

Tomas Mladenov is illuminated by his phone as a Saturn V rocket image is projected on the east side of the Washington Monument to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing as seen Tuesday in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

A large image of the Saturn V rocket shone Tuesday evening on the Washington Monument as part of a week-long series of events in Washington to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The 363-foot projection of the rocket will also be flashed on the monument Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It’s part of the “Apollo 50 Festival,” which includes performances, exhibits and speakers on the Mall.

To see the rocket projection, viewers can go in front of the Smithsonian Castle between Ninth and 12th streets NW. For information, go to airandspace.si.edu/go-for-the-moon.

On Friday and Saturday, a 17-minute show called “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” will re-create the launch of Apollo 11. According to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, the show will appear on the Washington Monument and screens, running at 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., and 11:30 p.m. both nights.

Beams of light are seen around flags as a Saturn V rocket image is projected on the east side of the Washington Monument on Tuesday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The National Air and Space Museum is sponsoring many of the events to honor the Apollo 11 mission of July 20, 1969. Astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins were on the mission that took them from Earth on a Saturn V rocket. It culminated with Aldrin and Armstrong successfully landing on the moon.