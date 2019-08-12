Updated at 10:14 a.m.

The number of customers without power in Alexandria shrank to about 4,000, from an initial 10,000, after a tractor trailer struck a power pole early Thursday morning.

Original story posted at 10:08 a.m.

About 6,000 customers in Alexandria were without power Monday morning after a tractor trailer crashed on the Beltway, striking a power pole, according to Dominion Energy.

Initially, the outage affected about 10,000 Dominion Energy customers in Northern Virginia, mostly in Alexandria and Arlington County. The company has crews en route and some already are assessing the damage at the site of the crash, according to Dominion Energy spokeswoman Samantha Moore.

The tractor trailer incident this morning led to the temporary closure of several lanes of the Beltway, although normal traffic resumed about 7 a.m.

[Lanes cleared after early-morning crash in Beltway's inner loop in Alexandria led to delays]

The power outage caused several traffic signals to go dark and deprived some Alexandria City Public School buildings of electricity, according to tweets posted by the accounts for the public school system and the Alexandria Department of Transportation and Environmental Services.

Power outages across the City means several traffic signals are dark. Treat all dark intersections as 4-way stops. Our crews are assessing. If your power is out, report to @DominionEnergy at 866-366-4357. pic.twitter.com/plusnDwhFs — Alexandria T&ES (@AlexandriaVATES) August 12, 2019