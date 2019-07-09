Authorities said some D.C. area roads remain closed because of high water after Monday’s torrential rains.
[After extreme flooding, residents begin cleaning up and drying out]
In Northern Virginia, Kirby Road in McLean is closed in both directions between VA 123 and Chesterbrook Road. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter that the road will be closed for a “significant time.”
And in Fairfax, Prosperity Avenue, which sits near the Accotink Creek Bridge, is closed between Hillside Place and Morningside Drive because of flooding.
In Maryland, traffic lights are out at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Seminary Road. Drivers should use caution.
And White’s Ferry in Montgomery County is closed because of high water and debris in the Potomac River, officials said.
MD 450, also known as Defense Highway in Davidsonville, is closed because of flooding.
Officials around the region reminded area residents to use caution, as some roads may still have high water. They also warned that some parts of the area may have power outages or other issues, including backup of home sewer systems.
On Monday, the region was hit with a heavy rainstorm and flash flooding. Basically, a month’s worth of rain fell in one hour, according to forecasters with the Capital Weather Gang.
[How and why the D.C. area was deluged by a month's worth of rain in an hour Monday]
On Tuesday, about 400 Dominion Energy customers in Northern Virginia, mainly in the Fairfax area, were without power. And 19 Pepco customers in the Walker Mill area of Maryland area, along with 60 customers in the District near the Langston Golf Course in Northeast, were without power.