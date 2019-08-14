Days after three dogs in North Carolina died of algae poisoning, officials in Maryland and Virginia are warning residents to keep their pets away from certain ponds to avoid illness.

The dogs in Wilmington, N.C., died after drinking from a pond that the sun had converted into a “bathtub of toxins,” as The Washington Post’s Katie Mettler reported. The water had become infested with poisonous microscopic bacteria known as “blue-green algae,” which is invisible and deadly to animals.



Algae covers a stagnant pool of floodwater in Missouri in August 2019. (Charlie Riedel)

The toxic algae impairs the nervous system, liver and kidneys in humans and animals alike, although dogs and children are most likely to fall ill.

That same algae has now been found in Maryland and Virginia.

[Three dogs played in a pond. Toxic algae killed them.]

The affected sites include Lake Needwood and Lake Frank in Maryland’s Rock Creek Regional Park, Montgomery Parks announced Tuesday. Maryland’s state government is also tracking harmful algal blooms via an online map.

In Virginia, the state Department of Health said samples gathered in July revealed toxic levels in several spots. It issued advisories for Mint Springs Lake in Albemarle County and Flannagan Reservoir in Dickenson County. Virginia is also maintaining an online algal bloom map.

Maryland and Virginia officials offered instructions for residents living near poisonous algae-filled ponds:

Don’t swim, wade or bathe in the water.

In general, avoid being in contact with the water in any way. If your hands do touch the water, be sure to wash them vigorously before eating or drinking.

Boating and fishing is okay, Maryland officials said. Be sure to thoroughly cook the meat of any fish caught in an algae-filled lake before eating it.

Keep pets on a leash near the pond and under no circumstances allow them to drink the water.

Dangerous algal blooms, now a “major environmental problem” in all 50 states, are likely to cause more damage as the threat of climate change continues to rise, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.