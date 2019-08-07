

The National Zoo's giant panda Mei Xiang has been artificially inseminated. It will be several weeks before keepers know if she's pregnant. (Skip Brown/Smithsonian's National Zoo/Skip Brown/Smithsonian's National Zoo)

The National Zoo said it is closing its Panda House, starting Wednesday and possibly for the rest of the month, because it believes its giant mama panda — Mei Xiang may be pregnant.

It’s tricky getting a giant panda pregnant.

They are in estrus for only 24 to 72 hours each year. Because the window is so short, zookeepers have to be ready. Plus, they often have false pregnancies, initially triggering elation but then disappointment among panda watchers.

This week zoo experts said Mei Xiang, who is 21, started to show some changes in her behavior that may be a sign that she’s in fact pregnant — or having a false pregnancy.

Her levels of progesterone are rising, which is usually a sign, said zoo spokeswoman Devin Murphy.

On Wednesday, the giant panda also showed another sign of possible pregnancy. Officials said she choose to stay inside rather than go out into her yard to eat bamboo. “That’s unusual,” Murphy said.

Typically when a female giant panda is pregnant, she will spend more time sleeping and less eating. Pregnant pandas also become more sensitive to noise, so that’s why officials said they decided to close the Panda House for now.

“We want to make sure she has a nice, quiet environment for now,” Murphy said.

She’s also licking her paws and cradling toys — two more signs she could be pregnant. And officials said she’s “also started building a small nest of shredded bamboo in her den” and adds to it at night.

Zookeepers are keeping a close watch on her. In March, Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated using semen from Tian Tian.

Officials said they won’t know for sure if she’s pregnant for another couple of weeks, probably around the end of August. The Panda House will stay closed until she returns to normal behaviors or well after there’s a panda cub, officials at the zoo said.

Zookeepers have been doing regular ultrasounds on her for the last month but “haven’t seen anything yet,” Murphy said.

At 21, Mei Xiang is on the older side for giving birth, but officials said there are giant pandas that have successfully given birth when they were older than she is.

Officials said visitors to the zoo can still see Bei Bei, who was born in 2015, and Tian Tian outside in their yards and watch Mei Xiang on the panda cam.

Mei Xiang has two other surviving offspring besides Bei Bei: Tai Shan and Bao Bao.