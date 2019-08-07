

People dance as they attend the closing party at Town Danceboutique. The famous D.C. gay nightclub was open for a decade. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)

Last summer, when gay nightclub Town Danceboutique shuttered its doors, its patrons packed in for one last sweaty, nostalgic dance party — mourning the closing as the loss of a mainstay for the LGBTQ community.

Now, the owners are planning a resurrection for the beloved club: “Town2.0.” Its potential new home? A former Baptist church.

Speculation about the possible move spread on social media Tuesday after the Twitter account Eat DC noted the former nightclub’s owners had applied for a liquor license to open “Town2.0, LLC” in the former church at 1001 North Capitol Street NE.

Late Tuesday night, the former owners of Town Danceboutique confirmed the news on Twitter: “It’s true.”

“After two full years of searching for a potential new space for a nightclub for the LGBTQ community, we are excited to confirm that we have found a space that has remarkable potential,” the statement from the nightclub read. “[A]nd while it is no small undertaking, we look forward to creating a brand new, dynamic nightlife experience for DC.”

The church on North Capitol Street NE, in a rapidly gentrifying area of the District, had been the home of St. Phillips Baptist Church since 1948, according to the church’s website. “After much prayer and planning,” it sold the church building in 2017 and has relocated to Temple Hills, Md.

Jemal’s Sanctuary LLC purchased the property in March 2017, according to records with the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue, and the owner told the news site Biznow that he had hoped to convert the church into a synagogue.

The owners of the building and the former owners of Town Danceboutique could not be reached for comment.

In its liquor license application with the Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration, Town’s owners requested occupancy for 524 people, with 125 seats outside and hours of operation from noon to 4 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 5 a.m. on weekend nights.

After it first opened off U Street in 2007, Town became the largest entertainment venue in D.C. catering to the LGBTQ community. It ushered in an era of flourishing gay nightlife and gentrification in the neighborhood. But just over a decade later, it was sold to a developer of upscale apartments — becoming a casualty of the changes it once helped bring about.

With the District’s rising rents, one of the club’s owners told The Post last summer he were unsure where he would find a new home for Town.

“It’s the first time I don’t know what’s about to happen next,” co-owner John Guggenmos said. “You know how you go to a movie and suddenly it’s over? This is it. The lights are about to come up.”

In the Twitter statement Tuesday night, the club’s owners said they plan to “create something that we are hoping to be the crowning achievement of our careers.”

“We took our time to get to this point, looking for the right opportunity and passing on many other options, and while we understand that the city has been yearning for a substantial nightlife option … hopefully, soon, we will be able to bring something new and exciting back to Washington’s nightlife.”