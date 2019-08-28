

Virginia Beach City Manager David Hansen speaks at a June 1 news conference on a shooting at a municipal building, in Virginia Beach. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

A top official in Virginia Beach has resigned following criticism of the city’s response to a mass shooting in its municipal offices.

David L. Hansen, who oversaw day-to-day affairs as city manager, stepped down almost three months to the day after a city employee opened fire on colleagues, killing 12. The gunman was then fatally shot by police.

Hansen, in a letter to the city’s mayor, said his resignation was effective Wednesday. In a separate email to city officials, Hansen called for unity as the city continues to deal with the aftermath, including a criminal investigation by law enforcement and a separate investigation by an outside firm hired by the City Council.

“Our most recent tragedy will take all our energy, strength and patience so we can walk the long path of recovery ahead,” Hansen said in his email. “You define your destiny. You determine your work environment. You are accountable for your own actions. I don’t believe in pointing fingers, I believe in rolling up our sleeves and figuring out how to solve our challenges. I encourage you to do the same.”

Hansen, who had served as city manager for more than 13 years, did not respond to a message left with his office seeking comment.

“I have enormous respect for Dave, and we are going to miss him. It’s been a tough day, but this is a resilient and dedicated organization, and we’re going to carry on,” said Julie G. Hill, a city spokeswoman who had worked with him for about four years.

Some victims’ families had criticized Hansen, saying he has been slow to respond to their need for more information about the shooting. They also urged the City Council to initiate an outside investigation that would examine the workplace culture inside city hall.

Last month, the city agreed, retaining a Chicago-based security consultant, Hillard Heintze, to investigate the shooting. On Tuesday, the consulting firm provided its first update on the progress of its investigation. Hill, the city spokeswoman, said Hansen’s resignation was not in any way connected to the firm’s interim report.

“My opinion is that he has done the right thing under the overall circumstances,” said Kevin Martingayle, an attorney who represents the widower of a city employee who was killed in the attack. Martingayle described Hansen as “a smart guy” with “some good qualities” but who also had a temper that created undue stress in the workplace and alienated some in the city of more than 450,000 people.

“When he’s acting under pressure or dealing with angry citizens, he has often slipped into a style of communication that is not well suited for that job,” Martingayle said. “I think that he was already dealing with head winds at the time when the mass shooting occurred.”

Martingayle said Hansen further angered residents, his client and other victims’ families by saying the city had no inkling of disciplinary problems or any other warning about the gunman, DeWayne Craddock, despite reports of conflict between him and colleagues.