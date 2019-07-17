Another person has died following an outbreak of respiratory illnesses at a Fairfax County assisted-living facility that began more than two weeks ago, county health officials said Wednesday.

The outbreak at Greenspring Village in Springfield also spread to the unit’s staff, affecting 19 employees, Fairfax County Health Department officials said.

At a news conference Wednesday at the agency’s headquarters, Benjamin Schwartz, director of epidemiology and population health at the Fairfax County Health Department, said tests, including those conducted on 17 samples by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have failed to identify a likely cause.

Schwartz also reassured the public yet again that the company that operates Greenspring has been keeping the agency alerted to changes and carrying out a series of stepped-up sanitary and cleaning measures to halt the infection, including limits on visitors, social gatherings and new admissions. The outbreak has been confined so far to Greenspring’s assisted living and skilled nursing unit, which has 263 residents.

A call to Greenspring, which is owned and operated by Erickson Living, wasn’t immediately returned.

Late Tuesday, the Health Department gave an updated tally, saying 63 people in the assisted living and skilled nursing unit have become sick. The agency said there have been no new hospitalizations since 23 people were admitted after the outbreak began June 30.