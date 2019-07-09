Authorities said some D.C. area roads remain closed because of high water after Monday’s torrential rains.

In Northern Virginia, Kirby Road in McLean is closed in both directions between VA 123 and Chesterbrook Road. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter that the road will be closed for a “significant time.”

The 1300 block of Kirby Road in McLean suffered extensive damage due to today's storm. It will be closed for significant time until the damage can be assessed and repaired. #FCPD #FairfaxCounty #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/ZwzLIY0A9E — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 8, 2019

And in Fairfax, Prosperity Avenue, which sits near the Accotink Creek Bridge, is closed between Hillside Place and Morningside Drive because of flooding.

In Maryland, traffic lights are out at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Seminary Road. Drivers should use caution.

FOLLOW POLICE DIRECTION on Georgia Ave south of the beltway at Seminary Rd/Columbia Blvd, TRAFFIC SIGNALS OUT, good opportunity to remind drivers elsewhere, no signals+no police direction=four-way stop! @First4Traffic @nbcwashington #mdtraffic #dctraffic pic.twitter.com/prNoYkdKKx — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) July 9, 2019

And White’s Ferry in Montgomery County is closed because of high water and debris in the Potomac River, officials said.

Traffic Advisory - Whites Ferry **CLOSED** Tuesday, July 9 - Closed due to high water & debris in Potomac River - #WhitesFerry fbpage indicates the ferry status is CLOSED today July 9 stay tuned https://t.co/aLLRGVei3D pic.twitter.com/zP9uSLiCxm — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 9, 2019

MD 450, also known as Defense Highway in Davidsonville, is closed because of flooding.

Officials around the region reminded area residents to use caution, as some roads may still have high water. They also warned that some parts of the area may have power outages or other issues, including backup of home sewer systems.

On Monday, the region was hit with a heavy rainstorm and flash flooding. Basically, a month’s worth of rain fell in one hour, according to forecasters with the Capital Weather Gang.

ACPD Officers are hard at work addressing traffic complaints related to today’s storm. Remember: it is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters. pic.twitter.com/BUhhykt4CL — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) July 8, 2019

Around 9:43 this morning. #FCFRD rescued the driver of this box truck on Arlington Boulevard near Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. Note that the water was strong enough to move truck off roadway and almost tipped it over. No injuries. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/sgSKYNuHO0 — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) July 8, 2019

On Tuesday, about 400 Dominion Energy customers in Northern Virginia, mainly in the Fairfax area, were without power. And 19 Pepco customers in the Walker Mill area of Maryland area, along with 60 customers in the District near the Langston Golf Course in Northeast, were without power.