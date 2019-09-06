

United fans Tim Hayes, left, and his brother Bryan Hayes celebrates the United's first goal in the final game to be played at RFK Stadium in Washington on Oct. 22, 2017. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The year was 1984, the Washington Redskins were playing the Detroit Lions, and the rain was coming down at RFK Stadium. Watching the game from his Fairfax, Va., home, 13-year-old Tapio Christiansen joked with his father that they should head to the stadium and take seats from the fans already leaving to escape the deluge.

His dad told him to get in the car, and the father and son walked through the turnstiles just in time for the second half. It was Christiansen's first and last time at RFK Stadium.

“It sounded like you were inside a drum,” Christiansen, now 48, told The Washington Post. “You felt the building reverberate.”

In light of the District’s plans to tear down RFK Stadium by 2021, The Post asked readers to share their memories from the past 58 years. One hundred people have written.

Many talked about the Redskins glory years or attending baseball games at RFK. Others wrote about the concerts over the years such as the time a woman was struck by lightning at the Tibetan Freedom Concert in 1998.



Stephen A. Silver at a Washington Redskins game in RFK Stadium. (Samuel R. Silver)

When Stephen A. Silver first heard the news of the demolition, he said it was devastating. Silver, 49, told The Post he went to games as a preteen in the early ’80s and he sees RFK as “one of the focal points” of his childhood.

“It was just the greatest joy in the world as a kid with my dad,” he said. “No one would have their voice by the end of the day.”

Back in the Redskins’s “heyday,” games were “riotous and fun,” said Mary Clark, 72, who also used to go to games with her father. “Good old RFK” was a true home field, Clark said, and she’s not sure the same aura can be duplicated in today’s massive, state-of-the-art domes.

“The stadium would literally shake,” she added. “It was just a thrill.”

Empty parking lots surrounding RFK have already given way to recreational turf fields as part of a $35.8 million complex that opened in June. It’s the first phase in a redevelopment plan from Events D.C., the District’s convention and sports authority.

The demolition of RFK will make it easier for the District to move ahead with plans over the next five to seven years to build a $500 million recreational and event space for residents and tourists, Events DC President Gregory A. O’Dell said.

Joel Church, 41, lives a “stone’s throw” from the stadium today and said he’s always seen the place as a “lovable” dump that still, from afar, has a beauty to it — like some “alien spacecraft crash landed kind of off into the distance.”

In June 1995, Church went to HFStival at RFK Stadium when he was 16 years old. The Ramones were headlining, and Church went with friends from his Maryland high school. Over the phone, he decreed it a “mini 90s Woodstock.”

The concert had “17 bands for 17 bucks,” Church said, and it was one of many concerts for him at RFK. He was a teenager and an avid fan of rock music.

“It was my first one,” Church said. “I had my first kiss there.”

Church said he remembers dancing in the rain while Blind Melon played their hit “No Rain” just for the occasion.

“We were all just skipping around, and it just felt very innocent,” he added.

Jim Tomlin, 63, grew up in Bethesda, Md., and saw “quite a few” concerts at RFK — such as when the Grateful Dead & the Allman Brothers played on a hot and humid summer day in 1973 — but he remembers it for the experience, not necessarily for the great acoustics.

“It was cavernous,” Tomlin told The Post. “You would never be able to understand the words they were singing.”

Tomlin said RFK is still eerily similar to what it once was. Tomlin went to his fair share of D.C. United games at the stadium, as a season-ticket holder for a time. He remembers watching a friendly match one day when a piece of concrete fell into a section nearby.

“We all just stared at each other and said, ‘what are we in for here?’ ” Tomlin said with a laugh.

Tomlin said he’s been to Buzzard Point to see the team in their new stadium, but Audi Field isn’t the same to him. It’s a different space and a younger crowd.

Tomlin still lives in the area and said he’s already decided he’ll be there when they start tearing RFK down.

“It would be like having a friend who’s terminally ill,” Tomlin said. “The stadium was a big part of my life so I’d like to see it through the end of its life.”

Robert McCartney contributed to this report.

