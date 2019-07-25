

The Citi Open, one of Washington’s best summer sports traditions, starts on Saturday at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Friday, July 26

Otakon at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center: Summer is the season of the fan convention, and if you’re anywhere in the vicinity of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center over this weekend, you’ll know it’s time for Otakon: the neighboring streets will be swarming with costumed fans of Asian pop culture, including anime, manga, music, movies, video games and more. (The Japanese word otaku refers to people with obsessive interests.) Through Sunday. $40-$95; ages 8 and younger free.

‘Volta’ at Tysons II: For those looking for a bit more of an extravagant circus than the usual offerings around the area, look to Cirque du Soleil, which is bringing its “Volta” show — inspired by such street sports as BMX biking and skating — to Tysons II, beginning Friday. There will be acrobats and aerial performers who will perform tricks on unicycles and dangle from hanging ladders under a big circus top parked outside the mall. Through Sept. 8. $49-$285.

Kaypi Peru 2019 at the National Museum of the American Indian: The nation of Peru will be on full display at the National Museum of the American Indian this weekend — the title of the event translates to “This is Peru” in the indigenous Quechua language. This three-day festival will feature live music, folk dancing and a marketplace of various Peruvian goods and sundries. For adults looking for something special, check out the daily pisco event, where you’ll learn about the history of Peru’s national spirit as well as a demonstration on how to make cocktails using it beyond the classic pisco sour. Through Sunday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

‘Aladdin’ at the Kennedy Center: What could the musical version of Disney’s “Aladdin” possibly be except a gaudy expansion of the animated movie it’s based on? The touring production of the 2014 hit, now at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House, is an extravagant eyeful — epic scenery, glittery costumes, flying carpet, the whole nine yards — and that seems to be its basic function. If you have an itch for a big-ticket Broadway experience, this will scratch it. You can binge on “Aladdin” just now if you like, as the live-action movie is still on local screens. At 2½ hours, the stage version is a full night out, and it comes at you in waves of neon color and armies of dancers twisting and leaping through Disney’s weirdly joshing fantasyland. Times vary through Sept. 7. $39-$179.

Free summer film series at Sidney Harman Hall: If you’re tired of having to sit out in the heat to enjoy summer movie programming, the Shakespeare Theatre Company has you covered — literally. This weekend’s programming features a mix of films: some are loosely inspired by the Bard, and others are faithful versions. It starts Friday night with the Oscar-nominated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and is followed by a Shakespeare-centric Saturday with a double feature of “10 Things I Hate About You” (“Taming of the Shrew”) and “She’s The Man” (“Twelfth Night”). Through Sunday. Showtimes vary. Free.

Saturday, July 27

Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center: One of Washington’s best summer sports traditions was plenty good enough when you got the chance to catch a couple of notable names in tennis as they tuned up for the U.S. Open. But since 2015, the level of play has risen. You might not get the Williams sisters or the Federers and Nadals of the world, but you will see excellent athletes playing their hearts out in the sweltering summer sun. Slated to compete on the men’s side are the sixth-ranked player in the world, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and local phenom Frances Tiafoe. And the women’s draw features two marquee Americans: Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys. Through Aug. 4. $15-$750.

Tiki Yards at Yards Park: Colorful tropical cocktails aren’t the only draw at this block party: Riverfront development the Yards is bringing in a steel drum band, an inflatable surfing simulator, flower lei-making stations, hula performances and more tropical-themed entertainment. Cool down on a muggy Saturday with misting stations and a Dole whip treat (shops and restaurants at the Yards will sell snacks and refreshments at boardwalk kiosks). Tickets are $10 and include one drink. 1 to 5 p.m. $10.

Triple Crossing at the Bruery and ChurchKey: Richmond has a richly varied and delicious brewing scene. Hardywood might be the best-known brand in the D.C. area, and the Veil is the most sought-after, but when discussing the city’s best IPAs and sours, Triple Crossing is a name that comes up again and again. They have two taprooms in Richmond — one downtown, one in the eastern neighborhood of Fulton — but don’t send many cans or kegs to Washington. This weekend, though, Triple Crossing follows in the footsteps of the Veil by taking over D.C. for a Saturday. There’s a sale of seven different cans at the Bruery’s shop at Union Market, which includes signature juicy IPAs Falcon Smash and Dawn Chorus, and Salinity gose, brewed with pink Himilayan sea salt and lime. Afterwards, head to ChurchKey, where double IPAs, crushable pilsners and barrel-aged stouts with vanilla and coconut are all on tap, beginning at noon.

