A man was arrested for trying to steal a paddle boat — with a dragon on the front — at National Harbor, police said.

At about 8 p.m. Monday, Prince George’s County police responded to the popular entertainment destination off the Capital Beltway.

Bystander Rachel S. Cohen said on Twitter that the man appeared to be “very slowly” moving the dragon-shaped paddle boat.

Cpl. Lamar Robinson, a county police spokesman, said the man was “a little bit inebriated.” He said officers got him back to shore, where he was arrested without incident. Officials didn’t immediately release the man’s name.

National Harbor has several entertainment activities along the Potomac River waterfront, including a water taxi, paddle board yoga and kayaking. Paddle boat operators generally are told to go out a certain distance in the water.