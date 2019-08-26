

Monday, Aug. 26

National Dog Day at various locations: Celebrate the dog days of summer by taking Fido out for National Dog Day — and treating yourself to a nice brew to cool off. Both Dacha locations in Shaw and Navy Yard will have all-day “Yappy Hour” celebrations from 4 p.m. until close, with lots of dog swag to give away alongside beer specials. Dacha’s Navy Yard neighbor, Bluejacket, will also have its own assortment of treats for dogs and deals on its reliably good beer selection for humans from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. No cover charges.

Sting at Wolf Trap: A song is like a message in a bottle: a desperate dispatch thrown into unforgiving seas, awaiting a curious passerby. But as soon as the bottle is opened, the message inside starts to oxidize and change. No one knows this better than Sting, who wrote the Police’s “Message in a Bottle” 40 years ago. He’s continued playing songs like that across his long-running solo career, but has refused to keep the songs as static memories. In 2010, he released “Symphonicities,” an album that attempted to revitalize old favorites, and he did the same thing again this year with “My Songs” — an album that includes “Message in a Bottle.” 8 p.m. Through Wednesday. Sold out.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Red Arrows Flyover and Static Display at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center: Think of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, popularly known as the Red Arrows, as the U.K. version of the Navy’s Blue Angels, known for high-speed precision aerobatic displays in tight formation. The Red Arrows visit Washington as part of a North American goodwill tour, and before they perform a flyover at Tuesday night’s Nationals-Orioles game, they’re flying to the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center. The Red Arrows fly past the museum at 10 a.m., and visitors can get an up-close look at the team’s Hawk T1 aircraft until 3 p.m. Pilots and ground crew will be on hand to talk about the Red Arrows. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission, parking $15.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Knife Wife at Jackie Lee’s: You might think that Knife Wife unintentionally sounds fast and loose like other young upstart bands, but that would be shorting its deliberately mystifying tracks. The young D.C. trio flexes their knack for churning rhythms by stringing droning guitars and piercing drums, which lends a worthy counterpunch to their dreamily huffed lyrics. The band’s recent release “Family Party,” led by the track “Dogs,” offers a glimpse into its enchanting brand of rock. Listen for the infectious — and inscrutable — group chant (“all the little dogs in the fridge”) that is cut by pithy coos soaked in a syrupy guitar line. 7:30 p.m. $8.

‘All That Jazz’ at AFI Silver: If you couldn’t get enough Bob Fosse after the FX series “Fosse/Verdon,” don’t miss this opportunity to catch the dance legend’s finest film. In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the Silver Spring theater is showing a 4K restoration of “All That Jazz,” a searing self-portrait in which Roy Scheider (“Jaws”) plays Joe Gideon, a fictionalized version of Fosse, who is balancing a new Broadway production with editing a film and alienating everyone in his life in the process. 7:10 p.m. $8-$13.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Vampire Weekend at Merriweather Post Pavilion: Vampire Weekend fans waited six long years between the band’s 2013 opus “Modern Vampires of the City” and this year’s “Father of the Bride.” By the time the band’s fourth album arrived in May, fans also were met with a different band, most notably one missing producer, multi-instrumentalist and D.C. native Rostam Batmanglij. While Batmanglij still helps out on a few songs, singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig is fully running the show and lyrically is consumed by dread, both literal and existential. Koenig’s writing is more direct than ever on the expansive 18-track album, which runs the musical gamut and finds the band channeling the Grateful Dead (“Harmony Hall,” “Sunflower”); sampling film composer Hans Zimmer’s “The Thin Red Line” score; and teaming with Haim’s Danielle Haim for country-eqsue duets. 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$89.50.

Dark Side of the Rainbow at Denizens Brewing Co.: At some point in every classic rock fan’s life — perhaps high school, possibly during a late-night study session in college — they will hear a strange urban legend: If you start playing Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” while watching “The Wizard of Oz,” the music forms an alternative soundtrack to the film. “The Great Gig in the Sky” begins just as the tornado arrives, for example, and the way the Scarecrow starts dancing in time to “Brain Damage” can’t just be a coincidence. Or can it? Decide for yourself during a special movie night at Denizens Brewing in Silver Spring: While the film is screened in the beer garden, the album plays on the sound system. See how many coincidences you can spot. 8 p.m. Free.

Del Florida at DC9: Leela Dawson was 4 years old when she first wanted piano lessons, but there was one problem: The teacher told her parents she had to learn the alphabet before she could be taught. Undaunted, the young Dawson went home and learned her ABCs that week. She started writing songs at 10 and taught herself guitar at 13. The 25-year-old D.C. native fronts Del Florida, which she first formed in England while attending the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, a music business school founded by Paul McCartney. 7:30 p.m. $15.

Friday, Aug. 30

Legoland New York Resort at National Harbor: Next spring, the largest Legoland in the world is scheduled to open in Goshen, N.Y., with at least 50 interactive rides and shows. Lego fiends who can’t wait that long can get a taste of what Legoland New York will offer during a four-day preview at National Harbor. Examine models created by the Danish company’s “master builders,” check out the cars used at Legoland’s driving schools, or pose with large sculptures made of plastic bricks. Lego’s corporate takeover reaches its zenith on Sunday, when “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” screens on the massive movie screen along the Potomac River. Through Sept. 2. Free.

Amaro tasting and ‘The Great Beauty’ at Suns Cinema: D.C. amaro distillery Don Ciccio & Figli visits the Mount Pleasant art house theater’s bar to host a happy hour tasting of its digestifs, which evoke the founder’s family heritage on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Fittingly, Suns pairs the tasting with a selection from Paolo Sorrentino, one of the finest Italian directors working today. “The Great Beauty” is the director’s best work — the movie won the Oscar for best foreign language film in 2014 — and follows Jep Gambardella, a journalist who has just turned 65 and realizes he has done nothing of substance in his life. Tasting begins at 6:30 p.m. Film begins at 8 p.m. $10-$25.

Inter Arma at Atlas Brew Works: Virginia is for lovers — and heavy metal. The Commonwealth has a rich history of sludgy rock bands, and this Richmond quartet is one of the best representatives of that sound right now. Inter Arma’s latest, “Sulphur English,” is a monster of a record that pummels you with churning riffs. The band takes over D.C.’s best home for metal, Atlas Brew Works in Northeast, to bounce screeching howls off the brewing tanks. 7 p.m. $12-$15.

