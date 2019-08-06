

Officials in Ocean City, N.J., have hired a company to bring in its hawks, falcons and owls to try to scare away seagulls. (City of Ocean City, N.J./City of Ocean City, N.J.)

It’s not a bird or a plane. It’s hawks, falcons and owls that you’re likely to see over the shores of Ocean City, N.J., as city leaders are trying to get rid of pesky seagulls there.

The town, population around 11,000, is a popular summertime destination, but like at many resort areas, seagulls in Ocean City can get annoying. The gulls become “dependent on an unnatural supply of food stolen from people on the boardwalk and beach,” said Jay A. Gillian, the city’s mayor in a statement on the city’s website.

Gulls are known for swooping in and grabbing leftovers from trash cans or french fries straight from a person’s bucket.

To try to get the gulls to leave the beach area, Ocean City officials said they’ve hired a company — East Coast Falcons — to bring in falcons, hawks and owls that will scare away the gulls. They’re trying to “move the gulls away from these areas without harming them,” Gillian said in his statement.

Gulls typically leave an area and deem it unsafe at the sight of raptors.

Officials said they believe their abatement program is one of the first for a seashore town along the East Coast. Last year, a shopping mall in California hired a company to bring in a hawk to get rid of pigeons that had gotten into an area.

The raptors will fly over the beach and boardwalk daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., officials said, and it will be what the mayor calls a “unique” sighting.

“For the health and safety of both these birds and humans, the city must take action to return them to their natural diet and habitat,” Gillian said.

