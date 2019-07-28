

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D) represents the 7th Congressional District in Maryland. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The paper of the city that President Trump attacked didn’t mince words.

“Better to have a few rats than to be one,” the Baltimore Sun’s editorial declared in its headline.

On Saturday evening, the editorial board of a paper that has been a city fixture since 1837 joined the wave of Maryland residents and leaders condemning President Trump’s tweets calling Rep. Elijah E. Cummings’s district a “rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human” would want to live. The Sun’s scathing piece, which drew responses across the country and even as far as Senegal, highlights Baltimore’s strengths and accuses Trump of deploying “the most emotional and bigoted of arguments” against a Democratic, African American congressman from a majority-black district.

The editorial links Trump’s criticism of Cummings and Maryland’s 7th District to a divisive political strategy. It noted Cummings’s condemnations of Trump’s border policies and the congressman’s leadership role in investigations into the administration as chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee — as well as his labeling of Trump as racist for his tweets telling a group of minority Democratic congresswomen to go back to the “crime infested” places from where they came.

“The congressman has been a thorn in this president’s side, and Mr. Trump sees attacking African American members of Congress as good politics, as it both warms the cockles of the white supremacists who love him and causes so many of the thoughtful people who don’t to scream,” the Sun’s editorial board wrote.

The Sun went on to point out aspects of the 7th District that Trump had neglected to mention: the above-average median income, the presence of both the renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Social Security Administration, which helps the retired and disabled, and the “proud history” of Fort McHenry, where American troops beat back the British in the War of 1812.

The editorial board also had a message for Trump: The 7th District is his responsibility, too. The president has more power to change the city than any one member of Congress, it said.

But the paper saved perhaps its strongest language for the piece’s ending, turning to Trump’s own record.

The editorial board “would tell the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office, the mocker of war heroes, the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts, the serial bankrupter of businesses, the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin and the guy who insisted there are “good people” among murderous neo-Nazis that he’s still not fooling most Americans into believing he’s even slightly competent in his current post,” the Sun said.

The editorial ends with a reprisal of its headline, saying it’s better to have “vermin” in your neighborhood “than to be one.”

The passionate local defense of Baltimore and indictment of the president resonated widely, as lawmakers such as Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) tweeted the piece.

When the President of the United States attacks a public servant of the caliber of my friend @RepCummings, a city’s public speaks out and pushes back. 👏 👏 👏 https://t.co/Nlb9xYO0vS — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) July 28, 2019

Some who shared the editorial online noted the rebuke’s unusual strength.

“When has the newspaper of record in a major American city ever -EVER — felt the need to deliver such a crushing rebuke to a sitting president?” Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. wrote on Twitter. “Strange times.”

When has the newspaper of record in a major American city ever -EVER - felt the need to deliver such a crushing rebuke to a sitting president? Strange times. https://t.co/8vM0QqnCN7 — Leonard Pitts, Jr. (@LeonardPittsJr1) July 28, 2019

The Sun’s editorial reached across continents, too. Washington Post reporter Danielle Paquette tweeted Sunday that she overheard people at an NBA camp in Senegal discussing the piece. A woman from the capital, Dakar, said she’d woken her husband up to tell him to read it.

As backlash to Trump’s comments on Cummings and Baltimore mounted and as #WeAreBaltimore trended on Twitter, the president dug in. He continued to tweet critically of the 7th District Saturday and Sunday morning, when a new volley of posts said Cummings had failed to address the city’s crime for decades and accused Democrats of playing the “Race Card” while failing to help African Americans.

The Sun was not the only critic to see racism in Trump’s attacks on Cummings. In an emotional response Saturday, CNN anchor Victor Blackwell called attention to Trump’s repeated references to “infestation” in denouncing lawmakers of color.

But the president retweeted defenses of his comments as having “nothing to do with race.”

Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore. Just take... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

By Sunday morning, Trump had turned his sights to the district of another political foe: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who on Saturday had tweeted that she and others reject “racist attacks” on Cummings.

“Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco,” the president wrote. “It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late.”

Danielle Paquette in Senegal contributed to this report.

