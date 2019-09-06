

Ryan Russell, then a defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sits on the bench during an NFL game in 2016. (Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports)

In his 2,300-word essay announcing that he’s bisexual, NFL free agent Ryan Russell covered a lot of ground: his football career, his family, the blogger who almost outed him and the pressure to announce his sexual orientation to anyone and everyone who might want to know.

“Have I lied to teammates, coaches, trainers, front-office executives and fans about who I am?” Russell wrote for ESPN.com last week. “Not exactly. But withholding information is a form of deceit.”

The notion that LGBTQ people are being dishonest if they don’t reveal their sexual orientation is as old a concept as “coming out of the closet,” a metaphor that since the early 20th century has described people revealing their sexualities. Decades later, activists say many LGBTQ male athletes still feel they have to vocalize their sexual orientations or gender identities to be fully authentic.

This burden of announcing their sexual orientations is a type of shame that heterosexual people impose on LGBTQ people, said Wade Davis, a former NFL player who is now vice president of inclusion in product for Netflix. Most people assume that others are heterosexual because it makes them feel safe not to have to police their own actions and words, Davis said.

“It’s a selfish act to demand that someone declare their sexuality,” he said. “It does not take into consideration at all what the other person might be going through.”

[There’s no one ‘gay gene,’ but genetics are linked to same-sex behavior, new study says]

The pressure for LGBTQ people to declare their sexual orientations is slightly stronger on men’s sports teams than in other fields, Davis said. Teammates are physically and emotionally vulnerable with each other, he said, and they bond by discussing their personal lives.

When a professional athlete does reveal his sexuality, Davis said, he becomes known as “the gay athlete.” After former University of Missouri defensive end Michael Sam said he was gay in 2014, Davis said people saw him as “the gay football player” — as opposed to “a football player who happens to be gay” — because they struggled to perceive being both gay and a professional athlete as normal.

At the highest levels of men’s sports in the United States, few athletes openly identify as LGBTQ. In addition to Sam, then-NBA player Jason Collins publicly revealed he was gay in 2013. With his essay for ESPN, Russell became the only openly LGBTQ, male athlete on the United States’ professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey or soccer teams.

The lack of out athletes burdens those who have not revealed their sexuality to do so in a public way, just as a member of any underrepresented group may feel pressure to do something that could be transformative for other people, Davis said.

“There’s a tacit ask that if you’re a gay male who’s playing in one of the big five (sports), that you come out because it can change things for a lot of people — specifically for LGBTQ folks,” Davis said. “And that demand has merit, but that demand takes away a person’s individuality.”

[An exchange between Lil Nas X and Kevin Hart went viral. But maybe not the way ‘The Shop’ had hoped.]

Chris Mosier, a triathlete who identifies as a transgender man, said LGBTQ athletes often change the pronouns of a romantic interest they are talking about or speak vaguely to avoid disclosing their sexual orientations. They might tell people they went to see a movie, for example, but intentionally not say who went with them.

Professional athletes, Mosier said, face some pressure from fans and news reporters to be open about their identities, especially because they have the platform to be role models for LGBTQ young people. Other athletes want their professional lives only to center on what they are doing on the field, Mosier said. Many LGBTQ athletes are “out” to their teammates, he said, but not to the broader public.

In Mosier’s experience, transgender people more frequently encounter backlash for not immediately disclosing their identities than lesbian, gay or bisexual people do. Transgender people — particularly transgender women of color — are also disproportionately likely to be killed.

In 2016, Cyd Ziegler, the founder of LGBTQ sports news website Outsports, sparked backlash when he told The Washington Post that athletes who withheld their sexual orientations were choosing “cowardice over courage.” Ziegler eventually apologized for labeling closeted athletes as cowardly.

Pressure to share their sexual orientations more often arises from non-athletes than from professional athletes who already have come out, said Ashland Johnson, founder of the Inclusion Playbook, a project working to make sports more inclusive. This burden derives from the public’s feeling of ownership of professional athletes, Johnson said.

[To some, this queer couple look straight. For him, that’s okay. But for her, it feels ‘like a lie.’]

Although people often judge athletes who do not disclose their sexual orientations, Johnson said, “We don’t think people are being deceitful if they don’t declare themselves left-handed.”

The general assumption is that male athletes are straight, so those athletes are unlikely to risk their careers by saying otherwise, said Hudson Taylor, executive director of Athlete Ally, which works to create LGBTQ-inclusive athletic environments. Since their careers last only about five years, Taylor said LGBTQ, male athletes often are willing to hide a part of themselves to protect their abilities to earn a living. Male athletes typically retire or do not get their contracts renewed after they come out.

Still, Taylor said LGBTQ athletes continue to be burdened with the knowledge that sharing this highly intimate part of themselves could make life a little easier for the LGBTQ young people who might look up to them.

“Because we are still living in an era of firsts, there is a tremendous amount of pressure for LGBTQ athletes to be that first,” Taylor said, “whether or not their personal life, their family life [or] their athletic career would be put at risk because of that decision.”

