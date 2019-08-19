

All good things must end: The final Jazz in the Garden of 2019 takes place this Friday at the National Gallery of Art's Sculpture Garden. (Jennifer Beeson Gregory/The Washington Post)

Monday, Aug. 19

The Hog Days of Summer at Maxwell Park: What food pairs best with wine right now? If you believe the talented sommeliers at Maxwell Park wine bar — and you really should — the answer is “pork.” For the first half of the month, they’ve been pairing charcuterie and pig-based dishes with wines from specific regions around the globe. From the 19th to the 31st, the “pork combo mambo” menu takes a whole-hog approach, matching the other white meat with Italian Lambruscos, German Rieslings, sherries and a variety of “light-bodied reds.” As usual, wines are available in multiple sizes all the way to full bottles, and bartenders are happy to help build the perfect flight. Through Aug. 31. Prices vary.

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ at Slash Run: The Petworth burger bar/concert venue usually has a movie on, and if you watch closely, you’ll notice that the bartenders have pretty good taste in curating films, whether that’s at the weekly brunch party or just a random Monday, when they’ll show the 2001 cult classic “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” The film is based on a 1998 off-Broadway show, and has been gained new audiences in recent years after its Broadway debut, starring Neil Patrick Harris, in 2014. Cozy up to the bar to grab a burger, beer and enjoy this delightful oddball film. 9 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Jia Tolentino at Politics and Prose: In her new book, “Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion,” New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino’s blend of cultural analysis and self-examination is warm, frank and inviting. Her reflections on living and working in the social media age invite readers to do their own reflecting on what kinds of stories we tell ourselves and others about our lives and why. Tolentino will be in conversation with NPR Code Switch’s Kat Chow at the original Politics and Prose. 8 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

‘Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine’ at Atlas Performing Arts Center: The main character of “Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine” has it all, with a thriving PR firm in New York. Until Undine’s husband absconds with her money, that is, and she’s forced to return home to the projects in Brooklyn to start over with the family that she disavowed. Mosaic Theater Company stages this satirical comedy by Lynn Nottage, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and the recipient of a MacArthur “genius” grant. Through Sept. 22. $20-$65.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Alex Lahey at U Street Music Hall: Pop punk isn’t just for angsty teens if artists such as Alex Lahey have anything to say about it. The songs on her latest album, “The Best of Luck Club,” dig through the grab bag of complicated, nervous energy found in growing up and wanting more of the world. What the 27-year-old Australian uncovers shines through in her infectious anthems and bursting guitars. All that places her near the top of a growing wave of singer-songwriters who nod at classic rockers but really are blasting the likes of Tegan and Sara and Paramore out their car windows. 7 p.m. $15.

Hen House at Jackie Lee’s: Three dozen local female and female-identifying artists are part of “Hen House,” a group show filling the upstairs of Jackie Lee’s on Thursday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening. (Beth Hansen, one of the organizers, says the odd schedule is the result of many artists working in the service industry.) Paintings, prints, drawings and sculpture will be on display, but there’s more to do than just look: DJs, dance performances and live portrait painting are among the activities on the schedule. Thursday from 6 p.m. to midnight; Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. Free.

Topgolf Crush at Nationals Park: Until Topgolf opened at National Harbor earlier this summer, fans of the high-tech golf game had to venture out into the Virginia suburbs to tee off on targets. For one weekend, Topgolf is coming to Washington proper, and the draw is that golfers can use the outfield typically patrolled by Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Adam Eaton as their own private fairway for an hour. Topgolf takes a typical golf driving range set up and adds island-shaped targets that award points for accuracy and distance. Each bay holds groups of up to six, but leave the lucky driver at home: Only Topgolf issued clubs are permitted. Through Sunday; tee times vary. $10-$110.

The Bellwoods and Bissell Brothers Bonanza at ChurchKey: Maine might have more great breweries per capita than any state on the East Coast. (We haven’t done the math, but it’s a reasonable guess.) Portland’s Bissell Brothers has set the standard for hazy, juicy IPAs, with Nothing Gold and the Substance earning raves and cutting through a very crowded marketplace. Bissell’s rich, balanced beers only make it to this region for festivals and special events, and this tap takeover is one of them. Sharing space behind the bar at ChurchKey is Toronto’s Bellwoods, a brewery that only sends a small amount of beer beyond Ontario. Bellwoods is known for creating complex wild ales and nuanced fruity sours. Its Jelly King PTG (Pineapple/Tangerine/Grapefruit) dry-hopped sour was one of the most remarkable beers at last year’s Snallygaster festival, a crushable sour aged on fruit that tasted like a bright, gently hopped, slightly bitter citrus punch. Look for Barn Owl No. 18, a sour ale aged in wood with passionfruit, and the Bellweiser Pilsner. 4 p.m. Free admission; Beers priced individually.

D.C. Bachata Congress at the Renaissance Hotel: More than 6,000 dancers head to Washington for this four-day festival, which focuses on bachata, a dance created in the Dominican Republic, but also includes performances of salsa, kizomba and zouk with live orchestras, DJs and dance troupes. Most of the daytime events are workshops and classes for all levels of dancers, while the evenings are given over to show-stopping concerts: On Saturday, for example, Venezuelan salsa group Los Adolescentes shares the stage with Dominican bachata star Luis Vargas. An array of tickets options are available that include classes, rooftop parties or just the concerts. Through Sunday. $25-$125.

Friday, Aug. 23

Final Jazz in the Garden at the National Sculpture Garden: As summer is drawing to a close — well, spiritually, even if the weather isn’t following suit — you can send off the season with one last chance to sip sangria in the Sculpture Garden while listening to some jazzy tunes. Local ensemble Funky Dawgz Brass Band takes the stage for the final installment in this year’s edition of the National Gallery of Art’s popular free Friday concert series. If you’ve never staked out a spot, get ready to bump shoulders with a wide swath of D.C. as you chit chat and take in the sights. (Just remember that you still need to keep your hands off the priceless art.) 5 to 8:30 p.m. Free.

Farruko at Wolf Trap: Perhaps no one has had a better vantage point for the recent crossover of Latin and Caribbean music into the worldwide mainstream than Farruko. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter-rapper broke through at the top of the decade, with a pliable voice and a versatile ear that allows him to straddle a wide range of styles, from reggae and reggaeton to dance hall and Latin trap. He has collaborated with veterans Daddy Yankee and Sean Paul as well as such new stars as Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and his latest team-up, with Pedro Capó for the beach-ready “Calma,” is his biggest hit yet. 8 p.m. $40-$150.

Brittany Howard at the 9:30 Club: As the frontwoman of roots rockers Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard has wowed audiences with her raw, powerhouse vocals and riff-ready guitar playing. But as she turned 30, Howard wanted to step out on her own to tell her story. “I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe,” she said in a news release, “which is why I needed to do it on my own.” Due in September, Howard’s solo album “Jaime” revisits Motown and Stax (“Stay High”) and gets Funkadelic (“History Repeats”) as she forges a new path alongside Shakes bassist Zac Cockrell, drummer Nate Smith and jazz boundary breaker Robert Glasper. Through Saturday. 8 p.m. $55.

-- Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Sharone Carmona, Adele Chapin and Chris Kelly