

Then-candidate Denver Riggleman in July 2018. (Norm Shafer for The Washington Post)

Rep. Denver Riggleman has tallied a complicated record on LGBT rights in his brief stint in Congress.

Riggleman (R-Va.), elected in 2018, opposed the Equality Act, which would have banned discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. And he voted against a resolution opposing President Trump’s ban on transgender service members.

Still, he says he is a supporter of the right of gay people to marry, and he put actions behind his words when he officiated a same-sex wedding in his district this month.

But that did not sit well with members of his party who sought to formally rebuke him this weekend.

The Cumberland County Republican Committee unanimously passed a motion of no confidence in Riggleman on Monday because of his role at the wedding. It also attributed the measure to Riggleman’s not being “tough” enough on “border security and immigration measures.”

The committee attempted but failed to censure him Saturday for similar reasons, the Roanoke Times reported.

[Conservative GOP congressman presides at same-sex wedding in Virginia]

Diana Shores, chairwoman of the committee, declined to comment, pointing to statements she had previously given to reporters. She told NBC News in a statement that Riggleman’s choice to officiate the wedding “contradicted his promises to represent the district.”

“Mr. Riggleman, who claims to want government out of marriage, acted as an elected official to perform a marriage,” she said. “Then, he made it clear in the communications that followed to the leadership of the district that he didn’t care what we thought about the actions. Each district committee can decide if they have further confidence in Congressman Riggleman representing their values. As for me, he doesn’t represent mine.”



Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), center, officiates at the wedding of Alex Pisciarino, left, and Anthony LeCounte in Crozet, Va., on July 14. (Christine Riggleman)

Riggleman, a former Air Force intelligence officer and distillery owner with a libertarian streak, did the honors for Anthony LeCounte and Alex Pisciarino, former campaign volunteers, in July at a vineyard in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

"My real belief is that government shouldn’t be involved in marriage at all, but if it is, everybody has to be treated equally before the law,” he told The Washington Post this month. “And that is part of our Republican creed. And it also comes down to love is love. I’m happy to join two people together who obviously love each other.”

But his lack of support for the Equality Act drew criticism from LGBT groups.

On Wednesday, Riggleman stood behind his record and declined to criticize the local Republican committee.

“The Congressman was happy to officiate their wedding and he is proud of these two young people who found their life partner,” Riggleman spokesman Joe Chelak said in a statement. “Congressman Riggleman has full confidence in the district committee.”

