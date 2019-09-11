

Mei Xiang, the National Zoo's giant female panda, isn't pregnant. (Connor Mallon/Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Mei Xiang, the giant female panda at the National Zoo, will not give birth this year, zoo officials said Wednesday.

The panda had been experiencing a pseudopregnancy — where a panda has behavior and hormone reactions that mimic an actual pregnancy — over the past several months, officials said.

Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated March 28, and showed some signs of possibly being pregnant.

According to zoo officials, in July, her levels of “urinary progesterone began to rise and that indicated that she would give birth to a cub or experience the final stages of pregnancy within 6 to 8 weeks.”

In August, zoo keepers started to watch her closely. Mei Xiang’s behavior began to change; she became sensitive to noise, so officials closed the panda house. Ultrasounds were done several times a week to look for changes in her uterus.

[Giant panda at National Zoo may be pregnant]

But it wasn’t meant to be.

Veterinarians didn’t pick up a “developing fetus on any ultrasounds.” And her hormone levels and her behavior is “slowly returning to normal,” officials said.

It isn’t atypical for giant female pandas to have pseudopregnancies that can last between three to six months — just like a real panda pregnancy.

Mei Xiang has given birth to three surviving cubs with Tian Tian. All of the cubs were born at the zoo. Her first cub, Tai Shan (tie-SHON), was born in 2005, and her second cub, Bao Bao (BOW-BOW), was born in 2013. Those two live in China.

And her third cub, Bei Bei (BAY-BAY) was born in 2015 and is expected to go to China in the coming months. All panda cubs born at the zoo move to China when they are 4 years old as part of an agreement between the countries.

[As a panda era closes, Bei Bei gets a checkup and 'signs' some keepsakes]

“We’ve been watching her hormones for months,” said Devin Murphy, a spokeswoman at the zoo, of Mei Xiang. “This is one of the things that can happen for giant female pandas. Their hormones can be the same whether they are having a pregnancy or a pseudopregnancy, which is why we monitor her so closely.”

For visitors, who typically go in droves to see a new panda cab and follow it on the panda cam, the news will be disappointing.

“It’s always special and exciting to have a panda cub,” Murphy said. “We’ve been lucky to have three born here. This year, it looks like we won’t have one.”



Mei Xiang, the National Zoo's giant female panda, was artificially inseminated in March.

At 21, Mei Xiang is considered to be at “advanced maternal age,” zoo officials said, but they said giant pandas older than her have had cubs. It’s not known if she’ll breed next year, and experts would consult with their counterparts in China, Murphy said.

In the wild, pandas are considered “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. There are 1,800 giant pandas in the wild.

Mei Xiang will likely return to her “normal routine” within a few weeks, her keepers said.

And the panda house reopened Wednesday.