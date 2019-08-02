Kylie, the D.C. Fire department’s German shepherd, has returned to work after a nearly fatal incident while helping search for bones along the Potomac River in Northern Virginia.
The specially-trained cadaver dog and her handler, Sgt. Gene Ryan, were back out this week helping look for remains near Roaches Run, just off the George Washington Memorial Parkway.
In July, Kylie got hurt after she stepped on a hidden fence, becoming impaled, while searching the area between Roaches Run and Four Mile Run, which separates Arlington County and the city of Alexandria. She and her handler were helping search for bones. The dog almost died because she lost a lot of blood, and she was flown in a medevac helicopter to an animal hospital in Northwest Washington and underwent several surgeries.
The 80-pound dog has been specially trained and is often brought in to help other area agencies in looking for bodies. She’s one of four specialty dogs with the D.C. Fire Department and has worked for the agency for five years, officials said.
Officials found bones July 19 in the area where Kylie was hurt. The U.S. Park Police is investigating and the Office of the Medical Examiner is expected to examine the bones.