Anniversary celebration at Union Craft Brewing: If there were more breweries like Union Craft Brewing, the beer scene would be a much more interesting and welcoming place. The Baltimore brewery, helmed by award-winning Capitol City and Gordon Biersch brewer Kevin Blodger is so consistent and so delicious, whether you’re sipping the tart and refreshing Old Pro Gose; the sweet, crisp Steady Eddie Wheat IPA; or one of the easy-sipping lagers in the spacious taproom. (Surprise: Union was one of the most-mentioned breweries in our recent story about local summer beers.) Union turns seven this month, and the celebration features the diverse sort of lineup the brewery’s parties have become known for: It’s headlined by the Budos Band, purveyors of afrobeat, soul and funk, with sets by the reggae Beatles tribute Yellow Dubmarine and Baltimore club DJ James Nasty. Oh, and there will be beer: Rare barrel-aged stouts that have never left the brewery, experimental takes on the familiar — think Old Pro aged in gin barrels — and new offerings no one has ever tasted. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. $35-$110.

Japanese star festival at Hillwood Museum: Japanese legends tell of the weaver princess Orihime and the celestial herder Hikoboshi, lovers who were separated by the Milky Way and only allowed to meet one day each year. This happy reunion is celebrated with a festival known as Tanabata. A family-friendly day at the Hillwood Estate, organized by the Japan-America Society of Washington, features tours of the extensive Japanese Garden, live music and storytelling, and workshops on making paper lanterns and ornaments. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free-$18.

Bootleg Shakespeare: ‘Richard III’ at the Folger Theatre. The most unpredictable theater in Washington comes from the Taffety Punk Theater Company. Every year, Taffety Punk presents “Bootleg Shakespeare,” a high-wire performance where actors and directors put together a Shakespeare play in one day, from the staging to the props to the sets, and the results are as entertaining and uproarious as you’d expect. (Actors learn their lines in advance, but that’s it.) Following their performances of the three parts of “Henry VI” in recent years, 2019 sees Taffety Punk taking on “Richard III.” The Battle of Bosworth should be a riot. Tickets are free, and will be handed out in pairs at the Folger beginning at 6 p.m., though the line often begins before that. 8 p.m. Free.

Sugar Bear birthday celebration at Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club: When Experience Unlimited (a.k.a. E.U.) released “Da Butt” in 1988 as part of Spike Lee’s “School Daze” soundtrack, the song became a cultural phenomenon that garnered the group a Grammy nod. Three decades later, the band is still an active force in the world of go-go. Frontman Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott will host not one but two birthday parties (Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.) at Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club that promise a bevy of surprise guests. Through Sunday. $30.

D.C. Field Day at the Fields at RFK Campus: Relive your grade-school glory with a grown-up version of a classic field day, featuring such games as sack races, an obstacle course and tug of war. More than 500 adults will split into teams at the Fields at RFK Campus for a day of competition, spiced up with an all-day bar, food, a DJ and prizes for the winners. Compete as a team with a bunch of friends or show up on your own and make new ones. 10 a.m. $45-$50.

Sunday, July 28

D.C. Rickey Competition at Jack Rose Dining Saloon: New Orleans has the Sazerac. Manhattan has the Manhattan. In Washington, we have the Rickey, a mix of gin or bourbon, soda water and the juice of half a lime, invented in a downtown saloon in the 1880s. Every July, the D.C. Craft Bartenders Guild hosts a regionwide Rickey competition, inviting bartenders to put their own twist on the Rickey. Eight finalists for the prize, including representatives from the Red Hen, St. Anselm and Hank’s on the Hill, will present their creations to a panel of judges at Jack Rose Dining Saloon, and the public gets to party along: Tickets include unlimited samples of all eight Rickeys and passed hors d’oeuvres. 1 to 4 p.m. $35 in advance.

2012 Bid Adieu at Eaton Workshop: A few years ago, doomsdayers predicted that the apocalypse would occur in 2012, based on some creative readings of astrology and Mayan history. There was even a bloated disaster film about it. But 2012 came and went, and life went on. Or did it? For D.C.-New York collective 2012 Bid Adieu, the title of their debut album doubles as another theory: “We Died in 2012: This Is Hell.” Despite its foreboding, alternative fact title, the music of “We Died in 2012: This Is Hell” is loose and even playful, with an anything-goes-approach reminiscent of N.E.R.D., Andre 3000 or Tyler, the Creator’s later work. 4 p.m. Free.

Reba McEntire at Wolf Trap: After releasing her first single during the nation’s bicentennial and breaking through in the mid-’80s, Reba McEntire has remained a presence in country music and on screen, both small and silver. She’s one of country’s most influential stars (and best-selling ones, too), and although not as prolific as she once was, she’s still releasing new music, including her 33rd album, this year’s back-to-basic “Stronger Than the Truth.” From honky tonk-ready numbers such as “Swing All Night Long With You,” patriotic anthems such as “Freedom” and heartbroken songs such as the excellently titled “Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain,” McEntire wears her “Queen of Country” crown with pride. 8 p.m. $45.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Chris Kelly, Michael O’Sullivan, Nelson Pressley and Stephanie Williams