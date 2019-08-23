

Lightning struck a home in upper Montgomery County on Thursday evening. No one was seriously hurt. (Montgomery County Fire/Montgomery County FIre)

Lightning struck two homes in upper Montgomery County on Thursday evening as a severe storm passed through the area, but no one was seriously hurt, fire officials said.

One of the incidents happened just before 8 p.m. at a home on Lynwood Farm Court in the Hyattstown area. The family of four got out safely when they realized lightning had struck the large house, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department.

He said the lightning caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the home; the fire was put out quickly by about 75 firefighters.

Update - Lynwood Farm Ct, damage ~100k, no injuries, 1 family 2 adults, 2 children & pets displaced https://t.co/OwbWWIlS1W — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 23, 2019

Then an hour later, another home on Cinnabar Court in Montgomery Village was also struck by lightning, he said. In that incident, Piringer said the lightning appeared to ignite part of the home’s gas meter. The fire was put out by firefighters.

The area was under a severe storm warning at the time.

There were also several wires down in the area as a result of the storm.