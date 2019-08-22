

World Cup winners Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle will don their Washington Spirit uniform as the team takes Audi Field on Saturday. (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Friday, Aug. 23

Final Jazz in the Garden at the National Sculpture Garden: As summer is drawing to a close — well, spiritually, even if the weather isn’t following suit — you can send off the season with one last chance to sip sangria in the Sculpture Garden while listening to some jazzy tunes. Local ensemble Funky Dawgz Brass Band takes the stage for the final installment in this year’s edition of the National Gallery of Art’s popular free Friday concert series. If you’ve never staked out a spot, get ready to bump shoulders with a wide swath of D.C. as you chit chat and take in the sights. (Just remember that you still need to keep your hands off the priceless art.) 5 to 8:30 p.m. Free.

Farruko at Wolf Trap: Perhaps no one has had a better vantage point for the recent crossover of Latin and Caribbean music into the worldwide mainstream than Farruko. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter-rapper broke through at the top of the decade, with a pliable voice and a versatile ear that allows him to straddle a wide range of styles, from reggae and reggaeton to dance hall and Latin trap. He has collaborated with veterans Daddy Yankee and Sean Paul as well as such new stars as Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and his latest team-up, with Pedro Capó for the beach-ready “Calma,” is his biggest hit yet. 8 p.m. $40-$150.

Brittany Howard at the 9:30 Club: As the frontwoman of roots rockers Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard has wowed audiences with her raw, powerhouse vocals and riff-ready guitar playing. But as she turned 30, Howard wanted to step out on her own to tell her story. “I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe,” she said in a news release, “which is why I needed to do it on my own.” Due in September, Howard’s solo album “Jaime” revisits Motown and Stax (“Stay High”) and gets Funkadelic (“History Repeats”) as she forges a new path alongside Shakes bassist Zac Cockrell, drummer Nate Smith and jazz boundary breaker Robert Glasper. Through Saturday. 8 p.m. $55.

TopGolf Crush at Nationals Park: Until TopGolf opened at National Harbor earlier this summer, fans of the high-tech golf game had to venture out into the Virginia suburbs to tee off on targets. For one weekend, TopGolf is coming to Washington proper, and the draw is that golfers can use the outfield typically patrolled by Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Adam Eaton as their own private fairway for an hour. TopGolf takes a typical golf driving range setup and adds island-shaped targets that award points for accuracy and distance. Each bay holds groups of up to six, but leave the lucky driver at home: Only TopGolf-issued clubs are permitted. Tee times vary through Sunday. $10-$110.

‘Assassins’ at Signature Theatre: Finding empathy for one’s character is a fundamental step in the acting process. But for the cast of the musical “Assassins,” that step is more like a leap of faith. A comedic, nonlinear fantasia about nine people who tried to kill U.S. presidents — four of them successfully — “Assassins” imagines a reality in which these villains of history not only cross paths but even push one another to commit their unspeakable deeds, which are depicted with varying degrees of artistic license. Showtimes vary through Sept. 29. $40-$110.

MC Hammer’s House Party at Entertainment and Sports Arena: If you need a potent dose of late ’80s/early ’90s nostalgia, head to Southeast on Friday night. Why? It’s Hammertime! The new sports facility where you can catch the red-hot Washington Mystics plays host to the likes of MC Hammer, Sir Mix-A-Lot and Tone Loc on a night of throwback hits. The event is being billed as the “U Can’t Touch This” artist’s first major tour in 28 years, so if you’ve been waiting for an excuse to dust off your Hammer pants, this is it 8 p.m. $20-$75.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride at Audi Field: Two weeks after the U.S. National Team retained the Women’s World Cup, the Washington Spirit recorded their first capacity crowd of the three-month-old National Women’s Soccer League season. Was that because of the World Cup spurring a greater appreciation of women’s soccer? The chance to welcome home World Cup winners Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle? Probably a bit of both. The Spirit have played two more matches at the Maryland SoccerPlex this month, including another sellout against the second-place Chicago Fire, but the most eye-catching fixture finds the team on a bigger stage: Audi Field. D.C. United’s stadium is more centrally located, and more importantly, its capacity is several times larger than the SoccerPlex, meaning more fans can watch Lavelle, Pugh and company take on the Orlando Pride, led by U.S. striker Alex Morgan and Brazilian legend Marta. 7:30 p.m. $37-$158.

