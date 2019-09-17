

A protester waves an inclusive pride flag during the first Trans Pride March in London on Sept. 14, 2019. (Simon Dawson/Reuters)

Merriam-Webster added a new definition of the word “they” to its dictionary, declaring the pronoun may be used to refer to a “single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.”

“They” is a liberating pronoun for many non-binary individuals who identify as genders other than male or female. For many Americans, the use of “they” as a singular pronoun can be ungrammatical and confusing.

But Merriam-Webster’s announcement, made on Twitter Tuesday, marked an official stamp of approval on a term that has become increasingly common as non-binary identities becomes more visible than ever.

State and city governments, including in D.C., California and New York, have begun offering a gender option of “X” on identification cards. Airlines, school districts and colleges nationwide are also allowing alternative gender markers.

A number of journalism style guides have also allowed the gender-neutral pronouns. The Associated Press in 2017 announced it would permit journalists to use the singular “they,” and The Washington Post has formally recognized the new pronouns since 2015.

[Non-binary, pregnant and taking on the most gendered role of all: Motherhood]

But in a blog post written before Tuesday’s announcement, Merriam-Webster noted that “they” has been used as a singular pronoun since the late 1300s, “and that regardless of what detractors say, nearly everyone uses the singular they in casual conversation and often in formal writing.”

“There have always been people who didn’t conform to an expected gender expression, or who seemed to be neither male nor female. But we’ve struggled to find the right language to describe these people—and in particular, the right pronouns,” the blog post stated. The singular they, it said, is “not quite as newfangled as it seems: we have evidence in our files of the nonbinary they dating back to 1950, and it’s likely that there are earlier uses of the nonbinary pronoun they out there.”

In recent months, a number of celebrities have come out as non-binary. Last week, Sam Smith declared on Twitter that the singer has decided to go by the non-binary pronouns they/them, adding that “after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

“I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try,” Smith tweeted. “I hope you can see me like I see myself now.”

The new definition of “they” was among 530 new words added to the dictionary, Merriam-Webster said Tuesday. Among the other new words were “deep state,” “dad joke” and “free solo.”