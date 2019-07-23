

People play flag football at Anacostia Park with the 11th Street Bridge seen in the background. (Greg Kahn/for The Washington Post)

Exelon, the parent company of electric utilities Pepco and Constellation, announced Tuesday it was giving $5 million toward the proposed 11th Street Bridge Park in Washington.

The effort to transform the Anacostia River crossing into open space has drawn other donations, including money to create affordable housing, from such corporations as JPMorgan Chase.

Exelon’s gift was outlined at a news conference with Building Bridges Across the River, a nonprofit helping to plan the project.

The city began replacing two spans of the bridge in 2009 and plans to create a public plaza, amphitheater, environmental education center and other amenities along a 1.45-mile stretch.

Construction is projected to cost between $50 million and $55 million.

This is a developing story.