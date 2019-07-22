

Head to the Salt Line on Wednesday for a screening of "Jaws" and knock back a Narragansett or two. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Monday, July 22

Opening day at Aslin Beer Company: In less than four years, Aslin Beer Company has become one of the region’s most buzzed-about breweries, thanks to its ultra-juicy New England-style IPAs, fruit-infused sours and high-octane imperial stouts. Yet many local beer drinkers have never tried Aslin. Only a few bars regularly offer its beers on tap. Cans are sold only at the brewery, and the ballyhooed IPAs and stouts sell out quickly. And if a curious beer lover has heard of Aslin and driven out to the Herndon brewery looking for a pint or a tasting flight, they’ve been disappointed: Aslin hasn’t had a public taproom since December 2016. A new era begins with the opening of a massive new Alexandria brewery and taproom in a former FEMA warehouse. The 25,000-square-foot facility has a spacious taproom with a capacity of 350, a game room and plenty of space for Aslin to expand in the future. Open daily at 11 a.m.

[It just got a whole lot easier to find one of the area’s best and buzziest craft beers]

‘Purple Rain’ 35th-anniversary party at Warner Bros. Theater: There is a stark cognitive dissonance in realizing that “Purple Rain” is 35 years old. After all, Prince Rogers Nelson was only 26 when the film was released. Watching it now, especially if you’re old enough to remember when its soundtrack was inescapable on boomboxes around the world, it’s stunning how young Prince looks. This was Prince’s breakthrough moment — he was the first artist ever to simultaneously have the No. 1 single, No. 1 album and No. 1 film in the United States — and the Smithsonian celebrates the anniversary of “Purple Rain” with a special screening. Arrive early for a cocktail party featuring a DJ, an appearance by Prince’s famous Yellow Cloud guitar (owned by the museum) and a Prince impersonator. 4:40 p.m. $35.

Tuesday, July 23

Loudoun County Fair at Loudoun Fairgrounds: Goat yoga, rabbit-hopping competitions and something called “Chicken Poop Bingo” are among the attractions at the nearly week-long Loudoun County Fair in Leesburg. The event has been running for more than 80 years, showcasing local agriculture in typical county fair fashion: Some of the wholesome, family-friendly activities include bluegrass music, performances by Frisbee-catching dogs, and watermelon-eating and Oreo-stacking contests. Through Sunday. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children (ages 5-13).

National Symphony Orchestra at Art Enables: For 26 years running, the National Symphony Orchestra has hosted young maestros (ages 15 to 20) for a four-week intensive program of coaching and private lessons from NSO members. At the end of each summer, the performers are given the opportunity to showcase their talents at a closing recital. Selections from Smetana and Tchaikovsky will be performed at this free concert at the Northeast art studio. 4 p.m. Free.

Summer book swap at Eaton DC: You’re running out of time to finish your summer reading list, but if you’re done with your picks and want some new options for the impending dog days, head to the Eaton Hotel on Tuesday. Brightest Young Things hosts a summer book swap where you’re free to bring books to give away, or if you’re in the browsing mood, grab as much new reading material as you want. Anything that’s left at the end of the night will be donated to Carpe Librum. 5 to 8 p.m. Free.

Titus Andronicus at Comet Ping Pong: Titus Andronicus has spent more than a decade buffing up its reputation as one of music’s most reliably fiery rock bands. The group burst onto the scene with “The Airing of Grievances,” a potent dose of angsty adrenaline from a young band with nothing to lose. Its defining sophomore effort, “The Monitor,” propelled Titus to a level of fame where it was label mates with Adele. The Brooklyn-based quartet is known for trying its best to alternate concise beer-fueled ragers with towering concept albums, all through the lens of singer/guitarist Patrick Stickles. The band just put out “An Obelisk,” which falls into the former category as a righteous statement of its typically brainy punk. 9 p.m. Sold out.

