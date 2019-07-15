

A Saturn V rocket and a short film about the Apollo 11 mission will be projected onto the Washington Monument this week. (59 Productions)

Monday, July 15

Hammered Hulls at Fort Reno: As in recent years, the iconic Fort Reno concert series has announced its schedule at the last minute, but it remains one of the city’s most essential summer outings. The series began July 8, but this Monday’s show is the one you don’t want to miss. The venerable supergroup Hammered Hulls takes the outdoor stage for its first area show since a string of sold-out winter dates at Black Cat and Comet Ping Pong. The quartet, which includes the shredding guitar stylings of Mary Timony, has hinted its first recordings will be released this summer. Bring a picnic and see the band free. Your next chance might be in a dark rock club instead of a serene summer night at the park. 7 p.m. Free.

Washington Kastles at Kastles Stadium at Union Market: Venus Williams and Frances Tiafoe smack serves on the clay at the French Open and on the grass at Wimbledon, but during July, their home court will be on top of Union Market. They’re members of the Washington Kastles, who will play all of their home World Team Tennis matches in a specially constructed stadium on the food hall’s roof. With only 700 seats, you’ll get up close to the action, and you can grab dinner or a drink downstairs at Union Market’s stalls beforehand. Tiafoe is scheduled to play in home matches Monday through Wednesday, while Williams is slated to appear July 25. Through July 27. Various times. $58-$132.50.

Bee Boisseau at Bin 1301: So far, the future has been disappointing. Instead of floating above the city in our flying cars, we have to walk down the sidewalk, dodging a bunch of jerks on electric scooters. We’re all carrying videophones around in our pockets, but nobody wants to talk on them. Our clothes still have all these buttons. But out in clubland, the future occasionally sneaks up on us, as on a recent Monday night inside Bin 1301, a cozy wine bar on U Street NW where the jazz keyboardist Bee Boisseau was leading a venturesome quartet, using his synthesizers to mutate a Herbie Hancock-ish lullaby into a brash cyborg hymn. Candlelight flickered as listeners sipped pinot and chatted about the humidity. Radical music, relaxed atmosphere. Maybe this was the 21st-century nightlife science fiction promised us? 8 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, July 16

Yuna at the 9:30 Club: Ever since breaking through on MySpace (yes, MySpace, back in the aughts), Yuna has seen her artistry grow and morph, from singer-songwriter fare to sunny, danceable pop to hip-hop- and R&B-inflected material that drew comparisons to Sade. From recent singles “Forevermore,” “Blank Marquee” and “Pink Youth,” it sounds like the Malaysian singer is heading back to the dance floor on her new album, “Rouge.” As ever, her delicate soprano entreats listeners to boogie, and she still has an ear for eclectic dance partners, collaborating with acts including Tyler, the Creator; Little Simz; and G-Eazy. 7 p.m. $25.

‘Ann’ at Arena Stage: Comb through Jayne Atkinson’s IMDb page and you would be forgiven for thinking you had stumbled upon the résumé of a uniquely qualified presidential candidate. Who else in the congested 2020 field can say they’ve served as a Homeland Security official (“24”), the secretary of state (“House of Cards”) and the vice president of the United States (“Madam Secretary”)? It comes as no surprise Atkinson would gravitate to the role of former Texas governor Ann Richards (D) in the play “Ann.” Showtimes vary through Aug. 11. $41-$95.

Wednesday, July 17

‘Bend it Like Beckham’ at NoMa Summer Screen: In a vacant lot in NoMa — known informally as the Lot at First and Pierce — you’ll find weekly screenings of sports-themed movies this summer. Nestled in an accidental amphitheater of concrete and glass formed, on three sides, by tall apartments and an office building, the weekly movie series — in its 12th season — has a vibe that’s both slightly gritty and surprisingly welcoming. Step off the city sidewalks onto the grass lawn (yes, real grass, surrounded by a handful of picnic tables), and you’ll enter a world that feels connected to, yet somehow far removed from, the urban jungle: Beach chairs, picnickers on blankets and dogs on leashes cast a relaxed air over this “hump day” escape in the beating heart of the city. Pack a snack or grab a bite from the food trucks parked along First Street and put the workaday world behind you. 8:31 p.m. Free.

