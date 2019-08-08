

He’d gone into the Falls Church, Va., deli to buy his wife a sandwich and decided to pick up a lottery ticket.

Later, Calvin Kim said, he realized he had won. His lottery ticket matched the first five numbers in a May 28 drawing of the Mega Millions game.

That alone would have gotten him $1 million, but he had also spent an extra $1 for a Megaplier — a lottery add-on — and that meant he had doubled his winnings to $2 million.

Kim, of Alexandria, told Virginia lottery officials in a statement that he let the computer “randomly select the numbers on his ticket.” The winning numbers were 9-21-34-42-50. The Mega Bail number was 21.

Kim’s plans for the $2 million? Save it toward retirement.

Lottery officials said Kim was the only player in Virginia — and one of five nationwide — to match the first five numbers in that May 28 drawing. But alas, there was no winner that matched all six numbers for that night’s roughly $418 million jackpot, according to lottery officials.