

Jessica Rosenberg and her 10-month-old daughter in April at the baby's first game at Nationals Park. (Family photo)

It was the third inning of a humid Sunday afternoon game at Nationals Park, and Jessica Rosenberg’s 10-month-old daughter was hungry.

So as the Nats began crushing the Brewers in the 95-degree heat, the D.C. mother didn’t think twice about feeding her baby in the third-level stands behind home plate, just as she would in any public space.

About 10 minutes later, as Rosenberg breast-fed her daughter while wearing a nursing shirt, a ballpark representative walked up to the mother. The female staff member asked her whether she was aware of the breast-feeding lounge available for nursing mothers. “Yes,” Rosenberg said she responded.

“Well,” the staff member said, “someone complained about you feeding your baby out here, so would you consider moving to — ”

Rosenberg interrupted her. “And you told that person that it is my legal right to feed my child here?” she said.

“Yes, of course,” the woman responded. “But would you consider moving to the lounge? It’s just that someone complained, so — ”

“No, I’m going to exercise my right,” Rosenberg replied.

As the representative left, Rosenberg was surprised at how embarrassed and violated she felt. She had heard stories like this all the time — of mothers being ushered to private rooms to breast-feed their infants — but she had never experienced it firsthand.

[Mother is asked to find private room while breast-feeding in church]

“I felt so ashamed and so humiliated,” recalled Rosenberg, a 35-year-old technical writer in the District. “There’s this crowd of thousands of people, and now you feel watched and judged. “ The mother was so upset that she and her husband and daughter ended up going home, missing the Racing Presidents and the Nationals’ 16-8 win.

In a statement Friday, a spokeswoman for the Washington Nationals said the request, first reported by DCist, did not follow the ballpark’s policy. Later Friday, a Nationals representative called Rosenberg to apologize.

“The Nationals fully support mothers who choose to nurse in the ballpark — either in the nursing mothers lounge or in the stands,” the spokeswoman’s statement read.

When Nationals Park first opened a nursing room for mothers in 2015, it was one of the first such lounges in professional sports and came after hundreds of people signed an online petition calling for a clean and private place to breast-feed and pump breast milk. The space was billed as a “quiet and cool retreat,” offering chairs, a play area for toddlers, diaper-changing stations and televisions for mothers to watch the game.

Under the District of Columbia Human Rights Act of 1977, a woman has a right to breast-feed her child in “any location, public or private, where she has the right to be with her child.” And during Sunday’s game, Rosenberg didn’t want to go through the hassle of packing up her things, leaving her husband and venturing through the crowds to the nursing lounge just to feed her daughter.

“To head over to the lounge is a little mini-endeavor,” she said. “By the time you get there it’s probably 15 minutes later and you’ve missed a chunk of the game, and that’s why you’re there.”

The day after the game, Rosenberg sent a lengthy email to the team’s customer service describing the incident, which took place on Family Day at Nats Park.

In the 95-degree heat, Rosenberg wrote in her email, covering her daughter with a blanket while she nursed was out of the question.

“Nor is it fair to me; the nursing top I’m wearing is already — as all nursing tops are — two layers … so, uncomfortably hot,” she wrote in the email. “So I fed my kid. Because, you know, she has to eat … like all the other thousands of fans there eating $12 tacos. Not starving. Not going to special rooms to eat. Not eating under a blanket.”

When the staff member made the request, Rosenberg wrote, she debated going to the bathroom to cry: “I knew that person [who complained] was wrong, and I knew that the Nats rep was wrong … but I felt awful.”

In the phone call Friday, the Nats representative clarified to Rosenberg that ballpark staffers are trained on how to respond to complaints about breast-feeding, she said. They are instructed to explain that it is a mother’s right to nurse her child in the stands, and then offer to find the complaining person a new seat if need be. The representative told Rosenberg that the issue will be addressed with the staff in the coming week.

As a D.C. baseball fan who enjoys going to games a few times a year, Rosenberg was reassured by the ballpark’s policies, she said.

Still, she worried that in some public areas with nursing lounges, certain people who are uncomfortable with breast-feeding might feel empowered to relegate nursing mothers to those spaces.

“It’s just about empathy and trying to understand what people are experiencing and being sensitive to that,” she said. “It really needs to remain the parent’s choice."