

Eric Thomas provides popcorn and a clear view for his daughter Stella during the NoMA Summer Screen in 2013. The series is still running strong with a showing of "Remember the Titans" on Wednesday. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Mary J. Blige at Wolf Trap: There’s always been a palpable wisdom and vulnerability to Mary J. Blige’s songs. She delivers a raw perspective on life as someone who has survived a string of traumatic experiences, including sexual assault, domestic abuse and substance abuse. And she continues this journey of self-reflection through her upcoming album, “My Life II … There’s Something About Me, My Self & MaryJane (Act 2),” the third installment of her “My Life” series. Where her earlier releases in 1994 and 2011 revisit some of the toughest moments of her life, the forthcoming album also will touch on the healing process — one with no definitive end, but accepted by Blige as an ongoing work in progress. 8 p.m. $45-$250.

‘1 Henry IV’ at Folger Theatre: Acclaimed veteran of the D.C. theater scene Edward Gero takes on the role of boisterous Sir John Falstaff in Folger Theatre’s “1 Henry IV.” Shakespeare’s history play follows Prince Hal as he parties with Falstaff at the Boar’s Head Tavern and eventually claims his birthright on the battlefield. A few special performances during the show’s run will include talks with the creative team — such as “Brews and Banter” on Sept. 27, with a reception featuring Bluejacket beer and conversation with the cast members. Showtimes vary through Oct. 13. $27-$85.

Dehd at Songbyrd: The breezy-sounding songs off “Water,” the most recent album of scrappy Chicago surf-rock trio Dehd, channel a childlike optimism that harks back to simpler times: before you experienced your first heartbreak, before you had someone betray your trust. It’s surprising to find out, then, that “Water” was inspired by a tumultuous breakup between the band’s guitarist, Jason Balla, and bassist Emily Kempf. On closer listen, the melancholic lyrics begin to surface above the jangly guitars and bouncing choruses. “What’s the point of living without the one you love? What’s the point of loving without the one you live for?” the band harmonizes on one of “Water’s” notable tracks, “Love Calls.” 7 p.m. $13-$15.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

‘Remember the Titans’ at NoMa Summer Screen: Outdoor movie season is drawing to a close, and the screenings in NoMa would have been finished by now if it wasn’t for some rainouts during the summer. Take advantage of past bad weather and catch this Disney take on real-life local events. The 2000 film chronicles Alexandria’s T.C. Williams High School football team as coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) tries to integrate the squad in 1971. The movie starts at sunset and food trucks including Swizzler and the Big Cheese will be out there to serve bites as you watch. Sunset (estimated at 7:34 p.m.). Free.

‘100 Years of Cartoon in El Universal’ at the Mexican Cultural Institute: One of the best parts of the Mexican Cultural Institute is its selection of rotating art exhibits. Through the end of October, it will host a selection of 70 editorial cartoons from the past 100 years from the Mexican newspaper, El Universal. The cartoons provide a time capsule of iconic events in Mexico’s history from some of the most notable names in cartooning, including Eduardo del Río, who drew under the pen name Rius. Opening party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Times vary through Oct. 30. Free.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Jenny Lewis at the Anthem: When talking about the blissful vocal stylings of Jenny Lewis, it’s easy to get dreamy about the past. Some will tune their ears to her easily evoking the likes of Carole King, among others. Listeners of a certain age might reminisce about her lovely work in the influential indie rock outfit Rilo Kiley, but Lewis has been making a go of it on her own for longer than she was in that band, and her solo stuff has never sounded better. “On the Line,” Lewis’s fourth solo album, bursts with wonderfully lush-sounding songs about times that seem to slip away due to decisions in and out of your control. 8 p.m. $40.

Carpe Librum at Wunder Garten: The NoMa beer garden is usually a solid go-to for group hangouts and drinking outdoors, but for most of Thursday, it’ll be a spot to browse and buy used books. Carpe Librum, a shop in Dupont Circle, will bring a wide selection of its used books, CDs and DVDs to sell — with all sales benefiting the D.C. nonprofit organization Turning the Page, which helps public school students. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Tony Ade at Pearl Street Warehouse: When Janet Jackson needed backup musicians last year for her music video “Made for Now,” she knew just who to call: talking drum virtuoso Tony Ade. Yes, talking drum — an hourglass-shaped drum originating in West Africa that mimics the pitch of human speech, depending on how it’s played. With his instrument, the Nigerian American artist makes smooth and heady Afrofunk music with his band, recently putting out a project dubbed “MuJoJo.” On Thursday, Ade will bring his worldly grooves packed with booming, zestful percussion to Washington. 8 p.m. $10.

Friday, Sept. 6

Mdou Moctar at Black Cat: The best guitarist you’ve likely never heard of hails from Niger. Mdou Moctar serves as one of the best ambassadors of Tuareg music and cemented his status with this year’s radiant “Ilana (The Creator).” The album pulls off a wonderful magic trick: Moctar’s guitar brilliance evokes classic, psychedelic rock music while sounding unlike anything you’ve ever heard before. Catch him on Friday night as he combines forces with the Brazilian quartet Boogarins. 8 p.m. $18-$20.

‘I made this dance and nobody cares but you’ at Dance Place: When you think of going to a dance performance, you might think of ballet or at least something on a formal theater stage. Well how about watching a whole show through a peephole? Brookland’s Dance Place will host local director Ben Levine’s newest performance this weekend, which will encourage audience members to take in the show one at a time. 7 p.m. (and every 45 minutes until 9:15 p.m.) Showtimes vary through Sunday. $35 (includes one drink ticket).

Hungry Human Hippos at MedStar Capitals Iceplex: Kickball or softball on the Mall is old news at this point, so how about Hungry Hungry Hippos on the sheet of ice where the Washington Capitals practice? D.C. Fray is hosting the human form of the popular board game at the rink on top of Ballston Quarter on Friday night. Four to six competitors will team up to round up balls all over the ice. You can sign up as a fully formed team, or individuals are welcome to register and be matched up with others on-site. 7 p.m. $30 per person.

Art Park at RIA: The Phillips Collection isn’t content with having just one popular ongoing art soiree (its Phillips After 5 series, held every first Thursday of the month), so it’s branching out into Northeast to claim Fridays, too. The Dupont gallery is working with other local organizations to host gatherings for the next year at a new art park on Rhode Island Avenue NE. There will be live interactive painting that’s open to all comers who want to leave their mark at the new space. There will also be an array of food vendors, live music and even a pop-up selling houseplants and pottery. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin and Stephanie Williams