though, the Smithsonian hosts a most excellent beer tasting with five local craft breweries, including Red Bear and Old Ox. Tickets include eight different samples. 7 p.m. $10 film; $30 beer tasting and film combo.

‘Open Site’ at Korean Cultural Center: Korean artist Tae Eun Ahn will present her first U.S. solo show at the Korean Cultural Center as part of a co-curation with the Hirshhorn. “Open Site” will include a mix of videos, photographs, paintings and a clay sculpture. While the exhibit runs for almost a month, Friday night will feature a live performance from the artist herself. Ahn will try to walk back and forth on a balance beam covered in clay in a piece entitled “You Walk Wrong.” Opening reception: 6 p.m. Exhibit hours vary through Aug. 7. Free; RSVP required for opening reception.

Yeasayer at the 9:30 Club: Since the band’s debut in 2007, Yeasayer has done its part to keep rock weird and wonderful, exploring the freakier corners of folk, embracing psychedelia and traversing the musical globe for sounds and rhythms. But on their fifth album, “Erotic Reruns,” the Brooklyn trio has a new focus, due in large part to the sobering effects of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. While the band members still groove, they are quicker to the point, both musically and lyrically. The group name-drops James B. Comey, Stephen Miller and Sarah Sanders, and lines like “All your tantrums of misrule / Reveal the nature of the fool” don’t leave much room for interpretation. 8 p.m. $30.

