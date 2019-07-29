

Monday, July 29

Chicken Wing Eating Competition at Hops N Shine: Does gorging on a plate of super spicy, sweat-inducing hot wings sound like the most appropriate way to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day? That’s the plan at Alexandria’s Hops N Shine beer garden, where competitors will try to eat 18 wings as quickly as possible to win a $75 gift certificate. If you’d rather gawk (or just cheer them on), Hops N Shine has 52 beers on tap, mostly from Virginia, and a decent happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. with $10 liters of selected beers and $2 off all appetizers — including wings with varying levels of spiciness. 7 p.m. $10 for competitors (includes wings); Free for spectators.

Tuesday, July 30

Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington at Wolf Trap: Kamasi Washington is perhaps the buzziest name in jazz music today, and if the 38-year-old saxophonist-composer-producer-bandleader needs inspiration for how to stay vital throughout a musical lifetime, he should look no further than Herbie Hancock. And for the next several weeks, he won’t have to look far, as the two will share stages on a short tour. Ever since stepping out of Miles Davis’ shadow in the ’70s, Hancock has been the preeminent pioneer of jazz, fusing it with funk, electronic music and hip-hop — and paving the way for Washington and his contemporaries (and collaborators) Thundercat and Kendrick Lamar. 7:30 p.m. $35-$55.

Marine Corps Sunset Parade at the Lincoln Memorial: You will gasp at some point during the Marine Corps Sunset Parade, probably when a member of the Silent Drill Team begins spinning a 10-pound M1 rifle through the air like it’s a mere baton, despite the razor-sharp bayonet at the tip, and executes precision flips and tosses with another Marine. Unsurprisingly, everything moves like clockwork. Units from the Marine Barracks have been hosting weekly sunset parades, featuring music by “the Commandant’s Own” (the nickname of the Drum and Bugle Corps), at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Rosslyn since 1956, but construction means that this year’s parades have once again relocated to the plaza in front of the Lincoln Memorial. It’s a more enjoyable and accessible place to watch this patriotic and dramatic ceremony. But hurry: The season ends on Aug. 13, so you have only three more chances to take it all in. 7 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, July 31

D.C. Punk Archive rooftop shows at Woodridge Library: One of the best new summer concert traditions in the District doesn’t happen in a park or on a lawn, but on the roof of a library in Northeast. The D.C. Punk Archive, an arm of the D.C. Library system dedicated to preserving the genre’s storied legacy in the city, invites local bands to the third-floor terrace of Woodridge Library to play intimate shows for the public. This year’s programming begins Wednesday with the synth-pop group Lavender. Space is limited, so if you don’t snag a spot this time, two more shows are planned, in August and September. 6:30 p.m. Free.

Korn and Alice in Chains at Jiffy Lube Live: Turn on Korn’s latest single, “You’ll Never Find Me,” and even if you checked out about the time of the band’s Family Values Tour heyday, nu metal memories will come rushing back like a gulp of Surge. The ecstasy-and-agony two-guitar attack, gut-rumbling rhythm section, and Jonathan Davis’s melodramatic shrieks and squeals: They’re all there, as are most of the band’s original members. That can’t be said for tourmates Alice in Chains, who — after original vocalist Layne Staley’s death in 2002 — re-formed with William DuVall and have enjoyed a decade-plus resurgence. But either way, this promises to be a show full of metal, whether old, new or nu. 6:30 p.m. $27-$110.50.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Dark Star Park Day at Dark Star Park: Dark Star Park is one of Rosslyn’s most mysterious landmarks: A collection of concrete orbs and steel poles next to ponds and tunnels. If you’ve ever wondered about the secrets of the sculptures, or the outlines on the ground, all is revealed every Aug. 1, the anniversary of Rosslyn’s founding, when the objects and their “shadow images” align. This year’s commemoration of the park features a site-specific performance by experimental musicians Janel and Anthony at 9:20 a.m., before the shadows align at 9:32 a.m. Refreshments will be served. After lunch, the celebrations continue at the Hirshhorn Museum, which will show two documentaries about artist Nancy Holt and Dark Star Park, beginning at 12:30 p.m. 9 a.m. Free.

Phillips After 5: Night Market at the Phillips Collection: The Phillips Collection’s latest After 5 happy hour draws inspiration from “The Warmth of Other Suns: Stories of Global Displacement,” its current exhibition about global migration and the refugee crisis. Its theme, though, takes a different tack: Visitors can sample coffee from 734 Coffee, which was founded by and supports Sudanese refugees, then taste the cross-cultural flavors of PhoWheels’ Vietnamese tacos and Maracas’ frozen, juicy ice pops, in Hillyer Court behind the museum. 5 to 8:30 p.m. $10-$12.

National IPA Day: The India Pale Ale takes numerous forms — aggressively pungent and bitter; tropical scented and citrusy; creamy as a fruit smoothie — but there’s no denying that it’s the biggest-selling style of craft beer in America. The ubiquity of IPAs at craft beer bars and shops may make some people roll their eyes at the idea of calling attention to them on “National IPA Day,” but no beer lover will turn down some special events. At ChurchKey, the two dozen IPAs on tap for the night include rarities from Other Half, the Veil, the Answer and RAR, while Port City demonstrates IPA’s versatility by showcasing pairings of food and beer, including some special beers prepared just for the event at the brewery. Times and prices vary.

Friday, Aug. 2

Asian American Literature Festival: Does the thought of sitting through a book lecture completely turn you off? Then perhaps the Smithsonian’s Asian American Literature Festival might be for you. The three-day affair, taking place at Eaton Hotel, Library of Congress and Freer/Sackler galleries, boasts a range of out-of-the-box, immersive offerings that go beyond the scope of a typical book festival. For starters, festivalgoers can hear stories centered on queer issues in a spooky indoor retreat, or take in literary readings from performers as they sing verses from their favorite pop songs in “Queer Literaoke.” There’s also the option to get “literary mani-pedis” while learning more about Vietnamese refugee nail salon labor issues. The kicker of this entire event: You don’t need to be up-to-snuff on Asian American literature to enjoy what the festival has to offer. Through Sunday. Free.

D.C. Tiki Trail: There’s something about the steamy dog days of August that makes a frozen piña colada or rum-filled pineapple even more appealing than usual. Thankfully, the D.C. Tiki Trail is back to get you through the slowest, swampiest month of the year. Fifteen bars have put special tiki cocktails on their menus as part of the third-annual scavenger hunt, and each one you order earns a stamp on the Tiki Trail “treasure map.” Eventually, the clues will reveal the location of an invitation-only party. What makes the Tiki Trail special is the quality of the participants: Destinations include the Green Zone, Left Door and Coconut Club in addition to fixtures Archipelago, Copycat and Truxton Inn. Through Aug. 31. Prices vary.

Annapolis Rotary Club Crab Feast at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium: The Annapolis Rotary Club likes to boast that its annual crab feast is the largest in the world — an all-you-can-eat-and-drink feast so gargantuan that can only be held at a football stadium. Menus at previous meals have included 350 bushels of crabs, 3,400 ears of corn and 100 gallons of crab soup, all washed down with unlimited beer and soda. But this gathering is about more than gluttony: Last year’s crab feast raised $45,000 for local charities. 5 p.m. $70-$130.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly and Stephanie Williams