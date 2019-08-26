

A sea lion named Catalina died last week at the National Zoo. Officials said her lungs collapsed and she had fluid and a "bacterial infection" in her chest.

Catalina, a 3-year-old sea lion at the National Zoo known for being inquisitive and playful, has died, zoo officials said.

She died Aug. 20, and zoo officials released news of her death Friday.

In a statement, they said Catalina’s favorite activities included trying to catch water droplets from a hose.

She was found by zookeepers when they were doing “routine wellness checks” on animals. A necropsy found both of her lungs had collapsed and she had “fluid and an apparent bacterial infection in her chest cavity.”

Before she died, Catalina had shown some lack of appetite, which zookeepers said is a regular occurrence “at this time of year when sea lions are molting — but no other signs of illness.”

Officials said a full pathology report will be done in coming weeks.

Catalina was born at the National Zoo to her mother, Calli, and her father, Jetty, on June 26, 2016. She was known as a sea lion who could “hold her own among the colony.”

“She seemed to enjoy being in the middle of everything, and often climbed on top of the adults when they were sunbathing,” zoo officials said in the statement.

California sea lions typically live 15 to 20 years in the wild and are found along the coast from Mexico to Canada. They’re listed as a “species of least concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

In captivity, sea lions can live between 25 and 30 years. The zoo has four other sea lions, including an 8-week-old sea lion pup. Jetty moved last fall to the Queens Zoo in New York. The pup and its mom, Calli, are “behind the scenes,” zoo officials said, “while the pair bonds and the pup develops the swimming skills it needs to safely navigate the large pool in its habitat.”



A sea lion pup was born in June at the National Zoo in DC. (National Zoo/National Zoo)

The pup is expected to make its debut at the zoo in the next few weeks. Officials said zookeepers have not determined the pup’s sex or given it a name at this point. In October, it is expected to get its first veterinary exam and experts will figure out its sex then, officials said.