Jennifer Lopez at Capital One Arena: As far as pop culture stars go, they don’t come much bigger than Jennifer Lopez. Along with conquering film and television, “Jenny From the Block” has maintained a presence in the music world since the turn of the millennium. Her supernova status firmly established, Lopez is hitting the road for her “It’s My Party” tour, a celebration of everything from breakthrough hits “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight” to more recent contempo-pop like “Ain’t Your Mama” and “Medicine.” And if you’ve seen footage of her tour stops on social media, you know the former Fly Girl still has arena-ready dance moves. 8 p.m. $49.95-$319.95.

Thursday, July 18

Brew at the Zoo at the National Zoo: The Smithsonian Institution is dinosaur-crazy following the opening of the Natural History Museum’s revamped fossil hall, and that extends to the National Zoo’s annual beer festival. This year’s Brew at the Zoo boasts a prehistoric theme inspired by the zoo’s “Dino Summer” programming, so check out larger-than-life animatronic dinosaurs at the DinoRoars outdoor exhibit. About 70 breweries — including Silver Spring’s Astro Lab Brewing, the District’s Hellbender and Right Proper, and Alexandria’s Port City — will be on hand to pass out unlimited tasting samples. 6 p.m. $50-$125.

Summer night market at Tiger Fork: Blagden Alley eatery Tiger Fork is bringing back its popular night market series for the summer. Inspired by the night markets of Hong Kong, Tiger Fork has invited chef Kevin Tien (Himitsu and Hot Lola’s) to join sous chef Benjamin Sawyer to create unique dishes for the occasion, while Virginia’s Filibuster Distillery offers whiskey and gin tastings. Tiger Fork will also be slinging its usual late-night menu of bites and cocktails. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. No cover charge; food and drink served a la carte while supplies last.

Friday, July 19

‘Apollo 50: Go For the Moon’ on the Mall: The Smithsonian Institution has a wide array of tributes to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11, but the most impressive might be this showcase on Friday and Saturday. Tuesday through Thursday, you’ll see a projection of the Saturn V rocket on the facade of the Washington Monument between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. Impressive. But stake out a spot on the Mall on Friday and Saturday for an immersive 17-minute spectacle that will simulate the launch of Apollo 11. A short film, combining archival footage and newly drawn artwork, will project onto the monument and adjacent 40-foot-wide screens that will recreate the Kennedy Space Center’s countdown clock. You have three chances each night to catch this massive production on the Mall in front of the Smithsonian Castle (between Ninth and 12th streets NW), which means fewer excuses for missing it. 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Free.

‘Jaws’ at Congressional Cemetery: The sign on the wrought-iron gate of Congressional Cemetery reads: “Beware, all souls who enter here,” but in keeping with the tongue-in-cheeky attitude this Capitol Hill facility is known for, the warning doesn’t refer to anything especially ghastly. It’s simply a reminder that neighborhood dogs (with permits) are allowed to roam free inside the fence, and that the 1807 site, while historic, is still an active burial ground. The emphasis is on “active”: In addition to regular tours, the cemetery hosts yoga workouts, a horror-themed book club, live music and, during the summer, a “Cinematery” film series showing scary movies among the tombstones. Friday brings the summer suspense classic “Jaws” to the lawn. 8:30 p.m.; gates open at 7. $10 suggested donation.

Harriet Brown at Songbyrd: For many of us, window shopping or Amazon trawling can help us reach a happier state when we’re not feeling our best. But no matter how good a salve, such retail therapy can’t cure underlying issues — a truth hinted at by Harriet Brown as he sings, “I’m just one choice away from purchasing away this pain” on his song “Retail Therapy.” The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter explores consumerism-as-coping-mechanism throughout “Mall of Fortune,” an album that helped him deal with all those subterranean emotions that drive the phenomenon. For him, that meant tackling the anxiety, paranoia and decision paralysis his move to L.A. and his experiences in the music industry spurred. 9 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Thomas Floyd, Chris Kelly, Michael O’Sullivan and Chris Richards