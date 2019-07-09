An 18-year-old dolphin named Maya has been euthanized at the National Aquarium in Baltimore after several months of being ill, officials said.

Officials at the aquarium said in a statement that Maya first started to show “signs of illness” and a loss of appetite in March. Experts at the aquarium said she was given “round-the-clock care,” along with antibiotics, electrolytes and vitamins.

Maya was one of seven dolphins at the aquarium.

At first, she showed some signs of getting better. But then in mid-April some other health problems arose.



Maya died over the weekend at the National Aquarium in Baltimore after suffering an illness off and on over the last few months. (Jay P Fleming/Jay P Fleming/National Aquarium)

Veterinarians found that she had “inflammation throughout her body and her liver was not functioning properly, causing issues within her digestive system.”

Maya was put through tests and a biopsy was done on her liver. Officials at the aquarium said they also consulted with mammal experts “all over the country to help diagnose and treat her,” according to a statement.

Over the weekend, her health “declined rapidly.” The aquarium staff said she became “very lethargic” and had abnormal breathing and was “unable to keep any food down.” They said her “breathing was elevated.”

Officials said “despite our best efforts to help her over this long period of illness, Maya was unfortunately unable to recover.” Aquarium staff euthanized her Sunday so that “she did not endure any additional pain or suffering.”

A necropsy will be done, officials said.



Maya, second from left, swims with other dolphins at the aquarium in Baltimore. (Sean Lo/Sean Lo, National Aquarium)

Maya was the third oldest of the dolphins at the aquarium. She was an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, which get their names from their short beaks. Adult-size dolphins can weigh anywhere between 400 and 800 pounds and grow to be up to 12 feet long. They’re found around the world in tropical areas and along bays, coastlines or harbors.

In a statement, officials at the facility said, Maya “inspired the Aquarium’s dedicated staff and volunteers, who loved her dearly. She not only enriched the lives of her Aquarium family, but educated and inspired millions of Aquarium members, guests and school groups.”