Taste of Barbados at the Embassy of Barbados: Earlier this month, Barbadians celebrated Crop Over, a centuries-old carnival that includes parades, concerts and street parties. If you didn’t make it to the Caribbean island during the six-week festival, you can still get a taste of the culture at A Taste of Barbados, an annual gathering at the Embassy of Barbados. Get a taste of traditional food and drink — including a rum punch made by Plantation Rum ambassador Dameain Williams — while listing to DJs spin soca and other Bajan music to raise money for non-profits in Barbados. 2 to 7 p.m. Free.

Community Day at Arena Stage: You might expect to find dancers Maurice Hines and Leo Manzari on stage together at Arena Stage’s open house — after all, they starred together in Arena’s “Sophisticated Ladies” and “Tappin’ Through Life.” A performance by the D.C. Cuban All-Stars band isn’t really is surprise, either, since Arena’s 2019-20 calendar includes the world premiere of “Celia and Fidel,” a conversation between Celia Sánchez and Fidel Castro. But pony rides? A rooftop beer garden with shuffleboard? A sale of gently-used stage props, including holiday ornaments, a tiger-skin rug or a velvet day bed? Arena Stage’s community day is full of surprises. 1 to 6 p.m. Free.

17th Street Festival: 17th Street NW is one of Dupont Circle’s most important thoroughfares, home to restaurants, shops and the annual High Heel Race. Since 2010, it’s been the home of 17th Street Festival, a day-long block party that shuts off traffic between P and R streets to make room for live entertainment, dozens of vendors and booths sponsored by local businesses and nonprofits. Live music and dancing, including mariachis and flamenco performances, continue throughout the day, while kids can have their faces painted, play games and jump in a moon bounce. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Maryland Renaissance Festival: While it might be a little too hot to get in full velveteen and corset garb, you can get a jump start on one of the area’s best traditions when the the Maryland Renaissance Festival kicks off on Saturday. The Crownsville, Md., festival begins its 43rd season with a children’s weekend, where kids 15 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult ticket. Enjoy the usual period-era entertainment, food and drink including stagings of various Shakespeare plays. Weekends through Oct. 20. $9-$27.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Hen House at Jackie Lee’s: Three dozen local female and female-identifying artists are part of “Hen House,” a group show filling the upstairs of Jackie Lee’s on Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening. (Beth Hansen, one of the organizers, says the odd schedule is the result of many artists working in the service industry.) Paintings, prints, drawings and sculpture will be on display and for sale, but there’s more to do than just look: Saturday features dance performances, while Sunday’s closing party involves music, a raffle and live portrait painting to raise money for the District Alliance for Safe Housing. Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. Free.

Flatbush Zombies at MECU Pavilion: True to their name, Flatbush Zombies sound like the reanimated, after-dark versions of rappers that prospered in their Brooklyn hood during the days of what’s known as rap’s Golden Age. The trio — made up of rappers Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice and Erick Arc Elliott (who also produces their beats) — is not alone; there are a handful of rap crews in New York, including Joey Badass’s Pro Era collective and the duo the Underachievers, that are also focused on dense lyricism and denser beats. Both groups have linked with the Zombies to form Beast Coast, bringing New York’s rap revivalists all under one umbrella and on one stage. 7 p.m. $35.50-$51.

Anniversary party at Mobius Records: Five years ago, downtown Fairfax was gifted with a tiny record shop that shared a wall with a coffee shop featuring a good selection of new releases and used vinyl treasures. In the years since, Mobius Records expanded to a bigger shop across the block with an even better assortment of wax for record collectors and newbies alike. The shop celebrates its birthday with special collaborations, including an anniversary guitar pedal, coffee mugs and even a hot sauce. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

-- Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Thomas Floyd and Chris Kelly