Wednesday, July 24

‘Jaws’ at the Salt Line: If you’ve seen “Jaws” a few times, you’ll remember shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) crushing cans of Narragansett while stalking the titular great white. 'Gansett has played up the connection for years — there’s a selection of “Jaws”-themed merchandise on its website — so it’s only natural that the Rhode Island brewery is hosting an outdoor waterfront screening of the blockbuster film, with giveaways and $4 'Gansetts. By the end of the night, you might find yourself scanning the Anacostia for dorsal fins. 8 p.m. Free.

[After 125 years, hipsters have deemed this brewery’s beers cool]

Nilüfer Yanya at U Street Music Hall: It’s rare that a debut album jumps out of the gate as assured as Nilüfer Yanya’s alluring “Miss Universe.” The 23-year-old London-based singer dabbled in a few jazzy pop songs that put her on the map, and there’s some of that on this album. But what will strike you most immediately is the ride Yanya takes you on with the sheer range of her voice and instrumentation. She is just as comfortable with belting lovely falsetto supported by airy synths as she is delivering a gut-punching anthem of longing alongside blistering guitars. 6:30 p.m. $18.

Lori McKenna at City Winery: If you want an artist who can exquisitely transcribe the beautiful mundanity of simply being there for someone, turn on the music of Lori McKenna. The Massachusetts-based country singer has centered her nearly two-decade songwriting career on crafting the seemingly minor stories that create the whole of a person — and that’s what makes her songs shine. McKenna has worked on two paths her whole career; on one, she’s penning country hit after hit for other artists including Little Big Town (“Girl Crush”) and Tim McGraw (“Humble and Kind.”) On the other, she’s flexing her penchant for bottling day-to-day grace with her own impeccable albums, including 2016’s standout “The Bird & the Rifle” and her latest, “The Tree.” 8 p.m. $22-$35.

Thursday, July 25

Bytes & Beats at the Library of Congress: While the Movies on the Lawn series draws the most attention, the Library of Congress summer concerts are just as worthy of checking out. This Thursday’s event celebrates the blend of hip-hop and anime with a party honoring the influential “Samurai Champloo.” Japanese American MC Shing02, who rapped on the show’s theme song, headlines the night with his deft bilingual rhymes. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free.

VICES D.C. at Flash: The Trillectro music festival is one of the area’s best annual parties, so what if you spun it off and threw it in one of the District’s liveliest dance clubs? That’s the magic VICES is hoping to capture. Expect the DJ mix at the intimate Shaw venue to feature a blend of the newer hip-hop and electronic-leaning music that has filled the air at past Trillectros. 9 p.m. $10-$15; free admission before 10:30 p.m. with RSVP.

Friday, July 26

Otakon at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center: Summer is the season of the fan convention, and if you’re anywhere in the vicinity of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center over this weekend, you’ll know it’s time for Otakon: the neighboring streets will be swarming with costumed fans of Asian pop culture, including anime, manga, music, movies, video games and more. (The Japanese word otaku refers to people with obsessive interests.) Through Sunday. $40-$95; ages 8 and younger free.

‘Volta’ at Tysons II: For those looking for a bit more of an extravagant circus than the usual offerings around the area, look to Cirque du Soleil, which is bringing its “Volta” show — inspired by such street sports as BMX biking and skating — to Tysons II, beginning Friday. There will be acrobats and aerial performers who will perform tricks on unicycles and dangle from hanging ladders under a big circus top parked outside the mall. Through Sept. 8. $49-$285.

Kaypi Peru 2019 at the National Museum of the American Indian: The nation of Peru will be on full display at the National Museum of the American Indian this weekend — the title of the event translates to “This is Peru” in the indigenous Quechua language. This three-day festival will feature live music, folk dancing and a marketplace of various Peruvian goods and sundries. For adults looking for something special, check out the daily pisco event, where you’ll learn about the history of Peru’s national spirit as well as a demonstration on how to make cocktails using it beyond the classic pisco sour. Through Sunday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin and Michael O’Sullivan